Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cheyenne adds breakaway, PBR, breakaway and TDR jackpots, steer roping, goat tying school

We had another dose of “sprinter” around here. That is, to say, a cross between winter and spring. One thing about snow this time of year, it doesn’t last long and it actually benefits the growing grass. It sure was cold for a few days though with that keen wind. Hopefully that’s the last round of that we’ll have to endure for the year.

Cheyenne Frontier Days is adding a new event to their lineup this year. Ladies breakaway roping is a growing thing with big events and purses happening all over the country, so it should follow that the pro rodeos would be looking at increasing their fan appeal with this easy to understand event for the ladies. The fan base of rodeos is the driving force behind them, as the ticket sales make or break the venue. Several other PRCA rodeos have also added breakaway and it’s really been popular for them. Cheyenne will have a non-sanctioned event, therefore open to everyone, and will take 200 entries. There will be $10,000 up for prizes.

Tickets have gone on sale for the PBR bull riding at Deadwood, S.D. on June 7-8, 7 p.m. You can get yours either at http://www.DeadwoodPBR.com or by calling 888-838-BULL.

Parade entries are open now for the Black Hills Roundup’s 100th Anniversary Parade, Belle Fourche, S.D. You must be entered by June 15. You can get an entry form by going to http://www.blackhillsroundup.com.

The Broken Bit Ranch Rodeo entries will open May 11 for the June 22 event at the McCone County Fairgrounds, Circle, Mont. The calcutta will be at 10 a.m., with the rodeo to follow. The four person open team entry is $500; the four person women’s team is $400. Call Shania Whiteman at 406-480-1203 or Chance Hill at 208-351-1234. They’ll have a 90% payout.

There will be a Breakaway and Tie Down Roping jackpot May 18 at Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. It will start at 10 a.m., breakaway first. Ladies breakaway will have $250 entry fee, with the American qualifier sidepot having a $350 entry fee and you can enter twice. The tie down roping will have $300 entry fee, with two rounds and a short go, enter twice, plus an American qualifier sidepot for $500 entry. Pre-entries are due May 10. Call Stuart Hoar at 307-630-7628.

Bothwell Beers and Barrels series dates have been set for May 16, June 6 and 27, July 8 and 18, August 15 and the finals August 31. It will be at Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. and will have open, youth, peewee and senior divisions. Call Rachel at 605-381-7914 or Stacy at 605-431-8695.

Attention bull riders! Two events are coming up. First is June 7 at Madison, S.D. with a $75 entry fee and $2,000 added. Second is June 8 at the Knuckle in Sturgis, S.D. with 25 entries taken at $100 each with $4,000 added and a $2,000 bounty bull. Entry fees must be paid by May 17. Contact Loni Stirling via Facebook to learn more.

Taton’s “B” Steer Roping will be May 25-26 with entries Wed., May 22. It will be at the Goshen County Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo., and starts at 3 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m Sunday. It’s four head for $450, plus a second horse sidepot and tying matches Saturday evening. Call Ora Taton for entry info at 605-484-2131.

The All Breed Ranch Horse Challenge will be June 8-9 at the Metra Park Super Barn, Billings, Mont. It will start at 7:30 a.m. both days. It’s AQHA, APHA, ApHC, ABRA, MQHA pointed and Morgan Star rated. You can get an entry blank and class information on the Facebook page or your can call Nancy Ostle-Zahn at 406-799-3452. Entries are due May 28.

There will be a Kirby Eppert Goat Tying clinic June 5-6 in Highmore, S.d. It’s $250 for new students, $225 for returning ones. Call Kirby at 308-940-2103.

That winds up my breezy circle for the week. It’s starting to sprinkle, so I think I’ll get my slicker on and call it done. Have a wonderful week and I hope that you did something extra special for your Mom or the Mom of your kids on Sunday.