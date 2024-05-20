Out West Events 2024 | Rodeo Ready: Maintaining the Equine Athlete

Whether someone is a world champion or a beginner, keeping horses in tip-top shape on the road is one of the most daunting tasks rodeo athletes face. Three of the region’s top horsemen and women in pro rodeo weigh in on how they maintain their equine partners while traveling:

Jessica Routier is a million-dollar barrel racer from Buffalo, South Dakota. She and her horse, Missy, have qualified to six consecutive National Finals Rodeos.

Prolific horsewoman, Lisa Lockhart of Oelrichs, South Dakota, has qualified to 17 NFRs and won the barrel racing average twice.

Horsepower is crucial to steer wrestler, Ty Erickson of Helena, Montana. He won the gold buckle in 2019 and has eight NFR qualifications.

Q: Are there any products or supplements you can’t live without?

JR: “There’s quite a few actually, my Magna-Wave is a device I use almost every single day on me and my horses. If I’m competing regularly, I try to use it once a day, especially if I’m hauling a lot to stay ahead of any sore muscles. It’s a really good tool to help them feel their best when they make a run and then to help them recover after. I also keep a variety of Silver Lining Herbs on me at all times, the ones I use most are for respiratory and kidney. My horses don’t have breathing problems but with the amount of dust and smoke they’re exposed to in the summer, it helps keep their lungs cleaned out and capable of breathing well enough to make the hard runs that they do in the different elements.”

LL: “I am a Platinum Performance firm believer and user for many, many years. The Platinum Performance C.J. (complete joint) is my mainstay. I also use the Longevity for inflammation. There are so many joint products out there, i it can make your head spin, but the main reason I go with Platinum is because it’s made by veterinarians and sold by veterinarians. I use the Platinum Osteon for bones and to bind everything together, I use the Healthy Weight oil.”

TE: “A very good quality feed is first and foremost, it’s Purina products for me. I always have Gut X with me and I’m a big believer in Succeed, Regen-X, and BioMane for my overall supplements. My good horse Crush is prone to colic and doesn’t drink great on the road, so I haul with lots of electrolytes.

Q: What precautions do you take while traveling?

JR: “One of my biggest things that has helped me over the years is that I haul my horses in a stock combo trailer, and Missy in Particular always gets a stall to herself which is a 7′ ½ by 8′ box stall. I feel like that has helped keep her sound throughout the years because she can stand however is the most comfortable to her, she can move around freely, and I feel like it has taken the stress out of hauling for her.”

LL: “I stop every four or five hours if I can, sometimes it may run into six but I do stop and try to walk them around, let them get their heads down and graze, or I might even put hay on the ground. I feel like it’s very important to get their heads down when I stop to help drain their sinuses . I usually try to get them off the trailer for 20 minutes minimum.”

TE: “I know a lot of people stall their horses. I don’t like it, so I turn my horses out in a big pasture if I can, even my good ones. For instance, I’m in San Angelo right now and we drove out of town to turn my horse out. I don’t like to keep them cooped up in a stall.”

Q: Do you have a routine for keeping your horses and yourself in shape?

JR: “Riding and chasing kids is my workout, but my horses I try to keep it a good mixture of things. I think pasture riding is really important, riding up and down hills can get them in really good shape. Riding through snow in the winter is a really good exercise for them. All of those things, though, are riding in straight lines, and I think that you also need to incorporate circles into their routine because that’s what they have to do. If you only travel in straight lines then you don’t work the muscles they need to be able to turn strong, tight circles.”

LL: “Just doing something, I feel like people ride their horses a lot less than they used to and that’s a huge downfall. I try to keep my horses as fit as they can be, whether it’s a fast cardio workout or a little bit of everything depending on the situation. Horses need a fair amount of exercise and a lot of times horses aren’t fit and with that comes soundness issues. I think they all go hand in hand: your horses stay sound if they are better fit.”

TE: “When we’re competing, I don’t worry about it too much. Rodeoing and hauling alone helps him stay in shape. If he gets a long break, I try to exercise him at least two weeks ahead of time before I go use him. I do a lot of arena riding and outside riding. I think it’s all good for him, especially when my horse was young. Now that he’s older and seasoned I put a ton of miles on him outside the arena working. For myself, I try to workout at least four days a week, a lot of upper body, lower body, just a consistent routine.”

Key Considerations

Despite having their own unique programs when it comes to training, hauling, and different products for maintenance, they all agree on a few key factors that make the world of difference when caring for your horse on the road: establishing a good relationship with your vet, a consistent shoeing routine, tack that fits your horse, good quality feed and water at all times, and most importantly knowing your horse and learning their mannerisms.

“There’s no right answer, there’s no magic in it, there’s no right or wrong,” said Lockhart. “We all drive a different car; I just think that people need to take into consideration the horse they’re working with.”