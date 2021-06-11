Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Farewell Craig at Midnight, rodeo series, clinics, Tooke Memorial, breakaway
There have been some pretty wild thunderstorms across the northern plains this past week. I’ve heard of rain amounts of over five inches in some areas, which is a bit extreme, but at least the dams are full if they didn’t wash out. Hail usually plays a part too, and I’m sorry for those that had that, but, in some places, it was still welcome moisture.
I was saddened, along with the rodeo world, to hear that Powder River Rodeo lost their great homebred and much loved gelding Craig at Midnight. He was found dead in the pasture on the ranch this past week. The 15 year old giant was a son of Cut The Cards and out of T33 KC Rocket. Always a fan favorite, Craig was many times horse of the year, both in the circuits and at the WNFR. He was at the WNFR eight consecutive times, and was best known as a bareback horse but had also excelled as a saddle bronc. He’ll always be known as one of the truly great rodeo horses and was buried next to Khadafy Skoal on the ranch. My condolences to the Franzens and all connections.
The Sundance Youth Rodeo series will be June 15, 29, and July 13. There will be non-horse and horse events both for ages 0-18. The events will start at 5:30 with two arenas going. On-line entries only the week of the events and will close at noon the day of. Get all the info on Sundance Rodeo Club Facebook page.
Rodeo U Two Day Clinic for Breakaway, Steer Wrestling and Goat Tying will be at Wall, S.D. on June 22-23. All ages and levels welcome. It’s $100 deposit to hold the spot, $375 for breakaway and goat tying, $400 for steer wrestling. Deadline is June 15. Sign up at http://www.rodeouproductions.com.
The 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days will be June 18-19 at Kaycee, Wyo.
June 18-19 is the Buckin’ On The River rodeo at Pierre, S.D. Performances are 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be ranch broncs, bulls, mutton bustin’, and bull poker, with $10,000 added! Entry info is on the Facebook page Buckin’ On The River.
The 52nd Annual Jordan Matched Bronc Ride will be June 20 at Jordan, Mont. Calutta at 1 p.m., rodeo at 2. The Saturday Calcutta will be at the Rancher’s Bar on June 19. Forty top riders from the U.S. And Canada will be there with the top 10 back for a short go.
Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be June 19, taking 14 teams in the open for $400, $1000 added, 100% payout; eight women’s teams, $400, 100%; Youth $250 team, 100% payout. Broncs will be $150, $500 added, 100% payout.It’s an EMRRF qualifier. It will start at 10 a.m. with youth, then women’s. Open will start at 1 p.m. with ranch broncs to follow. Call Roxanne at 406-951-4735 or Elle at 406-620-7360.
The Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride will be June 27 in Ekalaka, Mont. Entries are due by June 21 for Ranch Broncs, by calling Michelle tooke at 406-975-6289. A two and three year old dummy futurity will be at noon. To enter your bronc teams and dummy colts, call Mac at 406-975-6288. Calcutta will be at 2 p.m. with the ranch bronc riding to follow. There will be live music downtown afterwards.
The 15th Anual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale will be June 19 at Newcastle, Wyo. Preview at 9 a.m., sale at 2 p.m. There will be a video preview on the 18th and a BBQ as well. Go to http://www.fullhousehorsesale.com for details.
Hermosa Bit and Sput Playday series has set the dates for June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9. Events are barrels, poles, keyhole and two novelty events. Call Bobbie at 605-484-5650 or Darlene at 605-390-0787.
Arleee, Mont. Is the location of the 2nd Annual Sunday Best Breakaway on June 27. Entries will open on June 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 406-880-4965. You can enter there at 8 a.m., rope at 9 a.m. There’s $5000 added with a 75% payback. $200 to enter, can enter up to three times, for two rounds and a short go. It’s both WPRA approved and an American Qualifier. For more info call 406-880-4965.
Don’t forget to keep an eye on your horses for founder. With the recent rains bringing on the green grass in some areas, it’s a risk for overfat horses, ponies, mules and burros.
That winds up my circle for this week. Please pray for rain and for our nation.
> College National Finals Rodeo, June 13-19, Casper, Wyo.
> Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp, June 14-17, Meteetsee, Wyo.
> SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> PBR, June 18-19, Bismarck, N.D.
> 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, June 18-19, Kaycee, Wyo.
> Buckin’ On The River, June 18, 6 p.m., June 19, 5:30 p.m., Pierre, S.D.
> Horse and Mule Packing Clinic, June 18-20, Philipsburg, Mont.
> 12th Annual Full House Elite Performance Stock Horse Sale, June 19, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Broadus Barrel and Team Roping Jackpot, June 19, Broadus, Mont.
> Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont.
> Ladies Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Elizabeth Stampede, Elizabeth, Colo.
> Sandhills Select Horse Sale, June 19, 1 p.m., McCook, Neb.
> Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> National Sr. Pro Timed Event Rodeo, June 19-20, 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. daily, Valentine, Neb.
> Camp Crook Jr. Rodeo, June 20, Camp Crook, S.D.
> Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 20, Broadus, Mont.
> NHSRA Finals, June 20-26, Lincoln, Neb.
> Timed Event Rodeo Bible Camp, June 22, 9 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> RodeoU Two Day Breakaway, Steer Wrestling, Goat Tying clinic, June 22-23, Wall, S.D.
> Art of the Cowgirl Bridle Horse Challenge, June 24-25, Bozeman, Mont.
> Buffalo Stampede PRCA Rodeo, June 24-26, Kadoka, S.D.
> Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show, June 24-27, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D.
> 5th Anniversary Moorcroft Youth Rodeo, June 25, Moorcroft, Wyo.
> Legends Buttes Catalog Horse Sale, June 25, Crawford, Neb.
> 5th Annual Sandhills Showdown Jr. American Pole Qualifier, June 25-27, Albion, Neb.
> Breakaway On The Yellowstone, June 26, Forsyth, Mont.
> Bucking On The Yellowstone Bronc Futurity & Bull Team Event, June 26, Forsyth, Mont.
> Rope the Ridge Breakaway, June 26, Crawford, Neb.
> Kite Ranch Ranch Horse, Team Doctoring and Muley Roping, June 26, Roundup, Mont.
> Estelline Horse Pull, June 27, 1 p.m., Estelline, S.D.
> Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride, June 27, Ekalaka, Mont.
> 2nd Annual Sunday Best Breakaway, June 27, Arlee, Mont.
> 9th Annual TyTuff Challenge Goat Tying and Breakaway, June 27, Bowman, N.D.
> Black Hills Roundup Cattle Drive and Ranch Rodeo, June 30, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Black Hills Roundup, June 30-July 4, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Kick Em Up Cans Open Barrel Race, July 2-3, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping, July 3, 10 a.m., Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Women’s Bronc Riding, July 3-4, Black Hills Roundup, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Frontier Days Rodeo, July 3-4, Interior, S.D.
> Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo.
> 114th Annual Wall Celebration PRCA Rodeo, July 8-10, Wall, S.D.
> Buffalo Gap Blowout Ranch Rodeo, July 9th, Youth Rodeo, July 10, Buffalo Gap, S.D.
> Rope The Ridge Breakaway, July 10, Crawford, Neb.
> Tim Malm Junior Rodeo, July 11, 11 a.m., Albin, Wyo.
> Gordon Livestock Horse Sale, July 13, Gordon, Neb.
> Gumbo Ridge Ranch Bronc Riding, July 16, Murdo, S.D.
> Gumbo Ridge Ranch Rodeo, July 17, Murdo, S.D.
> Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Versatility Ranch Horse Show, July 21, 9 a.m., Minot, N.D.
> Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Njr HSRA FINALS, July 20-26, Des Moines, Iowa
> Bryan Neubert Clinic, July 23-26, Wibaux, Mont.
> Open Rodeo, July 25, slack at noon, rodeo at 4 p.m., Platte Co. Fairgrounds, Wheatland, Wyo.
> Rancher’s Olympics, July 31, 1 p.m., McGinley Arena, Gordon, Neb.
> Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.
> Sheridan Co. Fair and PRCA Rodeo, July 27-31, Gordon, Neb.
> S.D.’s Elite Horse Sale, July 31, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D.
> Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping, Aug. 7, 10 a.m., Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.
> 65th Home on the Range Champions Ride, Aug. 7, Sentinel Butte, N.D.
> Custer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hermosa, S.D.
> 3rd Annual Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo, Aug. 13-15, Morningside Park/CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo
> Joe Wolter’s Colt Starting Clinic, Aug. 13-16, Grosskopf Arena, Utica, Mont.
> Jerry Small King of the Cowboys Timed Event Championship, Aug. 14, 9 a.m., Hardin, Mont.
> Garrett Nokes Family Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 21, 4 p.m., N. Platte, Neb.
> Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Aug. 28-29, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Northern Premier Invitational Horse Sale, Sept. 3, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Slope Circuit Rodeo and Superhorse Challenge, Sept. 3-5, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Sheridan Vaquero Ranch Roping, Sept. 4-5, 10 a.m., Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Prairie To Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train, Sept. 12-18, starts near Camp Crook, S.D.
> Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo.
> Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.
