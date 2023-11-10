Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Congrats Tom, barrels, sorting, ranch rodeo, breakaway, bull riding, meetings, banquets

The nice weather has been hanging on and I’m appreciating it. I got my calves sold last week and they couldn’t have looked better, plus brought more than I’ve ever sold calves for. Of course, the cost of getting them to weaning age was also more than ever before, so it’s relative. It sure doesn’t take long to spend money these days when bills get paid.

It’s getting to the gift shopping season, and some of us have already started. Do you go to the “big city” and shop at the big chain stores, whether for gifts or even groceries? Stop and think a moment and see if you can ever remember one of those retail giants on a sponsorship page of a rodeo, fair, or school program. Have you ever seen a giant retailer sponsoring buckles for the junior rodeo or the calf show at the fair? I sure haven’t. Yet, they are the ones getting the big dollars from consumers most of the time. How many of the actual event sponsors did you drive by getting to the giant retailer? You didn’t stop there because their goods cost a few dollars more? Yet, if you’re on the committee to get sponsors, you’ll wheel right into that parking lot and ask them to donate money or sponsor an award. Think about the hypocrisy there for a moment. Maybe a really long moment. As the old saying goes “Dance with the one who took you to the dance”. Okay, I’m done now.

I’m thrilled to see that the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association has chose Tom Miller as their Rodeo Legacy Honoree for 2024. He’s a great choice. He will always be the classiest saddle bronc rider who ever went to the finals, in my opinion. He’s also a fine man, horseman, rancher, and I’m honored to call him friend. Congrats Tom and Vivian.

The First Out Open 5D Barrel Race and Youth 2D will be at Seven Down Arena on Nov. 18. Exhibitions will start at 10:30 a.m., the open at 1:30. On-site entries will close at 12:30. For more info, call 605-431-9480.

There’s a date change for the Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club’s next practice sort. It will be Nov. 19, 10 a.m., potluck as usual. There will also be two Youth Jackpots that are makeup sorts for the one that was rained out in August at Hermosa. That will start at 1 p.m.

The Slope Summer Circuit Awards Banquet will be Nov. 25 at the Number 3 Saloon, Buffalo, S.D. The social will start at 5:30, and a prime rib supper at 6:30. You’ll need to RSVP by Nov. 17 and can do so at either of these numbers: 701-279-6793 or 406-951-0700.

The Mason Moody and Jazz McGirr Invitational Bull Riding and Breakaway Roping will be Nov. 25 at The DEX, S.D. state fairgrounds, Huron, S.D. There will be 18 of the top talent in the region competing for $5000 in prize money! A social with contestants will start at 5:30, draw for team and stock at 6:15, calcutta at 6:30 and the event at 7 p.m. For more information, call Mason at 605-770-1931 or Jazz at 605-431-2854.

Dec. 2 is the South Dakota Horsemen’s Meeting at the Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. It will start off with the S.D. Thoroughbred Association meeting at 1 p.m., CST, then the S.D. Quarter Horse Racing Associaiton, and then S.D. Horsemen’s Association meeting. At 5 p.m. there will be a light food and cash bar, plus live entertainment and a silent auction from 7-10 p.m.. They are in need of silent auction items. This will go to support S.D. Horse Racing.

Mark these dates down for the Lazy 3S Roping Jackpot series at Wagner, S.D. They’ll start at noon and will be Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2 and Apr. 6.

Gordon Livestock will have an open horse sale on Dec. 5, 2 p.m., at Gordon, Neb. They advertise pre-consigned horse very well on social media. For more info, contact Patsy Tines at 605-441-8544.

It’s been cold enough, for sure, on the northern plains to be worming your horses. This is a good time to stop bot larvae before they cause damage to your horse’s gut. Be sure the product you use has a botacide in it. Also, it’s a good time to geld your stud colts. No flies to bother him now, that’s for sure!

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I’ll get down off this windy ridge and call it ridden. Please pray for our nation, and may God Bless America. It’s definitely the land that I love. It’s the so call leadership I can’t stand.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

November 11, 2023

> Fall Barrel Blast, Nov. 14, Goshen Co. Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo.

> Sheridan Cowgirls Association Awards Banquet, Nov. 17, 6 p.m., Elks, Sheridan, Wyo.

> McCook Farm and Ranch Expo, Nov. 17-18, Red Willow Co. Fairgrounds, McCook, Neb.

> NRCA Finals, Nov. 17-19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Breakaway and Team Roping, Nov. 18, 8 a.m./11 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m., Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D.

> 7th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Free Youth Rodeo Camp, Nov. 17-19, MCCC, Miles City, Mont.

> First Out Open 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 18, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Smooth Is Fast Pole Bending Clinic, Nov. 18, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D.

> Justin Hanks Medical Benefit Soup Supper and Auction, Nov. 18, 4:30 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Benefit Team Roping, Nov. 19, 9:30 a.m., Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club Practice Sort, Nov. 19, 10 a.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> The Crossroads 5D Barrel Race, Nov. 24-25, James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Slope Summer Circuit Awards Banquet, Nov. 25, Number 3 Saloon, Buffalo, S.D.

> Invitational Bull Riding and Breakaway, Nov. 25, The DEX, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D.

> Coy Hepper Memorial Invitational, Nov. 25, Watford City, N.D.

> Bronc’s Battle Ranch Rodeo Fundraiser, Nov. 25, Sheridan College Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

> South Dakota Horsemen’s Meeting, Dec. 2, 1 p.m. CST, Youth Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

> Gordon Livestock Open Horse Sale, Dec. 5, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> NFR Watch Party, Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16, North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, Medora, N.D.

> Rodeo Extravaganza Ranch Rodeo, Dec. 9, 6 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D.

> Chase Hawks Memorial Rough Stock Rodeo, Dec. 23, 7 p.m., Metra Park, Billings, Mont.

> NWSS Horseman’s Challenge, Jan. 16-17, Cinch Arena, Events Center, Denver, Colo.

> For The Brand Foundation 3Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 20, MCCC. Miles City, Mont.

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Dec. 9, 16, 23; Jan. 6, 13, 27 (finals); Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Nov. 11; Dec. 9, 30; Jan. 6, 13; Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping;Dec. 10, Jan. 7, Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BHSU BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS: 5:30 signup, starts at 6 p.m., Nov. 12; Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Mar. 9, April 13; Worden, Mont.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Nov. 11, Dec. 16, McCord Ranch, White Lake, S.D.; Jan. 13, Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 17, school on Jan. 13-14, Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO FALL JACKPOT SERIES: 10 a.m., Breakaway, Tie Down, open and youth; team roping; Nov. 12, 26; Dec. 3.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUN DAYS SERIES: signup by 8 a.m., show at 9: Nov. 18, Dec. 2; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>LADIES OPEN BREAKAWAY JACKPOT SERIES: noon, Nov.12, 19, 26; Dec. 3; Ogallala Indoor Arena, Ogallala, Neb.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Dec. 2, Jan. 6, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>SCCC FALL TEAM ROPING SERIES: enter at 10, rope at 11; Nov.19; Dec. 3, 17; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

>TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS SEVEN DOWN ARENA: enter at 6, rope at 6:30 p.m.; Every Tuesday starting Aug. 29 through December; at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Nov. 12; Dec. 9; Jan. 7; Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.