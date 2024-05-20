Out West Events 2024 | WSRRA promotes the traditions of the working ranch cowboy 

With events rooted in the everyday jobs of the working ranch cowboy, the Western States Ranch Rodeo Association (WSRRA) was founded in 2010 to be a sanctioning body for ranch rodeos.

Kevin Cooley of Wyoming is a part owner of the association and was able to commentate on their national finals event held in Winnemucca on the Cowboy Channel. Cooley notes while the events in the rodeo cater to working cowboys, contestants are not required to be full time cowboys to compete.

“Our competitors might not be working full time on the ranch,” he says. “Some of them might be welders or farriers but they are still good cowboys. We sanction standard ranch rodeo events, ranch broncs, and steer stopping.”

Giving competitors the opportunity to compete at a higher level and win a national title is a top priority for WSRRA.

“We have sanctioned rodeos where teams can qualify for our national finals event held each November in Nevada. We want to give these cowboys and cowgirls a chance to compete at a high level and win a national championship. There is an open rodeo, women’s ranch bronc and women’s steer stopping.”

Events in the finals are designed to mirror actual working procedures on the ranch.

“They all replicate what these guys do on a real working day such as head and heel branding, trailer loading, and doctoring. Although the events are compacted into the arena, they represent what is being done in the pasture and in the branding trap.”

While the open and women’s events are fairly self explanatory as to who can enter, the WSRRA offers a unique junior/senior event to promote families entering together.

“The junior/senior event requires two members to be under the age of 16 and two to be over the age of 17,” Cooley explains. “We wanted to do this instead of a straight run youth event to promote families entering together.”

The association has events reaching as far east as Nebraska and Kansas, south to Arizona, and west to California.

While WSRRA does sanction rodeos, the association does not dictate rules and regulations at individual sanctioned events.

“To get sanctioned, they just have to give us a call. We don’t dictate what they do at their own events, we leave that up to them and their rodeo can look however they want to, they just need to understand we have set rules and events at the finals that have to be followed.”

Shania Whiteman is no stranger to ranch rodeos and has been producing a WSRRA-sanctioned rodeo in Richey, Montana for several years. In 2023, Whiteman was named Producer of the year by the WSRRA.

“Receiving Producer of the Year Award was an honor. My goal was to have a little friendly competition in a way that pays tribute to the hard work of our way of life, while bringing fun and business into our community,” Whiteman said.

“Coming from a 4th generation ranching and rodeo family gave me the drive and ability to continue to pursue and enjoy the ranch rodeo aspect while raising my seven-year old son, Cash Wesley on our cow/calf and yearling operation in Eastern Montana.”

Whiteman comes from a long line of ranchers and producers in her native Colorado and credits her family members for the support through her journey of producing her own ranch rodeo.

“Coming on five years I have produced rodeos co-sanctioned to our local Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals, thanks to my family. My father, Justin Jolly, grandpa Kent Jolly, uncle Jesse Jolly, aunt Carly Bowling and the rest of my family and friends have all supported me.”

As a contestant herself, Whiteman is committed to keeping the rules simple and the events as close to real life ranching scenarios as possible.

“I threw out a lot of the rules that tend to be tedious. My rule of thumb is if it’s done on the ranch, it can be done in our rodeo. My biggest thing I will flag people out on is roughing the stock.”

She continued, “I want to be true to ranching traditions and I know there are a lot of different points of views on how to do things, but at the end of the day staying true to the real deal is my biggest goal.”

In addition to rodeos, WSRRA is committed to helping cowboys in need and supporting youth. The Cowboy Crisis Fund was created in 2010. Each year at the National Finals, a silent auction is held to raise money for the crisis fund. Donated items have included framed photographs, posters and prints, jewelry, tack, horses, western decor, gift certificates and more, with 100% of the proceeds going to the crisis fund.

According to Cooley, “This year we wanted to help our fellow ranch rodeo sanctioning body, the Working Ranch Cowboys Association (WRCA) collect funds in response to the devastation 2024 wildfires in the Oklahoma and Texas panhandle.”

The association also offers scholarships for active high school seniors. Funds for this scholarship are collected through jackpot bronc riding and various events and silent auctions throughout the year.

The WSRRA finals will be held November 1-4 in WInnemucca, Nevada and will feature an open ranch rodeo, ranch broncs, women’s ranch rodeo and steer stopping.