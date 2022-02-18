OUR REWARD IS THE WORK WE DO
The old range cow was snuffy
When I rode up one spring day
Tryin to calve in a snowbank
Two feet in her calvin’ gate
I sat on my pony, she looked at me
With a glaring pain-filled eyes
But no matter how she strained and pushed
He wasn’t comin’ out from inside
I felt dad-gummed sorry for her
But in shock; she’s on the fight
So I roped her and tied her up
Though she put up an awful fight
Didn’t have no calf puller
Had pullin’ chains in my saddle bags
Mercy it was cold and blowin,
Took off my coat and rolled up my sleeve
She was jumpin’ around and humpin’
Tail switchin’ blood and stuff
When I finally got my hand inside her
She started bawlin’ and humped up
Guess the best thing about it was
She was warm inside
When I pushed passed them two little feet
Along his slippery hide
Sure enough! The head was back
And she was strainin’ awful hard
Wished she knew I was tryin’ to help her
So’s I could get his head turned
The more I pushed the harder she strained
Frustratin’ as it could be
Tryin to help this cow
And she started to pee on me!
Them’s the days ya ask yourself
Why’n the world am I doin’ this
But there’s a little life to save
And ya got plenty o’ grit
So, between the strains of a big strong cow
Ya push as hard as you can
And when ya get his head turned
He squirts out like a bean from a can
He hits the snow and ya stick two fingers
Up his little nose
To get him snuffin’ and suckin’ air
He’s already turnin’ cold
His mamma will know just what to do
To dry him and lick him off
Ya trip the breakaway honda on your rope
After ya ease onto your hoss
Ya ride away feelin’ glad
At the new life ya saved
And hope to heck there ain’t another one
Havin’ trouble on this snow cold day
So cowboyin’ ain’t like in magazines
Where folks is dressed to the nines
It’s a rugged individual life
No one clappin’ when ya shine
