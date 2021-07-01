Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Blister Beetles, McLaury clinic, ranch rodeos, rodeo Bible camp, ranch broncs

It’s been a little cooler here, more like normal, but it’s sure been hot on the western part of the country. Record heat in many states and they’re really suffering. It’s hard on everything at 115 degrees or more.

More bad news for the northern plains. As if drought, fires and grasshoppers weren’t enough, a plague of blister beetles has added to the difficulties. They infest alfalfa fields and when put up in hay and ingested by livestock, can be very toxic, even fatal for horses. The males are the culprits, and when they get damaged in the haying process, the toxins in the beetles body are released into the hay and onto the beetle itself. Even the un-hayed variety can cause blisters akin to those that are brought on by frostbite, and can be a problem for humans too. They are long and slender, about a half inch long, and are usually black and red, brown or, most common in the pictures I’ve seen lately, a dark gray. You can get info from your County Extension agent, or see pics on the website http://www.extention.sd.state.edu . They have been confirmed in fields in N.D., S.D., Mont., and Wyo., but they know no boundaries. One ranch in Harding Co., S.D., had a little precious hay they could put up, but found blister beetles in it and left it standing. It’s not worth the risk of putting it up. Scout your fields all over, and if you are buying hay, ask a lot of questions and look it over closely.

KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be holding Reining Practice Nights on Mondays, 6-8 p.m. Cost is $30 and group size is limited, so call ahead. All levels are welcome. For info and to get on the list, call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

There’s going to be a Buster and Sheryl McLaury Colt Starting and Horsemanship Clinic July 8-11, at Red Owl, S.D. Call immediately to get your deposit in and get signed up at 605-515-0088. You can find out more about the McLaurys at http://www.bustersherylmclaury.com . They’re good folks, excellent clinicians, and it’s an enjoyable time. I highly recommend as I’ve been to many of them.

The Legend of Rawhide event is going be July 9 and 10, at Lusk, Wyo. Chancey Williams will be in concert on the 9th, Legend performances will be the 9-10. You can get your tickets at http://www.legendofrawhide.com .

There will be a Stray Gather and Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo, July 30 and 31, 6 p.m., at Lusk, Wyo. On the 30th is the Stray Gather, tournament style, and taking 20 teams. Pre-entry only. The Ranch Rodeo will be on July 31, taking 12 teams and pre-entry only. Entries will open July 10, 10 a.m. Call Lacey Brott at 307-216-0559 to enter. For general questions, Call Nolan Brott at 307-216-0033.

The Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp will be held July 12, Faith, S.D., from 12:30-6:30 p.m. Registration and release forms can be obtained from the FB page and must be returned to participate. Call Cole Elshere for more info at 605-200-1329.

The South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Schooling Show will be July 31-Aug.1. at the Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. Entries are due by July 15. Judge/clinician is Dave Currin and clinician is Kathy Hart. Clinic is limited to 12 riders. Saturday clinic starts at 9 a.m. covering cutting, working cowhorse, trail and ranch riding. Sunday’s schooling competition will start at 9 a.m. Registration forms are available on the FB page. You must be a member of SDVRHA to participate. Emailed forms can be gotten at lynnhagen58@gmail.com or at paintedponiestack@outlook.com . Entry fee is $200 for both days, deposit of $100 to hold spot and is due by July 15. Divisions are novice, limited and amateur.

There’s going to be a short barrel racing series at Buffalo, S.D. Dates are July 15, 22, 29. Exhibitions 5-6:30 p.m., youth 3D at 6:30, open 4D to follow. Cash entries. Text entries to 605-210-0379.

The Bowman Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 16, 6 p.m., at the Dakota Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. There’s $1000 added, three man teams, and can enter two times on different teams. Two long events are loading and doctoring, and stray gather; short event is wild cow milking. They’re taking 20 teams at $300/team. Call Austin Visser at 701-659-0172 or Beth Creswell at 701-206-0042 for entry info.

The Gumbo Ridge shindig at Murdo, S.D. is going to be July 16-17. The 16th is going to be Ranch Broncs, the 17th Ranch Rodeo. For more information, call Sharon Connot at 605-516-0090.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. I hope your 4th of July was epic in a good way and that you’re getting some rain. Please pray for rain and for our nation. Have a great week.

Summer Event Series >ARP SUMMER SERIES, June 22; Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, July 18, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, June 23, July 30, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION July 14, 18; Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO June 22; July 7, 21, 28; Buffalo, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO June 16, 30; July 7, 21; Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo >CAMPBELL CO. 4-H PROJECT SHOWS June 14, 28; July 12, 19; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo >COAL COUNTRY RODEO NIGHTS June 17, 24; July 1, 8; CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY June 21; July 12, 26, Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS June 15, 20; July 13, 27; Aug. 3, 17, 31; Sept.14, 18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAU BARRELS June 15, 29; July 13, 30; Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS July 9, 30; Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, July 17, Mobridge, S.D. >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug. 9, 23(finals), Broadus, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, June 25, July 9, 16; Aug. 6, 13, 27, Sept. 3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, June 19; July 17; Aug. 21, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING June 25; Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Spring June 19, 26 > Summer July 17, 24; Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >HUNTER MEMORIAL SUMMER RODEOS June 14, 21, 28; July 12, 19, 26; Kyle, S.D. >JOHNSON CO. COWGIRLS SUMMER RODEOS June 15, 22, 29; July 6, 13, 20, 27; Buffalo,Wyo >JS CATTLE CO. CALF ROPING, July 11, 18, 25, Aug.1, Broadus, Mont. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, June 18, 25; July 9, 23; Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, June 14; July 8, 22; Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >LITTLE EAGLE RODEO SERIES June 18, Crawford, Neb. >MATTSON ARENA TUESDAY NIGHT TEAM ROPING June 22, 29, Sturgis, S.D >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, June 14, 28; July 5, 19; Aug.9, 23, N.Underwood, S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS June 26; Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER SERIES June 28, July 5, 12,19; Newell, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAYS June 15 ,22, 29; July 6, 13; New Underwood, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEOS June 9, 23, 30; July 14, 18, Oelrichs, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS June 9-11; Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPINGS July 3, Aug. 7, Sept. 4-5, Sheridan, Wyo. >SUNDANCE YOUTH SERIES June 14, 25, July 13, Sundance, Wyo. >TATON STEER ROPING/TEAM TYING June 19-20; July 17-18; Sturgis, S.D >THREE MILE CREEK OPEN BULLRIDING CHUTE OUT, June 16, Kyle, S.D. >WAHOO BARREL SERIES, June 29, July 11 (double); Wahoo, Neb. >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS June 24; July 6, 20; Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.