Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Broncs, Bulls and Bibles camp, two man ranch rodeo, horse races, breakaway roping, SDRA finals

It’s sure been nice weather around here. Some rain has come and the temps are cooler, so there should be a little fall regrowth of grass. It makes getting that third cutting alfalfa put up a challenge, but it always is. I see lots of truck loads of hay moving and the fall run has begun on cattle. Fall is looming.

Speaking of green grass, if you have a horse, mule, burro, or pony that has foundered in the past, be watching them closely or, better yet, get them off that green regrowth. The cool nights and warm days make that grass particularly prone to foundering an equine that has already been foundered or is just overfat and cresty necked. Founder never goes away and gets worse with time. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, especially as there is no cure.

If you’re on a rodeo committee and are looking to add an event to your rodeo next year, the Women’s Ranch Bronc Championships is looking to add to it’s tour stops. If you’re interested, email WRBC@WomensRanchBronc.com

Registration will open for the 6th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles roughstock camp on Sept. 18. The camp will be Nov. 18-20. It’s a free a rough stock camp, and first timers to the camp get first priority at signup. They will take six for the 7-13 group, and 12 for the 14 and up group. Meals will be provided. It will be held at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City Community College, Miles City, Mont. To learn more, go to http://www.broncsbullsandbibles.com . To get signed up, call after 8 a.m. on the 18th to 406-855-2184.

The 18th Annual Montana ProRodeo Hall and Wall of Fame Scholarship Fundraising Banquet and Gathering will be Oct. 1 at Billings Hotel and Convention Center, Billings, Mont. To reserve your seat at the banquet, call 406-256-6515.

A Two Man Ranch Rodeo will be Oct. 1, at the Broken Bow Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. Entries are $200/team, enter multiple times, and you enter there at 3 p.m. and the ranch rodeo is at 4 p.m. Trailer loading and penning will go first, then the top 10 come back for mugging and doctoring. Fast time for both wins. If you have questions, call Josh Wiese at 308-202-1471.

There will be a Breakaway Roping Oct. 1, 1 p.m., at the Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $120 entry, guaranteed two head, top 10 to the short go. You can enter on the same horse twice, or on multiple horses. For more information, call Kelsey Ferguson at 406-202-1312.

Don’t forget the Horse Racing at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds at Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Oct. 1-2. Post time is 1 p.m. both days.

The 2022 Casey Tibbs Tribute Honorees have been named and will be honored Nov. 5 at the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. Advance tickets are required and they will go on sale on Oct. 3. For more information, call Kalyn at the Rodeo Center at 605-494-1094 or 605-202-3499.

Oct. 14-15 will be the 13th Annual Headless Horseman Open Barrel Race at the All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D. Besides the barrels, there will also be a costume contest that’s lots of fun, held on Saturday after the race. Pre-entry deadline is Oct. 4 at http://www.hh.fasterenter.com . For more info, call Ruth Williams at 605-210-0379.

A Mark Guynn Reining and Ranch Horse Clinic will be Oct. 8, 9-4, at Guynn Training Center, Banner, Wyo. The focus of the clinic will be maneauvers and pattern work. It’s $250/rider, lunch provided. For signup info, contact Jan at GuynnTraining@gmail.com or call 307-907-1007.

The S.D.R.A. Finals will be Oct. 7-9 at the WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. Performances will be at 6:30 on Friday and Saturday, 1 p.m. on Sunday, with Cowboy Church at 9 a.m. There’s a trade show all weekend, plus on Saturday, at 11 a.m., will be the High School Extravaganza rodeo.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope you’re enjoying the early fall weather and that you are getting some moisture. Please pray for rain for the west, for our nation, and may God Bless America.

EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Oct. 1, 22, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Oct. 15, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1;Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. >GILLETTE COLLEGE BACK TO SCHOOL JACKPOT Goats, Tie Down and Breakaway: Sept. 20 and Oct. 11. Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Sept. 24, Oct. 15, Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.