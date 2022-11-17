Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Annual Banquets, NFR parties, team roping, Buck and Ball, clinic

November 19, 2022 > Camp Crook Roping Club NFR Pool, Nov. 27, 5 p.m., Tam's Corner Bar, Camp Crook, S.D. > 4th Annual Toys for Tots Team Roping, Nov. 27, Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo. > S.D. Horse Racing Association Meetings/Silent Auction, Dec. 3 1 p.m., Ft. Pierre, S.D. > One Man Doctoring, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. > Historic Saddle Club Year End Awards Banquet, Dec. 4, 5 p.m., Gering Civic Center, Gering, Neb. > Jeff Fleming Memorial Roping, Dec. 4, noon, Jobman's Indoor Arena, Bayard, Neb. > Round 10 NFR Watch Party, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m., Community Center, New Underwood, S.D. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., MetraPark, Billings, Mont. > Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity & Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > New Year's Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., Dec. 3, 17, 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Nov. 19, 26; Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D.

The winter weather has continued in a big chunk of country. There was no late fall/Indian Summer, Just nice fall to winter overnight. Fall work goes on whether it’s nice enough to do it or not. It’s like I always tell my grandboys “You gotta be tough to be a cowboy.”

The Camp Crook Roping Club members can get together for the NFR Pool at Tam’s Corner Bar in Camp Crook, S.D. It will be on Nov. 27, 5 p.m.

The South Dakota Horse Racing Association meetings, Silent Auction and Mixer, will be Dec. 3 at the Ft. Pierre Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. The S.D. Thoroughbred Association meeting will be at 1 p.m., CST, followed by SDQHRA and then the S.D. Horsemen’s Association. Light food and a cash bar will be at 5 p.m., with a silent auction starting at 6 p.m. There will also be live entertainment 7-10 p.m.

Jobman’s Indoor Arena, Bayard, Neb., will be having the Jeff Fleming Memorial Roping on Dec. 4, starting at noon. Pre-entries only. There will be 20 headers and 20 heelers, $300 for 20 runs. There are no concessions at the arena so bring your own sammich.

The Historic Saddle Club Year End Awards Banquet will be Dec. 4, 5 p.m., at the Gering Civic Center, Gering, Neb. Dinner is $20/person and you can RSVP to Val Baker at 520-678-6188 so they know how much food to prepare.

There’s going to be a Round 10 NFR Watch Party on Dec. 10 at the New Underwood Community Hall, New Underwood, S.D. They’ll serve a pulled pork meal 5-7 p.m., plus have a full cash bar, multiple TVs , kids dummy roping and a dance to follow. Sounds like a good time will be had! The meal is $20/adults, $10/kids.

Money raised will help the New Underwood Roping Club maintain the arena and hold events.

The Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo will be Dec. 17, 6 p.m., at the MetraPark, Billings, Mont. Besides the great roughstock rodeo, there is also going to be a Ned LeDoux concert.

Tickets have gone on sale for the New Year’s Eve Buck and Ball at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Dec. 30 will be the Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity and Sale. Dec. 31 is the Buck and Ball. You can find out details and get your tickets at http://www.newyearsevenbuckandball.com .

There will be a WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash Dec. 31, 4 p.m., at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

Be making plans now for the SDQHA Annual Banquet in Pierre, S.D. on Jan. 13-15. This year’s Legacy Award winner is 50 Year Quarter Horse breeders Gary and Deb Mailloux, Sturgis, S.D. I’m so happy for them and it’s sure well deserved.

This is a ways off but you’ll want to get your name on the list early. The MBR Performance Horsemanship LLC Groundwork Only clinic will be Jan. 24 at Beard Arena, Menoken, N.D. It’s $360 per person, non-refundable $100 deposit to hold your spot. They’re taking 8 participants. You can audit for $100. Contact Treva Beard at 701-220-9408. Yearlings, unstarted, badly started horses are welcome. That clinic will be followed by First Saddle Feb. 11, and First Rides Feb. 12.

Dickinson State University has decided to hold another women’s Only Ranch Bronc School at Dickinson, N.D. On April 14-16. The others have been full and very popular, so this one will fill fast. I’ll let you know when more info is available like who to call and cost.

I’m a big advocate for going to rodeo and bronc riding schools. Getting the right start in any event is so important and saves a lot of time and money in the long run. Learning to do it right instead of later trying to break bad habits gives you a huge advantage. Then head to the practice pen, no matter what event.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. It’s a cold, windy, snowy, slick, wintery booger, so I think I’ll get off this ridge and call it done. Have a safe week, please pray for our nation and God Bless America.