Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Barrels, ranch versatility show, bronc match, women’s bronc riding school, breakaway schools, Roy update

Another Labor Day is in the history books by the time you read this. I will have spent time with my extended family, taken in several events in my home town, including the rodeo. I believe, in my 60 years, I have only missed two Labor Days in Newell. Some traditions are too good not to keep. I believe there are Labor Day rodeos elsewhere, but I’ve never been to one.

The 3rd Annual SunCatcher 4D Barrel Race will be Sept. 10, 11 a.m., at Rounds Arena, Pennington County Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Exhibitions will start at 8 a.m. Entries are open 7-10:45 a.m. The barrel race benefits the wonderful SunCatcher assisted riding therapy program. For more info, call 605-939-4907.

Sept. 11-12 is the 2nd Annual Patriots and Ponies Ranch Versatility Show at Henderson Performance Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo. Saturday is clinics and Sunday is the show. Registration forms can be obtained by email or text to Heather.Gabbard@yahoo.com or 307-277-4419.

Sitting Bull College Bronc Match will be Sept. 30, 1 p.m. CST, at Prairie Knights Casino Arena, Ft. Yates, N.D. The open broncs has $4,000 added, 100 percent payout and will take 20 entries at $100. The rookie broncs will have $500 added with same payout and entry fee, but only taking 8 riders. Entries open Sept. 12, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., and you can call Sophie at 701-455-1161 or Joe at 701-854-8058 to do so.

A Women Only Bronc Riding School will be Nov. 4-6 at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It will cover chute procedure, ranch bronc basics, property dismounting, and have video replays and a bucking machine. There will be rider appropriate stock and good pickup men. It’s limited to 15 riders at $350 with $100 non-refundable deposit required. Full payment is due by Oct. 1. Books opened Sept. 1 and will fill fast. To enter, call or text 469-496-6965.

The Rapid City Boots and Saddle Club makeup date show will be Sept. 24, same place, same time. Hopefully the arena isn’t a lake by then.

A Breakaway clinic with Sawyer Gilbert will be at Gilbert Angus Ranch, Buffalo, S.D. on Oct. 15-16, 9-5 a.m. It’s $500/rider with a $200 deposit required to hold your spot. They’re taking 15 ropers. Contact Lloyd to get signed up at 605-641-0987.

The Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will have their next practice sort on Sept. 25 at Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. There will be another one on Oct. 16.

Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Fall Clinics will be for adult ladies only. Dates are Sept. 30-Oct.1 and Oct. 15-16. It’s $300 tuitions and they fill really fast, so get with it if you want in. They will be at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. Call 605-391-9702 to get signed up.

Mark these dates on your calendar for the ARP Winter 4D Barrel/3D Pole series at the Cam-Plex, Gillette, Wyo. Dates are Oct. 15, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, and Feb. 12. Enter on site. For more informaton, call Lexi Bauder at 307-299-3771.

There’s going to be a benefit to help the parents of little Roy Henwood who was injured in a sheep riding accident in Aug. It will be Nov. 18 at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. Dinner and silent auction will start at 5 p.m., with a live auction to follow at 7 p.m. Items are needed for the auctions, so if you’d like to donate, please call Zannie at 307-746-8916 or Tami at 605-210-1465. Roy is in the Rehab at Sioux Falls, S.D. and is making progress. Like many head injuries, there are good days and bad, but overall he’s regaining strength and function and his sharp wit and fun personality is shining brightly. Prayers for strength and encouragement for him and his folks would be greatly appreciated.

It’s getting toward weaning season for most colts. Fall is a good time to geld those stud colts as they heal fast and will grow out better and have a more pleasing attitude when gelded young. I prefer to wait until a hard freeze so the flies are gone, then about 10 days before weaning, geld them while they’re still on the mare. We always brand them and remove any wolf teeth that are showing while they are off in Happy Land on the good drugs. Those colts never act like anything happened to them when done at that age and will buck and play back out to pasture the next day.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Please pray for our nation, and may God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > 41st Fizz Bomb Classic Barrel Race, Sept. 8-11, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Ropin’ On The Rez and Rope, Ride and Slide, Sept. 9, 1:30 and 6:30, Dupree, S.D. > 23rd Annual Breeders Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D. > Full House Big Horn Edition Horse Sale, Sept. 9, Buffalo, Wyo. > 3rd Annual SunCatcher 4D barrel race, Sept. 10, 11 a.m., Rounds Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > 29th Annual Open Box Rafter Horse Sale, Sept. 10, 1 p.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals, Sept. 10, Miles City, Mont. > Hermosa Bits and Spurs Playday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Hermosa, S.D. > 2nd Annual Patriots and Ponies Ranch Versatility Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo. > AK Horse Sale, Sept. 12, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 13-14, 1 p.m., Grassy Butte, N.D. > 25th Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 17, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Gordon Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Sept. 18, Gordon, Neb. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Rapid City Boots and Saddle Club makeup show, Sept. 24, Rapid City, S.D. > Traci Routier Cancer Benefit, Sept. 24, Harding Co. Rec. Center, Buffalo, S.D. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 24, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, Sept. 25, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Sitting Bull College Bronc Match, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Prairie Knights Casino, Ft. Yates, N.D. > Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Horse Racing, Oct. 1-2, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 7-9, Bowman Indoor, Bowman, N.D. > Sawyer Gilbert Breakaway School, Oct. 15-16, Gilbert Angus Ranch, Buffalo, S.D. > Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 15-16, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, Oct. 19, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Women Only Bronc Riding School, Nov. 4-6, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D.