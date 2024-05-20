Out West Events 2024 | In the Bull Pen: Breeding, Raising and Growing Bucking Bulls

Bucking bulls strut their stuff eight seconds at a time, but to get them rodeo ready takes time and patience.

That’s the case for two Dakotans, Wayne Eckroth and Dallas Schott, who both breed, raise, and haul bucking bulls.

When Eckroth was growing up on the family farm near Flasher, North Dakota, his dad raised Herefords. When he was away from the farm, the boys would get on the bulls and ride them. They didn’t buck, Eckroth said, but the boys loved it.

“They were halter broke. We were just kids being kids.”

Later, in 1979, as a bull rider, he was at a rodeo when Joe Berger, the father of PBR stock contractor Chad Berger, told him, “‘you should take one of my bulls home and breed some heifers. They’re easy calving.

“I ended up taking one of those bulls home, and that’s how it all got started,” he said.

His first bucking bull calves were born the next year, and by 1982, he had them at a regional rodeo in Carson, North Dakota.

The next year, his first bull of what would be dozens was chosen for a finals, this one, for the North Dakota Rodeo Association (NDRA). The North Dakota Rodeo Association chose one of Eckroth’s bulls for their finals the next year. This was the first of dozens of Eckroth bulls to make the grade.

Wayne, and now his son Travis, provide bucking bulls for high school, college, and regional rodeos including the NDRA, the Northern Plains Rodeo Association (NPRA), the Northwest Ranch Cowboys Association (NRCA), the Badlands Professional Bull Riders (now defunct), the Western Edge Bull Riders, and the Rough Riders Association (RRA). He’s had the contract for the Dickinson (North Dakota) State University college rodeo on and off since the early 1980s, and he’s sold bulls to pro rodeo contractors across the nation.

Eckroth does natural breeding, turning bulls out with his cows. He tried AI, but it didn’t work well, as the cows aren’t handled often. He calves in late May and early June, in a pasture, so the cows don’t have to be around people.

In the fall, he brings in the herd, vaccinating the calves, then turns them back out until he weans them between Thanksgiving and Christmas. After weaning, the bull calves are kept in a feedlot over the winter. In the spring, they go out on grass.

At a year and a half, the bull calves are tried out, with a 15 lb. “dummy” put on them. The dummy, which is a training device, is tied on the bull much like a rider would do with a bull rope. It’s mechanically operated, with an automatic release that looks like a trunk latch. After about eight seconds, Eckroth releases the latch and the dummy falls off.

After their first time with the dummy, they’re sent back to the feedlot for the winter. Then, as two-year-olds, the dummy goes on them two more times.

This is where Eckroth watches to see if the new bulls are going to be good buckers.

“By then you can tell the better ones,” he said. “You can tell which ones will be good.”

By the time they are three-year-olds, he can designate which ones will work for regional rodeos. The bulls that don’t buck as hard go to high school rodeos.

To get them accustomed to chutes and the arena, he runs them through the chutes and out the out gate.

The bulls aren’t fully ready to rodeo until they’re five, Eckroth said. “They’re not done growing yet. They have to mature. It takes some miles and diesel smoke to get them where they can go quite a bit.”

About 50 miles southeast of Flasher is Dallas Schott, in McLaughlin, S.D.

Schott also raises bucking bulls, and, like Eckroth, was a bull rider in his youth till a bull stepped on him at a college rodeo, breaking his back and ending his career.

He got into the bull business in 2011, buying a few practice bulls for his son, Chance, who is a PRCA rider.

For his breeding program, he does IVF embryo transplants, using recipient cows. As for pedigrees, “we’re all over,” he said, “swapping semen with some of the best bull contractors in the nation.”

“We’ll watch (what bull) is winning money, what bulls are bucking the best, which bulls are winning in futurities,” Schott said.

He looks not only at the bulls but females as well. “We go for heifers as much as we do bulls,” he said.

Schott’s cows calve at his Springer, Oklahoma ranch. In the summer, when it’s rodeo time, he’ll use McLaughlin as his headquarters for the summer rodeos, leaving bulls there between weekends.

A PBR stock contractor, he co-owns Sutton Rodeos, providing bulls for PRCA rodeos.

Schott’s bulls get some repetition at practice rodeos before they go to the big-time rodeos.

“We used to buck them at my place (in Oklahoma), and then we’d take them to competitions and they weren’t used to the different atmosphere and the loud music.

“Now we take them to (Dillon Page’s, eight miles away), or Duncan (Oklahoma, 40 miles away), and buck some. We’ll have loud music so they get used to it.” Page is part of D&H Cattle, a prominent bull contractor in both the PBR and the PRCA.

Like Eckroth, Schott runs them through the chutes and in the rodeo arena so they get used to it.

“We don’t always buck them. Sometimes we run them in, turn them out, and let them get used to it. We teach them where the out gate is.”

Schott bucks bulls several times a week in the practice pen, which is a good opportunity for young bull riders and bullfighters to get some practice time in.

A member of the American Bucking Bull, Inc., Schott takes his bulls to ABBI futurities. ABBI has three divisions of futurity: competition for yearlings, for two-year-olds, and the classic level, for three and four-year-olds. For the yearlings and two-year-olds, a dummy is put on the bull as he bucks. For the classic division, riders ride the bulls.

Schott owned half interest in Bushwhacker, the famous three-time champion PBR bull, when he was bucking, and now owns him fully. Bushwhacker and Spotted Demon, another famous PBR bull Schott owns, are at the ranch in Oklahoma.

Throughout his career, Eckroth has sub-leased bulls to Pete Longbrake and Johnny Holloway, Mosbrucker Rodeo Co., and others. He’s the primary stock contractor for about a half-dozen rodeos, and hires Steve Waagen to provide the bucking horses.

Since 1987, Eckroth has had bulls win Bull of the Year awards more than 20 times in four different associations: the NDRA, the NRCA, the NPRA, and the RRA.

Possibly his most famous bull is Why Not Minot, which he sold to pro rodeo stock contractor Harry Vold. Aboard Why Not Minot, Brian Herman tied for the arena record at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 1999 with a 94 point ride. The bull was selected for the National Finals Rodeo four years (1998-2001).

In 2004, Eckroth and Jerry Weinberger created the Western Edge Bull Riders association. Over the years, they’ve hosted several bull ridings across the state.

Eckroth said, as yearlings, the bulls get along. “They’re all buddies,” he said. But at age two, a pecking order appears. “As they get older, it gets worse. I can drive out in my summer pasture and tell exactly where they’re at, which bull is in which corner.” He learns their personalities and which bulls don’t get along and need to be penned separately.

They fight a lot, he said. “Spring is the worst. They’ll get spring fever and they’ll go out and dig in the hills, trying to dig rocks out of hillsides, which they do. By summer, after they have a few rodeos under their belt, and it’s hot, they start to settle down.”

It’s not a fast process, raising a bucking bull, Eckroth said. “It takes a long time, and you have to put up with a lot.”

It’s also not cheap, Schott said. “It’s tough to do. You really have to love it, because you’re not going to get rich at it.”

But both men thrive on it.

“It’s the excitement of raising them,” Schott said.

“It’s been a fun ride,” Eckroth said.

Eckroth is married to Tootie: they have a son, Travis, who is married to Jill, with daughters Brenna and Kinley and son Tate. They also have a daughter, Amanda, who is married to Sheldon Gerhardt. Amanda and Sheldon’s daughter is Daysha.

Schott has five children: daughters Tonya and Sierra, and sons Max, Riley and Chance.