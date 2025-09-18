Outside Circle: Bull Riding! Playdays, meetings, ranch rodeo, triathlon, ranch show, Fall Fling

It’s feeling a bit fallish today as I write this. The fog was thick at daylight and it’s not quite 60 yet mid-morning. I’m going to the first football game of the season for one of my grandsons this afternoon and you can bet I’ll be bundled or prepared to be. I won’t be surprised to see someone there in shorts and freezing though.

The entries are open now for the Bierema Ranch Halloween Bull Bash on Oct. 4, 1 p.m., CDT. There will be bull riding, cattle riding, costumes encouraged for all, candy scramble and concessions. It’s a bring-your-own lawn chair. Entry fees for all divisions is $50. There’s open bull riding, Jr. bull riding for 13-16 and cattle riding for 8-12. To enter, message Loni Stirling on Facebook. The Bierema Ranch is 9 miles south and 1 east of White River, S.D.

Coming up on Sept. 27th is the next Knuckle Bull Riding. Entries are open now. Besides open bulls, they will take 10 Jr. bull riders too. To enter call or text Thad 605-381-9166 or Michelle 605-393-7752. The calcutta will be at 6:30 p.m. and the bulls start at 7, at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

Bits and Spurs Horse Club Playday is Sept. 27, 10 a.m. Events will be barrels, poles, keyhole, flag race and a treasure hunt. It will be at the Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.

The SDHSRA Fall General Meeting is Sept. 27, 9 a.m., CDT, at the RamKota, Pierre, S.D. You can find out what’s on the agenda at http://www.sdhsra.com .

Entries are open now for the Roundup Ranch Rodeo, Sept. 27, 1 p.m., at the Musselshell Co. Fairgrounds, Roundup, Mont. They’ll take 12 four person teams, $400/team, and five teams will come back for the short go. To enter call/text 406-702-0323. For the younger folks there’s a goat ribbon scramble for ages six and under and a calf ribbon scramble for 7-12.

Sept. 28 is Hulett, Wyo.’s annual BBQ, meeting, queen contest and playday. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be a free steak feed with all the trimmings, meeting at 1:30, then the queen contest, followed by the playday. For more information call Terry 307-467-5668 or Karen 307-467-5929.

The NVRHA National Finals is Oct. 2-5 at Red Willow Co. Fairgrounds, Kiplinger and Alice Arenas, McCook, Neb.

Oct. 3 is the Badlands NHSRA Challenge Special Event Triathlon at the Bowman Co. Fairgrounds Indoor Arena, Bowman, N.D. It will be limited to the first 50 entries at $50, and you can enter twice on different horses. It’s open to all contestants but you have to all three events which are barrels, breakaway and goat tying. To enter, go to http://www.badlandschallenge.com and go to the Triathlon tab.

Kluz Performance Horses, Gillette, Wyo., is holding the second Ranch Horse show on Oct. 4. Enter by 8 a.m., show starts at 9. You can get details on events at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com . On Oct. 5 will be a Chris Brown ranch horse clinic, covering riding, trail and reining. It’s $175/rider and will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call Ashley to reserve your spot at 307-680-5362.

The ARP Fall Fling will be Oct. 10-12 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Friday will be 3D pole bending and youth poles. Saturday is barrel racings with $1000 added open 5D, youth 3D, $600 added 3D plus Sr. and 2D futurity sidepot and peewees, plus 2026 futurity showcase. For more info call 307-299-3771 or go to the webside http://www.adonranchproductions.com .

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club has set dates for practice sorts. All will be at 10 a.m. at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. Dates are Oct. 12, Nov. 2, and Dec. 14.

The Indian National Finals Rodeo is Oct. 14-18 at the South Point, Las Vegas, Nev. Best of luck to all the regional contestants!

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’re getting rain if you need it, sun if you need it, and that your fall is off to a good start already. Pray for our nation, our leadership and first responders. May God bless America!