Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Careful, roping and barrel jackpots, bull riding clinic, horse sale, cutting schedule

October 29, 2022 EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BHSU BARREL JACKPOTS: Nov. 11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BHSU FALL JACKPOT SERIES: Barrels Nov. 11; Goats, breakaway, tie down and team roping Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Nov. 13, 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >MILES CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Barrels Nov. 12; Breakaway and tie down roping Oct. 22, Nov. 5; team roping Oct. 23, Nov. 6; Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. UPCOMING EVENTS > Chase The Ace Fall Jackpot Barrels, Nov. 1, 8, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > WSRRA Finals, Nov. 3-5, Winnemucca Event Center, Winnemucca, Nev. > ARP Fall Fling Barrels and Poles, Nov. 4-6, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Women Only Bronc Riding School, Nov. 4-6, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > SDRCHA Annual Meeting, Nov. 5, 5 p.m., Deadwood Lodge, Deadwood, S.D. > Casey Tibbs Tribute Dinner, Nov. 5, Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Black Hills Fall Classic Wrangler Team Roping, Nov. 5-6, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > NFR Style Team Roping, Nov. 6, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 27th WRCA World's Championship Ranch Rodeo Finals, Nov. 10-13, Amarillo, Texas > Sandhills Fire Relief Benefit Dinner/Auction, Nov. 11 5 p.m., Fairgrounds, Thedford, Neb. > Barrel and Team Roping Jackpots, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Bowman, N.D. > NFR Sendoff Celebration, Nov. 12, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Market Fall Catalog Horse Sale, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > 4th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Loud American, Sturgis, S.D. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > NRCA Finals, Nov. 18-20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rough Stock Bible Camp, Nov.18-19, MCC, Miles City, Mont. > NRCA Finals Breakaway and #12 Muley Slide Team Roping, Nov. 19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Annual Awards Banquet/Meeting,Nov.19, C.S.F.G., Rapid City > Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Sugar Valley Buckers Bull Riding Clinic, Nov. 19-20, Lyman, Neb. > First Out and Dash For Cash Dot Com Guy Barrels, Nov. 19-20, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > NRCA Jackpot Barrel Race, Nov. 20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > One Man Doctoring, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

Brisk fall days with cascading leaves are the norm now. I had to finally turn on the heat in my house as I was afraid my houseplants would freeze. Never mind that I hadn’t felt my extremities in about three days.

Be careful out there folks. I hadn’t talked to a friend of mine for several months and when I finally caught up with him, he was recovering from a near death cow wreck. The old rip had gotten him down and mauled him thoroughly, fortunately when he wasn’t alone, as he usually is. He had many broken ribs, punctured lungs, bruised internal organs and literally cow tracks all over him. He’s regaining his strength and getting back on track now but it’s been a hard struggle. Don’t get in a hurry and be mindful of your situation all the time. He could have died and knows it. Needless to say, that cow is no longer in his cow herd.

On Nov. 6 there will be the NFR Style Team Roping at Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. You’ll need to enter at noon to rope at 1 p.m. There’s 2 Head Warmup Drawpot plus a $5,000 added 10 head muley roping with 80% payback. For more information, call Levi O’Keeffe at 701-721-9248.

Two Barrel Racing and Team Roping Jackpots are coming up at Bowman, N.D. Dates are Nov. 12 and Dec. 3. Barrel exhibitions will run 8:30-10 a.m., open starts at 10:30. Team Roping is enter at 11 a.m., rope at noon. For more info, call Austin Visser at 701-659-0172 or Brittenie Jorgenson at 320-420-7935.

Don’t forget Gordon Livestock Market’s Fall Catalog Horse Sale on Nov. 13, 2 p.m. You can see the lineup at http://www.gordonlivestock.com . There will be an open/loose horse sale afterwards. For more information, call Link Thompson at 308-282-9998.

The 4th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta will be Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m., at the Loud American Roadhouse in Sturgis, S.D. The calcutta will be at 7 p.m. with $6500 added!

Central Wyoming Cutting Club has set their show dates for this fall and winter. All of the cuttings will be at Hog Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. Dates are Nov. 18-20, Dec. 16-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18. For times and classes, go to http://www.centralwyocutting.com or their Facebook page. Stall reservations can be made at 307-921-1219.

The Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club annual awards banquet and meeting will be Nov. 19, at the Lions Building, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Lunch will be at noon with the meeting to follow, then awards.

The NRCA Finals Breakaway and Team Roping Jackpots will be Saturday, Nov. 19. Breakaway is enter at 8 a.m., rope at 9. The #12 Slide muley roping is enter at 11 a.m., rope at noon. They’ll be at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. For more info, call Nicole Hutchinson at 307-756-2755.

Sugar Valley Buckers will have a Bull Riding Clinic Nov. 19-20 at Lyman, Neb. All ages and levels are welcome. It’s $150 tuition, food and lodging provided. To enter or learn more, call 307-338-7187.

Broncs In The Black Hills will be at the J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. on Nov. 19. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m., the bronc match at 6:30. There’s $25,000 added money and the top 30 bronc riders will be matched against the outstanding Powder River broncs. After the match, there will be a concert with Josh Ward Band. To purchase tickets to the whole event, go to http://www.broncintheblackhills.saffire.com/tickets .

There will be an NRCA Jackpot Barrel Race Nov. 20 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Exhibitions will be 7-10 a.m., peewees at 10 a.m. and the open 4D after the littles. To learn more, contact Amy Johnson at 605-890-2162.

Have you been studying the candidates and initiatives on your upcoming election? There’s a lot at stake for our country and our communities on every election, but this one is extra critical. Sample ballots are available and you can do your homework and figure out how you feel about it all by studying one. I don’t mean to keep nagging about this, though I do, but this is important. The rebuilding of our country is at stake.

It’s easy to get busy with ranch business and forget, but if you have relocated in recent history, you need to get an updated address to your brand office. Some Wyoming brands are up for renewal, I know, and if you don’t renew them, your great old brand may not be yours anymore.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be careful, pray for our nation and may God Bless America.