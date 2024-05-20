Out West Events 2024 | HIGH SCHOOL RODEO ASSOCIATION CELEBRATES DIAMOND ANNIVERSARY: 75 years of roping, riding and mentorship

The National High School Rodeo Association (NHSRA) celebrates its diamond anniversary this year.

Incorporated in 1949, the NHSRA had humble beginnings in Texas, with twenty charter state associations joining.

Claude Mullins, a Texas teacher and rodeo contestant, had noticed that some of the local boys would travel to the town arena each day after school to rope calves and steers. Seeing their love for rodeo made Mullins think that there should be a way to determine a state high school champion in each event.

Mullins was friends with Alton Allen, an attorney and cattle rancher, and Leon Kahanek, a pharmacist and also a rancher. The three shared the goal of designing a championship high school rodeo competition to determine the best athletes.

In 1947, Texas hosted its first state high school finals, with 121 entries in two events: tie-down and breakaway roping. The next year, New Mexico hosted its state finals rodeo, and in 1949, South Dakota, Montana and Louisiana followed suit.

The three men organized the first National High School Rodeo Championship in 1949, and at that event, the national association came into being. Mullins was the first president; Allen was the first secretary.



A teacher at heart, Mullins emphasized academics as part of the student athlete’s role.

“Each student,” he wrote, “was certified by his school principal as being a ‘regular student,’ passing his school work, of good character, and meets the age requirement.”

From those beginnings, the NHSRA has grown to include 44 states, five provinces, Mexico, Guatemala, Australia and New Zealand.

Gary Hawkes has been with the NHSRA for five years and serves as its vice president of marketing.

He said each state, province and country runs its own association, managing them on a local level and reporting to the national office, which is in Denver.

Each July, the NHSRA produces the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR). In 2023, over 1,800 high school contestants competed. The association averages about 15,000 members annually.

The NHSRA also produces the National Junior High School Finals Rodeo, for ages sixth grade through eighth grade. The junior high finals averages about 1,200 contestants annually.

Scholarships are part of the association; each year, at the state and national levels, over $1.9 million is awarded, including over $300,000 awarded at the High School Finals and the Junior High School Finals.

Nearly every state runs its high school association with volunteer directors; very few states have paid positions. Working with the volunteers is rewarding, Hawkes said.

“A lot of these directors and secretaries have different careers, but their main true passion is the kids, the organization and rodeo, so you get a lot of different experiences, input and mindsets. It’s cool, seeing the drive and passion they have to make the association be the best it can be.”

Tyler and Dee Haugen, Sturgis, South Dakota, are part of a three-generation family who have participated in the NHSRA.

Dee’s parents, Butch Webb and Renee Kost Sutton, both high school rodeoed, along with Dee’s siblings.

Dee was the second generation to high school rodeo, with the third generation also participating, she and Tyler’s kids: Landry, now a college freshman, Arina Dee, a high school freshman, and soon Blaisely, who is a third grader.

Dee, her parents, siblings, and her husband all attended college on a full ride rodeo scholarship, and Landry is doing the same.

“A lot of people ask, what rodeo does for you,” she said. “Well, it can get you a great education, if you allow it to.” The networking is also a big part of rodeo. Haugens own DeTye Vet Supply, and the circle of rodeo friends and acquaintances they made through years of high school and pro rodeo has benefitted the business.

High school rodeo “opened a tremendous amount of doors for us in our business. Everybody we’ve worked with is someone we’ve rodeoed with.”

In each generation, the family has had high school state champs: Butch in bull riding, Dee won the all-around, breakaway and pole bending, and Landry, who has eight state titles. Dee’s mom is the 1976 South Dakota High School Rodeo Queen.

The Whitaker family from Nebraska is another three-generation high school rodeo family.

A graduate of Chambers, Nebraska, Chip competed in the steer wrestling, tie-down roping, and saddle bronc riding, qualifying for Nationals twice.

Chip and Marilyn’s son Kyle, a 10-time Linderman Award winner, competed in every event in high school, qualifying for Nationals in the saddle bronc riding his senior year.

Kyle’s oldest daughter Jenae, a college freshman, competed in high school rodeo, qualifying for Nationals three times; her sister Aubree is a high school rodeo athlete. His younger girls aren’t in high school yet.

As the rodeo coach at Montana State University in Bozeman, Whitaker appreciates how high school rodeo readies kids for competition.

“It’s a good training ground, a good way for people to get into the sport and learn how to be competitive,” he said. “It’s also a good way to meet people who have similar interests as you.”

Rodeo is also a way to make friends, he said. “You meet so many kids through high school rodeo, so many of your peers from your home state. [Without high school rodeo] I wouldn’t have had that network.”

Three generations of the Eiker family in Glendive, Montana have been high school rodeo contestants.

It started with Paul Eiker, who competed in the bareback riding, tie-down roping and team roping.

He and his wife Marlene’s three daughters also high school rodeoed: Kortney Diegel, Torrie Eiker, and Haylee Langan. Kortney’s daughter Braelynn and Haylee’s daughter Saylor also compete.

For Eiker, hauling his kids to rodeo gave him some quality time with them.

“A lot of people probably refer to me as a workaholic,” he said. Rodeo “was my time to spend quality time with my children, when it was pretty important.”

For the kids, learning how to win and lose graciously is also a lesson rodeo teaches.

“Being able to succeed but being able to accept not succeeding every time, and overcoming that, is important,” he said.

Having a network of friends was also good.

His two older daughters went to college in Dillon, a seven-hour trip from Glendive. “It was always reassuring to know that you knew somebody in almost every little town they drove through. You had people you could call if one of your kids had trouble.”

Eiker was also on the receiving end of phone calls from people needing help.

“They call and say, my kid’s having problems, and you get in your outfit and get them gathered up.”

Hawkes, the NHSRA’s vice-president of marketing, said Nationals is a “core memory and moment,” in kids’ lives. “You hear the pro rodeo athletes talk about how high school finals was so much fun for them. It’s such a culture and growth.”

With athletes from 40-plus states and more than three countries at Nationals, people joke that Nationals is the “Epcot” of culture, showcasing all the different cultures in the state. “When you drive through the campsites on a golf cart,” he said, “you see the Louisianans with a crawfish boil, the Hawaiians bring Spam and their culture and tradition, and the Alaskans always bring salmon jerky. You get a look into those states’ cultures and what makes them unique.”

Out of the 135 contestants at the 2023 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, 123 were high school rodeo alumni, Hawkes said.

High school rodeo “is a stepping stone in their career.”

The core values of the association are education, family, western heritage, and faith, Hawkes said, values that resonate with members across the country.

For Dee Haugen, those values ring true for her life and her family’s lives.

“I can’t imagine a better way to raise your kids than in this lifestyle of rodeo,” she said. “The ag lifestyle has been a great place to raise kids.

“Rodeo runs deep. You just don’t get away from it.”

Eiker is a timed event stock contractor and bull contractor, providing animals for college, regional and pro rodeos.

The sport of rodeo has been good to him, he said. “It’s not honestly something you’re going to get rich doing, if you count wealth by monetary means. But if you consider the memories and the friends, you’re probably a billionaire.”