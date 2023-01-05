Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Correct email, BHSS events, multiple monthly horse sales, meetings, ranch bronc school

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting at the BHSS, Jan. 13-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Baker Jackpot Barrel Race, Jan. 14, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 15, E. French Center, Williston, N.D. > SDCHA BHSS Cutting, Jan. 16, 8 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, Jan. 17, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, Jan. 18, Buffalo, Wyo. > AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Show, Jan. 19-20, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > New Salem Saddle Club Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Auditorium, New Salem, N.D. > EMRRF Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. > BHSS Mini Bronc Busting, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Horse Sale, Preview 8 a.m., sale 1 p.m., Jan. 27-28,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Merck Stray Gathering, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 1, 8 a.m., ranch broncs 10 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Prescho Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Feb. 11, Presho, S.D. > SDRA Annual Banquet and Meeting, Feb. 11, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. EVENT SERIES: >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m.,Jan.14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Jan. 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Jan.14, 21, 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Jan. 22; Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Jan. 8, 15, 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. It’s sure been a nicer week here at my place. I’m really enjoying the temps and the fact that the stock can be grazing instead of eating high priced hay. Hopefully we’ve had our quota of truly nasty winter weather now and can stay in this more normal pattern. Whatever normal is anymore.

I really messed up when I shared the Larry Larson clinic with you, so I’ll try again with the right email address and everything. The 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic will be May 12-13 at the Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. There is limited enrollment and always fills fast, so contact Larry at this email address: llc.photographics@gmail.com . Be sure an put the period between llc and photographics.

The Baker Jackpot Barrel Race will be Jan. 14 at the Clayton Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. Exhibitions will be 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., with the race to start at high noon. For more information or to check weather conditions, call Brittanie at 320-420-7935.

There are so many great events happening during the Black Hills Stock Show that it’s hard to keep track of what is when. The SDCHA BHSS Cattle Cutting will be Jan. 16-18, starting at 8 a.m. daily. It will be held at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb., will have it’s monthly Horse Sale Jan. 17, 2 p.m. For more info, call the sale barn at 308-282-1171.

Buffalo Livestock Market at Buffalo, Wyo., is having their monthly Horse Sale on Jan. 18. They are taking consignments now at http://www.buffalolistockwyo.com .

Jan. 19-20 is the BHSS AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Show. It will start at 9 a.m. both days and be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The New Salem Saddle Club Annual Member Application event will be Jan. 21, 2 p.m., CT, at the New Salem Auditorium, New Salem, N.D. The meal will begin at 5 p.m., meat is provided, but the rest is potluck so please bring a side dish. There will also be some fun events and a Smarty Shorty roping.

The BHSS Merck Stray Gathering will be Jan. 28, 7 p.m., at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase will be Jan. 29, 1 p.m., at The Monument’s Summit Arena. The top S.D. high school rodeo contestants will be competing, along with having great stock and personnel. Tickets are on sale now at 800-468-6434 at the Monument Box Office.

The books will open Feb. 1 for the Women Only Ranch Bronc School at DSU, Dickinson, N.D. The school will be April 14-16, tuition is $350 with $100 non-refundable deposit required. FMI, 469-496-6965.

Feb. 11 is the SDRA Banquet and Annual Meeting at the Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D.

Presho Livestock has cancelled their January horse sale due to the ongoing miserable weather they’ve had in that area. Their next sale will be Feb. 11, Presho, S.D.

Consignments have been opened for the Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show March 17-19 at the CamPlex Central Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. For more info, contact Garrett at 307-660-7303 or Todd at 307-257-3447.

You can pencil these dates in if you have Little Britches Rodeo kids. They are Rapid City March 17-18; Gillette, Wyo., March 25-26; and Rapid City March 31-April 2. As fast as time passes that’s only about 15 minutes from now.

I saw a video of some net wrap that had been removed from a cow during an autopsy. It looked like half a bale’s worth. Even a tiny piece can stop up the plumbing in livestock, whether goats, sheep, cattle or horses, the stuff is bad news. No, bale processors don’t grind it up so it’s harmless, it is in the hay and takes a while to accumulate enough to cause an event like death that will sure get your attention. It’s not if but when. Dead livestock just aren’t as profitable as live ones, unless you’re a vet performing the autopsy.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Be careful out there, watch out for ice, pray for moisture where it’s needed, and for our nation. May God bless America.