Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats Paul David, youth roughstock, bucking colt jackpot, schools, horse judging

What a nice first week of March we had. I can sure remember some that were cold, miserable, snowy, and plain nasty. That’s why I don’t calve in March anymore. It’s been a pretty nice start to calving, lambing and foaling though, and it’s welcome. As long as we get moisture later in the form of rain, it should be a good year.

My heart aches for those in Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas who have suffered so terribly from the fires. The death loss will continue to mount in the livestock as the survivors start to die from the smoke and heat they experienced. I can’t imagine having to go out and shoot the ones who are too damaged to live, though they lived through the fire itself. Rebuilding will take a very long time for all of those ranches.

On a brighter note, congratulations to Paul David Tierney on his winning of the Timed Event Championship at the Lazy E Arena. He pocketed a sweet $100,000. His brother Jess Tierney won 4th overall in the aggregate. Their Dad Paul also won it in the past. It’s a family tradition, apparently!

The County Line Arena, Saco, Mont., will be having a Rodeo Fundraiser on April 13. It will have a silent auction starting at 5:30 p.m., free will donation dinner at 6, bingo, 50/50, and live auction at 7 p.m. If you have questions or want to know how to donate, call Lacey Beil at 406-301-2034.

Entries are open until Mar. 14 for the Buzzard Bait Bucking Ponies event on Mar. 17. It’s for 17 and under and will have barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs, and barrels. It will be at the DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D. To enter, text 701-880-8372.

There will be a Bucking Colt Jackpot on Mar. 16, 1 p.m., with both barebacks and saddle broncs. It’s put on by C5 Rodeo and all the colts have been bucked before. Get this, they’ll PAY you to ride them too! It is $50/ride, and $50 goes into the jackpot. It will be held at the Rob Miller Pavillion at Bozeman, Mont. To enter call Kyle Whittaker at 402-340-3525.

Kluz Performance Horses will start the Spring Funday Series on Mar. 23, then Apr. 20 and May 18. You sign in at 8 a.m., event starts at 9. It’s $40/day or $10/class. It has four age groups, including open, and the events are barrels, poles, crazy heart, bootlace, hour glass, sunglasses, single barrels and a surprise event. Patterns are on the website. It will be at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. You’ll need to enter on the Friday before, and the link is on the Facebook page and also at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com . For more info, call 307-680-5362.

The Knuckle Saloon Bull Riding series will be kicking off on Mar. 30. Other dates are April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, and the finals will be Nov. 16. There’s $10,000 up in cash and prizes. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m., then the bulls will buck at 7. It will be at the Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. For more info and how to enter, call Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166.

Tom Reeves will be holding another bareback and saddle bronc school on April 9-10 at Rapid City, S.D. It’s open to all ages and levels. For more details, call 605-218-1954.

A cleanup day will be held on April 13, 9 a.m., at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. An all members general meeting and light lunch will be at noon in the clubhouse, then a gymkhana will start at 1 p.m They will also have a member used tack sale. For more info, call 308-631-5700.

There will be a Youth Horse Judging Clinic and School on Apr. 13, 9 a.m., at the Holzer Arena, near Rapid City, S.D. The clinic will be first and will cover conformation, form to function, and how to give live reasons. It will be an excellent clinic and judging school, and FFA and 4-H members from S.D. are encouraged to attend. It counts toward the Youth Horse Literacy requirement too. Registration is required by Mar. 30 so they can have enough educational materials on hand. You can email regina.bakley@sdstate.edu with questions. The registration form can be found on the Pennington County 4-H Facebook page.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Please pray for the folks in the fires, for our country, our border, our troops and the people of Israel. May God Bless America.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

March 9, 2024

> BHSU Barrel Jackpot, Mar. 8, 4:30 p.m., Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 12, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid, S.D.

> C5 Rodeo Bucking Colt Jackpot, Mar. 16, Rob Miller Pavillion, Bozeman, Mont.

> Gillette College Muley Roping Jackpot, Mar. 16, 4 p.m., E. Pav., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Presho Livestock Open Horse Sale, Mar. 16, 1 p.m.,Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D.

> Bucking Horse School, Mar. 16-17, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Ty Tuff Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 16-17, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Buzzard Bait Roughstock and Barrels, Mar. 17, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Gillette College Rodeo Muley Slide/Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 17, College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs, Mar. 17, 7 p.m.,McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> Bareback/Saddle Bronc Clinic, Mar.19, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Gillette High School Rodeo Meeting, Mar. 20, 6 p.m., E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> World Class Bareback,Saddle Bronc School, Mar. 22-23, Ag. Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Chelsea Novostad Breakaway Roping Clinic, Mar. 22-24, Sorenson Arena, Watford City, N.D.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting, Mar. 22-24, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 14th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bullriding,Bullfighting, Clown School,Mar.22-24, Stanley, N.D.

> Presho Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Mar. 23, 1 p.m., Presho, S.D.

> Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Mar. 23, Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.

> New Under Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, Mar. 23, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> BadlandsWYO Little Britches Rodeos, Mar. 23-24, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NRA Judging Clinic, Mar. 23-24, 8-5, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Bareback/Saddlebronc Clinic, Mar. 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Breakaway School, Mar. 28, Broadus, Mont.

> 32nd Annual Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Mar. 28-30, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 34th Ann. Spring Vacation Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 28-30, Keith Co. Fairgrounds, Ogallala, Neb.

> Harding County Steer Wrestling School, Mar. 29-30, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Jason Schaffer Calf Roping School, Mar. 29-30, Broadus, Mont.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Sheridan College Breakaway and Team Roping, Mar. 31, 9 a.m., AgriPark, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Tierney Breakaway and Tie Down Clinics, Apr. 1-2, Merrick Co. Fairgrounds, Central City, Neb.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 5-6, Sackett Lookin’ Up Arena, Alcester, S.D.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Apr.5-7, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Bothwell Bull Riding and Bull Fighting Schools, Apr. 5-7, Rapid City, S.D.

> Jordan Thurston-Miller Goat Tying Clinic, Apr. 6. Crook Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Sundance, Wyo.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Apr. 6, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D.

> Tom Reeves Bareback/Saddle Bronc School, Apr. 9-10, Rapid City, S.D.

> County Line Arena Rodeo Fundraiser, Apr. 13, 5:30, Saco, Mont.

> Historic Saddle Club Arena Cleanup Day/Gymkhana, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Scottsbluff, Neb.

> Youth Horse Judging Clinic and Judging School, Apr. 13, 9 a.m., Holzer Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

> Best of the Big Horns Horse Sale, April 13, Buffalo, Wyo.

> Paul Tierney Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, Apr. 13-14, Billy Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Ranch Horse Show Clinic, Apr. 21, Ag/Equine Complex, Riverton, Wyo.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race, open and slot race, April 27, Bowman, N.D.

> Onward and Upward BullRiding, Goat Tying, Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, DEX, Huron, S.D.

>Ryan Cloverdale/KC Groves Barrel Clinic, Apr. 27-28, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 6th Annual Teresa Jorgenson Barrel Race, Apr. 27-28, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Wrangler Team Roping, Apr. 27-28, 9 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> Carole Hollers Breakaway Clinic, May. 3-5, Zoll, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Spring Catalog Horse Sale, May 5, Gordon Livestock, Gordon, Neb.

> Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, May 10-12, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

> TyTuff Goat Tying Clinic, May 21-22, Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

> Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo.

> 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

> Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D.

> 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D.

> Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D.

EVENT SERIES:

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Mar. 9 and 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m., Mar. 10, 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS:Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.;Mar.16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>FROZEN UP NORTH 4D BARRELS: Mar. 23; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Mar.10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>HEALING HORSE RANCH BAREBACK AND SADDLE BRONC CLINICS:Mar.12, 19, 26, 5-8 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

>KNUCKLE SALOON BULL RIDING SERIES: Mar. 30, April 27, May 18, Sept. 14, Oct. 12, finals Nov. 16, 6 p.m. calcutta, bulls at 7 p.m, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.

>KPH ARENA SPRING FUNDAY SERIES: Mar. 23, Apr. 20, May 18; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA SPRING RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., April 13, May 4, June 15; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start,Mar.22-23, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>THE WINNERS CLUB BREAKAWAY, CALF ROPING, BIBLE STUDY: Wednesdays, starting Feb. 21, 4 p.m. Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.