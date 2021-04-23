Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrels races, playdays, schools, clinics, horse shows, rodeo Bible camp

My neighbors here and a few other places got some more moisture. Indeed it was in the form of snow and it was pretty chilly when the wind was blowing, but we were still thrilled to get moisture of any description. Others weren’t so fortunate, plus prairie fires have persisted. It’s been a tough year so far in many regards. Here’s hoping for more moisture, sunny days in between, no more fires and better times.

The folks in charge of both the NHSRA and NJrHSRA finals have said that both finals will be happening where scheduled. The NHSRA finals will be in Lincoln, Neb., June 20-26; the NJrHSRA finals will be in Des Moines, Iowa July 20-26.

Here’s some random statistic about the horse industry. It is a $122 billion/year industry. To give this context, the NFL is only a $9.8 billion/year industry. So, our voices, as an industry, should have a lot more power in D.C. to hold our ground and gain some back against the animal rights industry. It is indeed an industry as many are getting wealthy off of the whole “save the animals” front.

Mon-Dak Barrel Daze is May 1-2 at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. They have $6750 added money. For more information, contact lana Tibbetts at 406-951-2394.

Parker Saddle Club Playday, Parker, S.D. will be May 8 with the grand entry at noon. All the usual fun events plus some very unique ones, for all ages and sizes. Call 605-750-0044 or 605-360-3342 for info.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Posse AQHA Special Event Roping will be May 13 at Grand Island, Neb. They’ll have youth classes plus breakaway, open and amateur calf roping, open and amateur heading and heeling. The same roping will be held May 14-15 at Lincoln, Neb. Both are Nebraska Rope Horse Association Shows. For more info, call Ryan at 308-390-7184 of Connie at 402-741-1660.

The Sandhills Select Horse Sale will be June 19, McCook, Neb. They are accepting consignments now until May 14. The sale will feature horses of all ages, from yearlings to finished horses. Preview will be at 1, the sale to follow. Call Jeremy Knoles at 806-330-1701 for details.

The Historic Saddle Club Run and Rope jackpot series will be fun for the whole family! The spring series is May 14,22; June 19, 26. The summer series is July 17, 24, and Aug. 21, 28. The events will include youth/adult/masters divisions in barrels, poles, flag race and breakaway. Entry blanks can be found on the Facebook page Historic Saddle Club Run and Rope. Email to historicsaddleclubsecretary@gmail.com , or call Val at 520-678-6168 or Becky at 308-641-4974.

There will be a John Forbes Spring Rodeo School May 21-23 at the Harold Jarrard Park, Kaycee, Wyo. They’ll have a bucking machine, plus live broncs for every level. They’ll even help provide equipment if you don’t have any and aren’t sure if riding broncs is your cup of tea. The clinic is $400, and students will have the experience of both John in saddle broncs and Larry Sandvick in barebacks. Call John at 307-421-4750.

There will be a Kelly Hall Ranch Versatility clinic on May 21 at Big Piney, Wyo. It’s $125 for the clinic. On the 22-23 willl be the Kick Off The Snow Open Horse Show at the same place. It will count as two seperate shows, point wise. Divisions are walk-trot, youth 13 and under, youth 14-18 and adult. Entry forms can be gotten at http://www.wyph.org or you can call or text 307-259-3957 for more info and to sign up for the clinic. Entries must be inn by the Wednesday before the show. It will have a cash payout.

I’m sure excited about the return of the Timed Event Rodeo Bible Camp in Belle Fourche, S.D. It will be June 22, at the Roundup Grounds. Registration wll be 8 to 8:45 a.m., with the school to start at 9. Events covered will be barrels, poles, goats, roping and horsemanship. The camp is free, but they are graciously accepting donations for prizes. The goal is that every student gets a prize. The camp is free but they are requesting at least a can of food for the Compassion Cupboard in Belle Fourche, S.D. For info or to volunteer to help, call Janie Norlin at 605-210-3179 or Lorita Crofford at 605-645-7592.

Be sure an look for the schedule of events and the seperate schedule of various event series right here in this section of the paper. That winds up my circle for this week. Be well and please pray for moisture and for our nation. Have a great week!

SPRING AND SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARROW B ARENA (barrels, goats, breakaway) May 25, 29; June 11,13; Ponca, Neb. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS May 22, June 4, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION June 2, 8; July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 9, 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS May 29, June 14, 28; July 12, 19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING May 2 Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 7, 21; July 12, 26, Aug. 2, 16; Hermosa, S.D. >FLANDREAU BARRELS May 7, 21; Jun 1, 15, 29; July 13, 30; Aug.17, 27; Sept.10, 12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS May 7,12; July 9, 30; Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING May 23, June 6, 13, 25; Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring May 15, 22; June 19, 26 Summer July 17, 24; Aug. 21, 28, Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS May 24; June 7, 14, 21,2 8; July 12, 19, 26; Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 6, 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Buffalo,Wyo >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 12, 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS May 7-9; June 4-6 and 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING May 22-23; June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D. > WILD WEST WED at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.