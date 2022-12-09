Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Cutter/Chariot races, Gordon horse sale, Connie Combs clinic, entries open for events

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: December 10, 2022 > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Chase Hawks Roughstock Rodeo, Dec. 17, 6 p.m., MetraPark, Billings, Mont. > All American Cutter/Chariot Races makeup race, Dec. 17, 1 p.m., Afton, Wyo. > Gordon Livestock Market Horse Sale, Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity & Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > New Year's Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting at the BHSS, Jan. 13-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 15, E. French Center, Williston, N.D. > EMRRF Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES: >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Dec. 17: Jan. 7, 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Dec. 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WINTER BREAKAWAY SERIES: 9 a.m., Dec. 4, 11, 18; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Broadus, Mont. >WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Dec. 4, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

December is running at about 100 mph for me. I’ve got lots of projects to complete before Christmas and haven’t even started on them! Why do things seem like such a good idea a few months ago but not so good now? I have been busy shipping cartoon and coloring books around the country. I’m absolutely appalled at how slow the mail service is on them. I’m in western S.D. and it took two weeks to get a set of cartoon books to Abilene, Texas. So, if you’re shipping anything for Christmas, you’d better get it headed that way.

Miss Rodeo South Dakota, Adrianne Schaunaman, sure did a good job at the Miss Rodeo America competition. She was chosen as first runnerup, plus she won the speech, photogenic, and BEX beauty awards. This lovely young woman will go far in life.

It was too cold the last weekend so the All American Cutter/Chariot Races will have the next race on Dec. 17, 1 p.m., at Afton, Wyo. Hopefully they’ll draw a balmier day.

There will be a monthly open horse sale at Gordon Livestock Market, Gordon, Neb., on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. They have some nice horses lined up for this sale and sure worth looking at. For more info, call Link Thompson at 308-282-9998. You can look the horses over on their Facebook page or at http://www.gordonlivestock.com .

This is a clinic that will fill fast, so I’m going to recommend that you sign up for it right away if you want in. It’s the NoExcuses Connie Combs Barrel clinic on April 1-2, at Cust Fairgrounds, Broken Bow, Neb. It’s $550 for the clinic with $150 non-refundable deposit due at signup, with the balance due Mar. 1. To get more info or to sign up, text Natasha Zunck at 575-514-0066.

Entries are open now for the For The Brand Foundation Benefit and Scholarship 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping. It will be at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont., Jan. 21, 11 a.m. To enter, call Toby at 406-671-3889.

The Black Hills Stock Show events are coming up soon. The entries are open for the Broncs For Breakfast which will be Feb. 1. They’re taking 32 ranch bronc riders, with eight back for the short go. There’s $6000 up for grabs and they’ll have the good Burch Rodeo broncs. It’s open to all comers and is also a qualifier for the WSRRA finals. For an entry form, go to http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com and find the Broncs For Breakfast link on the schedule.

The Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals Annual Meeting will be Jan. 21, 1 p.m., at the Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont.

I haven’t seen much of the NFR this year. I don’t have TV, so would have to go somewhere else to watch it and the few times I’ve been where I could have, it wasn’t on due to technical difficulties. Oh well. I get lots of clips and go round info off of social media so get to find my favorites and watch them. That said, the stink that one young man stirred up due to his misbehavior after a score disappointed him has definitely caught the attention of most, me included. I’ve heard excuses for his terrible behavior, such as “he’s only 18”, and others. Well, he’s old enough and talented enough to be at the NFR, so he must be old enough to be and act like an adult. However, his tirade toward the judges and directed at the myriad TV cameras present, showed him to be a foul mouthed, arrogant disgrace to the term cowboy. Rodeo is better than that. The rodeo crowd is better than that. Sure, I don’t doubt there are things said behind the scenes, but right out there with the world tuned in watching and hearing it was absolutely uncalled for. Yes he was fined. Night after night for his bad behavior. That sure didn’t change it though. The kid can really ride. He has amazing hair. He’s flambuoyant. That’s all fine. But, he’s not representing the sport he’s privileged to be a part of. It was disgraceful. He needed his mouth washed out with soap and taken out behind the woodshed as far as I’m concerned. Other contestants had disappointing scores, maybe bad flags, etc…, but they didn’t throw a filthy mouthed temper tantrum in front of the world. They showed class. Nuff said.

That’s my circle for the week. Have a fine week folks, pray for moisture and our nation, and may God Bless America.