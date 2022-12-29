Outside circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrel series, practice, clinics, schools, BHSS events, Larry Larson clinic

WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Jan. 8, 15, 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. EVENT SERIES: >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m.,Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Jan. 7, 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Jan. 7, 14, 21, 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Jan. 8, 22; Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 coronation, banquet, and auction, Saturday, Jan. 7, 5 pm, Hot Springs, SD, American Legion. Morgan Erickson, MRSD in waiting will be crowned. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Practice, Jan. 8, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting at the BHSS, Jan. 13-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 15, E. French Center, Williston, N.D. > EMRRF Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. > BHSS Mini Bronc Busting, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Horse Sale, Preview 8 a.m., sale 1 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Broncs To Breakfast, 8 a.m., ranch broncs 10 a.m., K.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

Well, well, well….that was a nasty one last week! My son, his wife and I were planning on going to Sioux Falls last Wednesday but decided not to. That was such a good decision! We’d have been sitting in a snowbank or in the lobby of a truck stop for days if we had. I hope everyone has found their missing livestock by now. Lots of cattle drifted and they can sure travel with a wind behind their backs. It’s got to be terrifying not knowing there they are. Some even blew out of lots they were locked in because of the big drifts that had buried the fences. Hopefully the weather has that out of its system now and we can go back to winter on a more normal setting.

I just got word that cowboy music singer/songwriter, Ian Tyson, has passed away due to age related complications, at his ranch in Alberta. He sang of our lives and the cowboy world loved him for it. He’ll sure be missed.

There’s going to be a 4D Winter Barrel Series at the Custer Co. Indoor Arena in Broken Bow, Neb. They will start at 11:30 with exhibitions with the barrel race starting at 1 p.m. Dates are Jan. 7,14,21,28; Feb. 4,11,18,25; March 4,11; April 8 with the finals on the 15-16. For more information and to check on weather cancellations, call Danielle at 970-580-9980.

The Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023 coronation, banquet, and auction will be Saturday, Jan. 7 at 5 pm at the Hot Springs, SD, American Legion. Morgan Erickson, Hot Springs, S MRSD in waiting will be crowned.

The next practice of the Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be Jan. 8 at the J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Sign up at 9, starts at 10, potluck as usual.

The annual meeting of the Custer County Fair Association members and committee people will be Jan. 10 at the Beef Complex building at the fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. If you have ideas for the fair, this would be a good meeting to be at to visit with the committees.

January 27, 7 p.m., is the Mini Bronc Busting at the BHSS. You can enter your kids now at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com and go to the Hayden Outdoors Mini Bronc Busting for the page. The good Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies will be there with age, size and skill appropriate stock for the kiddos. It will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The Black Hills Stock Show horse sale will be Jan. 27-28, preview at 8 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. Get there early if you want a seat! It’s always packed. Looks like quite a line up of horses.

The BHSS Bronc to Breakfast ranch bronc riding will be Feb. 1 at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Doors will open at 7 a.m., a biscuits and gravy breakfast will be at 8 a.m., calcutta on the bronc riders at 9 a.m., then the event at 10 a.m. Tickets are on sale now at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com .

Tom Reeves will be having a Building Champions Bronc Riding school in Rapid City, S.D. on Feb. 14-15. It’s for youth and they are free I believe. To get signed up and to learn more, call Tom at 605-218-1954.

There will be two Bobby Harris Team Roping clinics at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. The Beginners Only clinic is March 17 and will be dummy and sled work. It costs $150 with $75 non-refundable deposit required. March 18-19 clinic is for more advanced ropers and will have dummy, sled and live steers. It’s $550 with $275 deposit. You can sign up at http://www.form.jotform.com . For more info, call Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

Goods Bulldogging School and Jackpot will be April 28-29. The tuition is $500 and has Allen Good, Tom Carney and Ote Berry for coaches. On April 30 is the jackpot with the Ote Berry Jr. Steer Wrestling Tour 18 and under, three head straight, $2500 added. Entry is $300, enter at 9 a.m., event at 11 a.m. The Open Jackpot has $7500 added and is two head with a short go. Entry is $375, enter at noon, dog at 1:30. Both jackpots are enter twice if you want. All will be at the Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. Call Denton Good for more info at 605-441-9850.

The 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic is open to sign up. It will be May 12-13 at the beautiful Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. The clinic has limited enrollment and fills fast, hence me puttingit in here now. Don’t delay. Email Larry at llpphotographics@gmail.com .

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Have a good week, pray for our nation, and may God Bless America!