Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cowboy Reunion, jackpots, clinics, BHSS consignments open, hang ’em high

Cool and windy here on the river today. It sure feels like fall. Most places around here have had a hard freeze but none here yet. I’ll still keep bringing my plants in and out though, as I don’t trust the night time temps to stay above freezing
Johnny and Sharon Holloway are having the Cowboy Reunion on Oct. 22, at the First Gold, Deadwood, S.D. A social time will start at 5 p.m., with supper at 6. There’s a block of rooms reserved there for the crowd. For more info, call Johnny at 605-365-6490.
There will be a S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show on Oct. 22 at Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. For members it’s $100 for the day, 50% payback; non-members $125. Classes are ranch riding, ranch trail and ranch reining. Registration is at 8:30, starts at 9 a.m. There are no concessions so bring your own sammich.
There’s going to be a S.D. 4-H Rodeo meeting on Oct. 23, 1 p.m., at the Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. There are rule changes up for discussion at this meeting, which is open to everyone. If you want to have input in these changes, this is the meeting to be at.
Gillette College Rodeo’s Fall Jackpot Series is starting up this month. There will be breakaway, tie down roping, mixed team roping, #11.5 muley slide, and 13.5 muley slide.They’ll start at 10 a.m. Dates are Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 13, 17. Cash only. For more information, call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 or Casey Sellers at 307-299-0969.
BHSU Barrel jackpots are Oct. 28 and Nov. 12 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Exhibitions and open riding will be in the afternoon with the 4D to start at 5 p.m. It’s $50 for the open 4D, cash only. For more info, call 605-381-9531.
The Family Rodeo Series at the Agri-Park in Sheridan, Wyo., will have timed events for all ages. Dates are Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5,19, March 5, 19, and April 2. For more information, call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2962.
If you’re wanting to get a horse into the BHSS Horse Sale, the consignment deadline is Nov. 15. You can get your consignment information and forms at http://www.blackhillstockshow.com/events/2022/truck-defender-horse-sale.
The Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker will be Oct. 28 at the Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. There’s a silent auction that starts at 5 p.m., live auction at 7, plus your ticket gets you a steak tip dinner for $20, and it will be excellent. To donate to the auction, contact Keri Casteel at 605-720-1500.
BHSU’s Fall Jackots have set their dates. Barrels will be on Fridays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. Goats, breakaway tie down and team roping will be on Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. All will be at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.
NVRHA-WY will be having a short fall series with clinics on Saturday, the event on Sunday. They are co-sanctioned with the WyHSRA and COWN-SH. Events will be ranch cutting, ranch riding, working ranch horse, ranch trail and ranch conformation. Dates are Oct. 29-30, Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11. They’ll be at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. For more info, text Heather Hart at 307-277-1419 or email her at Heather.Gabbard@yahoo.com.
I’ve been hearing and reading of more and more horses, dogs and cattle being stolen in ranch country. It’s a heart wrenching experience for the victim of that theft, plus a tough monetary hit. With horse and cattle prices high, it’s ripe for this sort of activity. Stealing someone’s dog is despicable. Keep an eye out, watch out for your neighbor’s stock, don’t tell the world when you’re going to be gone and don’t have a pattern of checking on stock. Be random, be suspicious. Security cameras are fine if they are at a level that one can make a clear identifcation of a face, not the top of a head. Game cams near gates and entry points would also be good. I’m still of the mind that a chunk of rope and a tree limb is none too good for thieves.
That’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, pray for our nation, educate yourselves on the upcoming election, and be there in person to vote. God bless America.