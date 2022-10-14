Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cowboy Reunion, jackpots, clinics, BHSS consignments open, hang ’em high

UPCOMING EVENTS: October 15, 2022 > N.I.L.E., Oct. 13-22, Billings, Mont. > Tribute to Steamboat Ranch Bronc Riding, Oct. 20, 5 p.m., Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo. > Bucking Battle, Oct. 21-22, Bismarck Event Center, Bismarck, N.D. > Golliher Arena Fall Jackpots, Oct. 22, Oct. 29, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Cowboy Reunion, Oct. 22, 5 p.m., First Gold Hotel, Deadwood, S.D. > SDVRHA Show, Oct. 22, 8:30 a.m., Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. > Dave Tescher Benefit Team Roping, Oct. 22, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Jackpot Show, Oct. 22, Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting, Oct. 22-23, Cam-plex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > S.D. 4-H Rodeo Meeting, Oct. 23, 1 p.m.,Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker, Oct. 28, Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. > Stronger Than Cancer Team Roping, Oct. 30, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Chase The Ace Fall Jackpot Barrels, Nov. 1, 8, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > WSRRA Finals, Nov. 3-5, Winnemucca Event Center, Winnemucca, Nev. > ARP Fall Fling Barrels and Poles, Nov. 4-6, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Women Only Bronc Riding School, Nov. 4-6, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > SDRCHA Annual Meeting, Nov. 5, 5 p.m., Deadwood Lodge, Deadwood, S.D. > Casey Tibbs Tribute Dinner, Nov. 5, Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > 27th WRCA World's Championship Ranch Rodeo Finals, Nov. 10-13, Amarillo, Texas > Gordon Livestock Market Catalog Horse Sale, Nov. 13, Gordon, Neb. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > NRCA Finals, Nov. 18-20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rough Stock Bible Camp, Nov.18-19, MCC, Miles City, Mont. > NRCA Finals Breakaway and #12 Muley Slide Team Roping, Nov. 19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Annual Awards Banquet/Meeting,Nov.19, C.S.F.G., Rapid City > Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Sugar Valley Buckers Bull Riding Clinic, Nov. 19-20, Lyman, Neb. > First Out and Dash For Cash Dot Com Guy Barrels, Nov. 19-20, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > One Man Doctoring, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. October 15, 2022 EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Oct. 22, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BHSU BARREL JACKPOTS: Oct. 28, Nov. 12, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BHSU FALL JACKPOT SERIES: Barrels Oct. 28, Nov. 11; Goats, breakaway, tie down and team roping Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Oct.23, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 13, 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL JACKPOTS: Oct. 22, 29 Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Oct. 18, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >MILES CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Barrels Oct. 29, Nov. 12; Breakaway and tie down roping Oct. 22, Nov. 5; team roping Oct. 23, Nov. 6; Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Oct. 29-30, Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D.

Cool and windy here on the river today. It sure feels like fall. Most places around here have had a hard freeze but none here yet. I’ll still keep bringing my plants in and out though, as I don’t trust the night time temps to stay above freezing

Johnny and Sharon Holloway are having the Cowboy Reunion on Oct. 22, at the First Gold, Deadwood, S.D. A social time will start at 5 p.m., with supper at 6. There’s a block of rooms reserved there for the crowd. For more info, call Johnny at 605-365-6490.

There will be a S.D. Versatility Ranch Horse Show on Oct. 22 at Dally Up Arena, Box Elder, S.D. For members it’s $100 for the day, 50% payback; non-members $125. Classes are ranch riding, ranch trail and ranch reining. Registration is at 8:30, starts at 9 a.m. There are no concessions so bring your own sammich.

There’s going to be a S.D. 4-H Rodeo meeting on Oct. 23, 1 p.m., at the Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. There are rule changes up for discussion at this meeting, which is open to everyone. If you want to have input in these changes, this is the meeting to be at.

Gillette College Rodeo’s Fall Jackpot Series is starting up this month. There will be breakaway, tie down roping, mixed team roping, #11.5 muley slide, and 13.5 muley slide.They’ll start at 10 a.m. Dates are Oct. 23, 30, Nov. 13, 17. Cash only. For more information, call Kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 or Casey Sellers at 307-299-0969.

BHSU Barrel jackpots are Oct. 28 and Nov. 12 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Exhibitions and open riding will be in the afternoon with the 4D to start at 5 p.m. It’s $50 for the open 4D, cash only. For more info, call 605-381-9531.

The Family Rodeo Series at the Agri-Park in Sheridan, Wyo., will have timed events for all ages. Dates are Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5,19, March 5, 19, and April 2. For more information, call Gary Mefford at 307-751-2962.

If you’re wanting to get a horse into the BHSS Horse Sale, the consignment deadline is Nov. 15. You can get your consignment information and forms at http://www.blackhillstockshow.com/events/2022/truck-defender-horse-sale .

The Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker will be Oct. 28 at the Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. There’s a silent auction that starts at 5 p.m., live auction at 7, plus your ticket gets you a steak tip dinner for $20, and it will be excellent. To donate to the auction, contact Keri Casteel at 605-720-1500.

BHSU’s Fall Jackots have set their dates. Barrels will be on Fridays, Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. Goats, breakaway tie down and team roping will be on Saturdays, Oct. 29 and Nov. 12. All will be at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

NVRHA-WY will be having a short fall series with clinics on Saturday, the event on Sunday. They are co-sanctioned with the WyHSRA and COWN-SH. Events will be ranch cutting, ranch riding, working ranch horse, ranch trail and ranch conformation. Dates are Oct. 29-30, Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11. They’ll be at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. For more info, text Heather Hart at 307-277-1419 or email her at Heather.Gabbard@yahoo.com .

I’ve been hearing and reading of more and more horses, dogs and cattle being stolen in ranch country. It’s a heart wrenching experience for the victim of that theft, plus a tough monetary hit. With horse and cattle prices high, it’s ripe for this sort of activity. Stealing someone’s dog is despicable. Keep an eye out, watch out for your neighbor’s stock, don’t tell the world when you’re going to be gone and don’t have a pattern of checking on stock. Be random, be suspicious. Security cameras are fine if they are at a level that one can make a clear identifcation of a face, not the top of a head. Game cams near gates and entry points would also be good. I’m still of the mind that a chunk of rope and a tree limb is none too good for thieves.

That’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, pray for our nation, educate yourselves on the upcoming election, and be there in person to vote. God bless America.