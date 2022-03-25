Outside Circle: AQHA extends reduced fee registrations, schools, clinics, event series

My heart goes out to the folks in the paths of the wildfires and tornadoes in Oklahoma and Texas this past week. They were horrendous and there was so much damage, livestock lost, and structures wiped out. Please keep those folks in your prayers as they try to get back on their feet again.

The AQHA has extended their older horse discounted registration program. For $170 you can register any eligible horse two years and over, with proper paperwork and DNA. This is sure a good opportunity to get them registered, especially if you’re going to sell or breed a horse.

The Annual Harding County Bulldogging School for junior high and high school students will be held at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D., on April 15-16. It’s 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, at no cost. If you have questions or want to sign up, call Colt Floyd at 605-645-1005.

John Forbes will be having a saddle bronc riding school at Kaycee, Wyo., April 29-May 1. It’s for all levels and is $400/student. Call John at 307-421-4750 to sign up.

There will be a Cutting/Boxing club practice on April 2 at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. You need to let her know if you’re going to be there for the cattle count. You can do that via Facebook at SD Versatility Ranch Horse page.

A Bobby Harris Team Roping school will be April 2-3 at Sheridan, Wyo. There are a few openings left on each end. Call Zane Garstad at 307-751-0121.

April 7 is the 1st Annual Steak Feed and Auction fundraiser for the Faith High School Rodeo team. It’s $20 at the door for a steak supper, plus silent auction, from 5-7 p.m. Following that will be the live auction for Branding Help and pies at 7 p.m. It will be held at the Faith VFW, Faith, S.D.

The first Ranch Show at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be April 9, then May 14 and June 18. It’s $30/class with classes for all levels of riders and horses. You can enter at 8 a.m., and the show starts at 9.Call 307-680-5362 for details.

There are some new jackpots scheduled for this spring at the Black Hills Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. On April 9 there will be barrels, April 16 and 30, barrels, breakaway and calf roping. The May timed event rodeo series will be every Tuesday night, with barrels, calf roping, breakaway and team roping. More details are coming!

A Jane Melby barrel clinic will be at the CamPlex in Gillette, Wyo., on April 9-10. It’s $475/rider. Dennis George will be holding a saddle fitting and positive thinking class as well. Call Paula Fowler for information and signup at 307-689-4009.

The Spring Roping Jackpots at Stadheim Arena,, east of Belle Fourche, S.D., will be April 10, 24 and May 1. It’s enter at 11:30, rope at noon. They’ll have Open 5 steer, Handicap Pick and Draw and #9 handicap and down. Cash only. Call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-0248 or Lynn Stadheim at 605-430-1543.

It would sure be fun to go take in the Kalona Spring Draft Horse and Carriage sale at Kalona, Iowa on April 11-12. They’ll be running three rings of all varieties of driving horses and equipment. It starts at 9 a.m. both days. For more info, call the Kalona Salebarn at 319-656-2222.

Kluz Performance Horses, Gillette, Wyo., will be holding Spring FunDays for all ages April 23 and may 21. They’ll have barrels, poles, birangle (I don’t know either), figure 8 cow horse, cat cradle, 2 pole run, weave and a surprise event. All at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

The Flandreau Fairgrounds Barrel Series dates have been set and are April 29, May 10, 17, 31, June 10, 21, July 8, 15, 29, and Aug. 5 and the finals on Aug. 14. All at Flandreau, S.D. Call or text Kate at 605-864-8294.

That’s my circle for this week. If you have an event or news item you’d like me to share, send it to me on my email which is at the head of this column.As usual, pray for rain, and pray for our nation. May God bless America.

HORSE & RODEO EVENT SERIES >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION: May 25, June 1,8, July13, 27, Aug. 3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES: Apr 16,May15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BROOMSTICK 4D BARREL/POLE SERIES: May 25, Jun3 1, 22; June 1, 22; July 6, 27; Aug.3, Winner, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8,22; July 6,20,27 Buffalo,S.D. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series Apr. 3, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D; July 3, 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5(finals) New Underwood, S.D. >COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. >DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: May 1, 22, June 5, 26, July 10, 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5, 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. >FLANDREAU BARREL SERIES: April 29, May 10, 17, 31, June 10, 11, July 8, 15,29, Aug.5, 14, Flandreau, S.D. >GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB: Hairy Horse Show April 30, Western Dressage show May 7, Oct.1; Open Horse Shows, June 4, July 16, Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. >HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO; June 10, 24, July 8, 15, Aug. 19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel SERIES: Apr.9, May14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >KPH ARENA SPRING FUN DAYS: Apr. 23, May 21, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAY SERIES: Jun 3 14, 21, 28, July 5, 12, New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: June 8, 22, 29; July 2 finals, Oelrichs, S.D >PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >STADHEIM ARENA SPRING ROPINGS: Apr 10, 24, May 1, Stadheim Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES: June 14, 18, July 12, Sundance, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES: April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA TEAM ROPING PRACTICE: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK BARRELS, BREAKAWAY, GOATS: finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING SERIES: April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES: Apr.16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.