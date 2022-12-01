Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: BH Roundup win, Baybe is Horse of the Year, winter series, meetings, sort

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > Round 10 NFR Watch Party, Dec. 10, 5-7 p.m., Community Center, New Underwood, S.D. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., MetraPark, Billings, Mont. > Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity & Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > New Year's Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting at the BHSS, Jan. 13-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 15, E. French Center, Williston, N.D. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES: >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 17: Jan. 7, 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WINTER BREAKAWAY SERIES: 9 a.m., Dec. 4, 11, 18; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Broadus, Mont. >WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Dec. 4, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

I absolutely can’t believe that it’s December already. What happened to the last few months? The NFR will be in full swing by the time you read this. I won’t be there but I know you that go have a great time. I’m staying closer to home so I can take in my grandboys’ Christmas programs at school. Being a Grandma is good work if you can get it.

Congratulatons to the Black Hills Roundup on being named Medium Rodeo of the Year by the PRCA for the fifth consecutive year. They just keep building it better and better!

Also, congratulations to Joey (Painter) Williams on her mare Baybe Bullet being chosen by her peers as the AQHA Breakaway Horse of the Year. The 2011 bay is the home bred, home trained offspring of Joey and her husband Taylor’s horses. They ranch near Volberg, Mont. Baybe isn’t just a fabulous breakaway horse with her smooth starts, speed and stop, but she has also carried Taylor to the Montana Circuit Finals in the team roping as a heeler for three years. She’s a star for sure!

The Winter Breakaway Roping Series at the Powder River Co. Fair Barn, Broadus, Mont., has kicked off. The dates are Dec. 5, 11, 18. It’s enter at 9, rope at 10 a.m., with 70% payoff. Two head guaranteed for $100, 10 back for the short go. Also, same place, will be the Team Roping series. It will be enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. Besides the December dates, they will also rope on Jan. 8, 15, and 22. For more information, call Keaton Schaffer at 406-853-4632. As always, if the weather’s dicey, call ahead to be sure it’s on.

High school seniors, the deadline is fast approaching for the Western Legacy Scholarship applications to be in. The application needs to be post-marked by Dec. 18. It can be found at http://www.westernlegacyfoundation.com/scholarships .

Great news for Wyoming horse racing! There will be live, as in, not video, races held for 52 days in Wyoming. That divides up to 16 race days in Gillette, 20 in Evanston and 16 in Rock Springs.

The Douglas Winter Team Roping Series at Ford Pavillion, Wyoming State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo., has set the dates. They are Dec. 17, 21; Feb. 4, 18, and March 4, 18. They’ll have open riding at 3 p.m., two hour practice at 3:30 for $25, then enter the Wild Card Jackpot 4:30 to 5:30, then rope at 6 p.m. Call/text John at 307-359-2564 for further details.

Entries are open for the Burch Rodeo Futurity on Dec. 30 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It’s $1000/team for the bucking horses with two horses being four or five, one any age horse for the short go. They’ll take 20 teams. They need 40 bronc riders for the long round. Entry fee is $100. There will be 20 back for the short go. Call or text 405-401-5404 or email burchrodeo@icloud.com .

Thar’s Ranch Sorting at the Black Hills Stock Show will be Jan. 13-15. All are welcome! It will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Entries will open 8-8:30 a.m., sort will start at 9 a.m. On the 13th there will be a Logan Wolfe Clinic. It’s $75 for beginners, $100 for intermediate or advanced. They’ll take 10 for each clinic. General questions should be directed to Zane at 307-660-9501. Stalls are available and you’ll need to call 605-355-3861 for them.

The 88 Ranch Winter Kids Rodeo Series will be Jan. 14, Feb. 18 and March 26. There are four age divisions to accommodate all kids. The series will have barrels, poles and goat tying and be at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. To learn more, call Ellen at 307-359-5437.

Jan. 15 is the Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting at the Ernie French Center, Williston, N.D. Registration will be at 3:30 p.m., social 3:30-4, meeting at 4, then dinner, Chinese auction and music to follow. Call 701-641-1324 if you have questions.

I’m going to put out this reminder, though I’m sure you’ve all been checking on this. Many range horses graze out all winter and eat snow for water. If you’re in an area, like I am, with little to no snow on the ground and the weather’s been really cold, those horses need to have some water available. Chop ice or something, but get water to them. Dry grass and lack of water lead to colic and blockages, which makes for a nasty way to die for a horse.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I’m going to get down off this windy ridge and call it a day. Be careful out there, pray for our nation and may God bless America.