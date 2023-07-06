Ouradnik joins SBARE

Scott Ouradnik of Amidon joins the North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education. Scott Ouradnik | Courtesy photo

ouradnik

Scott Ouradnik of Amidon has joined the North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education (SBARE).

He replaces Dean Wehri of Mott, who served two terms on SBARE.

Also, Jim Bahm, New Salem, has been appointed to serve a second term on SBARE.

SBARE works with the North Dakota Agricultural Experiment Station and North Dakota State University Extension to identify needs, establish funding priorities and set policies.

Scott Ouradnik of Amidon joins the North Dakota State Board of Agricultural Research and Education. Scott Ouradnik | Courtesy photo ouradnik

Ouradnik’s four-year term began July 1. He represents NDSU Extension’s Multicounty Program Units 9 and 10. This includes Adams, Billings, Bowman, Dunn, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, McLean, Mercer, Morton, Oliver, Sioux, Slope and Stark counties in North Dakota.

Ouradnik is a cattle producer and runs a cow-calf ranching operation in Slope County. He also is a licensed real estate agent. Ouradnik has served in a variety of leadership roles, including 14 years on the Slope County Commission, where he currently serves as chair. He recently served as president of the North Dakota Association of Counties and also served as a board member and chair of the North Dakota Insurance Reserve Fund Board.

Bahm’s second term began July 1. He is a North Dakota Ag Coalition representative on SBARE.

Bahm and his wife farm south of New Salem, where they produce hard red spring wheat, corn, soybeans, flax, canola and sunflower on a minimum till/no-till operation. He served as SBARE vice chair from 2021 to 2023.

He has been a certified crop adviser and is in his third term on the North Dakota Wheat Commission board, representing the Wheat Commission on the Northern Crops Council. He serves on the executive committee of the North Dakota Ag Coalition and the Morton County Weed board. He is a member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association and the North Dakota Grain Growers Association. In addition, he served on the Morton County Crop Improvement board and was a member of the North Dakota Independent Crop Consultant Association.

Legislative appointee, Rep. Alisa Mitskog, Wahpeton, will serve the remainder of Rep. Tracy Boe’s term. Sen. Jerry Klein, Fessenden, also continues on the board.

In addition, Sarah Lovas of Hillsboro was reelected as chair of the SBARE, and John Nordgaard of Bottineau is the board’s new vice chair. They were elected at the board’s meeting in Fargo on June 14.

Lovas was appointed to the board in 2017 and is in her second term. Nordgaard was appointed to the board in 2022 and is in his first term.

–NDSU Agriculture Communication