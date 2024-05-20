Out West Events 2024 | Cody Nite Rodeo

Cody Nite Rodeo is the longest running nightly rodeo in the world, beginning in 1938. Every night from June 1 to Aug. 31, Cody is the home of full-fledged rodeo action.

To do some rough math, those 92 days of summer rodeo times 86 years equals 7,912 days of rodeo action, which works out to nearly 22 ongoing years of rodeo. It’s no wonder Cody is dubbed the Rodeo Capital of the World.

Not only is it the longest running night rodeo, it remains the only daily rodeo in the world. Many other locations – Fort Worth, Mesquite (Texas), Buffalo (Wyoming), Steamboat, and Jackson Hole – have weekly rodeos. But there’s not another like Cody.

Cody Nite Rodeo was first established by a man named Carly Downing, a performer in the Wild West Show famously produced by the town’s namesake, Buffalo Bill Cody. Back then, it was referred to as the Pup Rodeo and was derived from the “tryouts” held behind the Irma Hotel (also owned by Cody), with the aim to select performers for his Wild West Show.

Over time, the rodeo arena was built on the west side of Cody, the perfect location for tourists going to and from Yellowstone National Park.

Maury and Nikki Tate of Mo Betta Rodeo Company have produced the “Nite Rodeo” for 20 years. “When we came in, it was just an hour show. We wanted to run it as close to a PRCA show and as professional as possible,” said Nikki.

The Tates are from Apache, Oklahoma, but temporarily reside in Cody during the summer. “It had been so well established already. It just needed a little revamp. Maury and I tell each other that every year, we’re going to continue doing this as long as we love it and want to keep making it better. Every year, we say we just love it here. We always look forward to going back.”

Maury, who had already been raising his own bucking bulls after retiring from an 18-year professional rodeo career as a tie-down roper, was eager to step into the role. Nikki said, “I was nervous as could be. We just put in the bid, said a prayer and moved to Wyoming in May of 2005 for the summer.” She was raised a “city girl” and had her own business as a court reporter, which she eventually traded to be the full-time rodeo secretary for their rodeos.

The first year, Nikki said, “We stepped out on a limb and advertised like no other. When we took over, the average attendance was about 60,000 per year. We’ve had up to 92,000 now. It has grown consistently.” That averages out to about 1,000 people in the stands on any given night, without counting the Cody Stampede Rodeo during the Fourth of July, which is a separate event.

Each nightly rodeo consists of all PRCA events, barrel racing, and breakaway roping, along with junior barrel racing, junior steer riding, and ranch bronc riding. Spectators can also expect to see a clown act, specialty acts, a flag drill from the 307 Renegade Riders, and a rodeo performance accompanied by world-class announcers and sound producers. The summer concludes with the Cody Nite Rodeo Finals the first week of September where the culminating champions are crowned.

Before the rodeo, the Rodeo Car, a powder blue Thunderbird complete with longhorns on the hood and Cody Nite Rodeo decal, drives around town for several hours. “They visit with people to let them know there’s a rodeo going on tonight.”

Fans can hitch a ride on the Rodeo Bus, which picks them up from their hotels and campgrounds. Upon entering the gates, they can visit the Nite Rodeo Shop, have their picture taken aboard Norman the Bull, learn to rope, or have their face painted by the rodeo clowns.

Tate said that her aim is to make the rodeo as family friendly as possible. “I know that when my kids have fun, I have fun.”

Their fans are now generational. “We have kids who say, ‘Our grandparents brought us here ten years ago and now we’re bringing our kids back,'” Tate said.

About seven years ago, The Cody Nite Rodeo also became home to several PRCA Rodeo Academies. They partnered with the PRCA to bring in instructors of various events, completely free to students.

“The rodeo schools are really awesome,” Tate said. “I don’t know if they’re happening anywhere else where they’re free. We partner with the Cowboy Church and they have these amazing bunkhouses with a kitchen. You can send your kid and they have a great place to stay with people looking out for them. They can enter every night, their instructor watches their videos, helps them and teaches them.”

Tate’s vision for Cody Nite Rodeo is that it can be a stepping stone for those who wish to pursue a career in rodeo. This has been proven true again and again. Tate said, “Kade Sonnier, who wound up third in the world [in bareback riding], got on his first bucking horse here in 2020. He came to Cody to our Rodeo School and he’ll tell you ‘that’s where I learned.'”

Other rodeo legends whose careers started at the Cody Nite Rodeo include: Dusty Tuckness, Justin Rumford, Dan Mortenson, Clint Branger, Kaycee Field, and all of the Tryans.

Up-and-coming athletes making their mark on the rodeo world include: Shay Fournier, Cole Franks, Sam Petersen, and Brody Wells. A complete list is featured.

“Our goal right now is to really grow [the schools] because we don’t want rodeo to die down. We want to keep it a place where kids can learn and grow and get better and keep rodeo going across the country. The rodeo schools are our main focus right now. It’s so fun when you’ve got 20 kids in the bareback school and seeing them hang out. I cook for everybody at least once a week. You make lifelong friends. It’s like a community.”

The Tates have done all of this while raising their two adult daughters, Cydney and Hadley, within the Cody Nite community.

The Nite Rodeo is also entered by local rodeo cowboys and cowgirls, visitors, and professional rodeo athletes who have time to swing in between pro rodeos. The production crew not only has to ensure the rodeo is a good show for the spectators, they also strive to make it enjoyable for the contestants, from providing good ground to good stock. “We want to keep them coming,” said Tate.

The Cody Nite Rodeo employs 35-40 people every night. Every station is manned, from sorting in the back pens to bullfighting to chute help, and most nights it runs like clockwork. Tate said, “When you take it all as a whole, it makes me laugh when I think about it, because it runs really smooth. But it’s not from lack of hard work.”