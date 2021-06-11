Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Farewell Craig at Midnight, rodeo series, clinics, Tooke Memorial, breakaway

There have been some pretty wild thunderstorms across the northern plains this past week. I’ve heard of rain amounts of over five inches in some areas, which is a bit extreme, but at least the dams are full if they didn’t wash out. Hail usually plays a part too, and I’m sorry for those that had that, but, in some places, it was still welcome moisture.

I was saddened, along with the rodeo world, to hear that Powder River Rodeo lost their great homebred and much loved gelding Craig at Midnight. He was found dead in the pasture on the ranch this past week. The 15 year old giant was a son of Cut The Cards and out of T33 KC Rocket. Always a fan favorite, Craig was many times horse of the year, both in the circuits and at the WNFR. He was at the WNFR eight consecutive times, and was best known as a bareback horse but had also excelled as a saddle bronc. He’ll always be known as one of the truly great rodeo horses and was buried next to Khadafy Skoal on the ranch. My condolences to the Franzens and all connections.

The Sundance Youth Rodeo series will be June 15, 29, and July 13. There will be non-horse and horse events both for ages 0-18. The events will start at 5:30 with two arenas going. On-line entries only the week of the events and will close at noon the day of. Get all the info on Sundance Rodeo Club Facebook page.

Rodeo U Two Day Clinic for Breakaway, Steer Wrestling and Goat Tying will be at Wall, S.D. on June 22-23. All ages and levels welcome. It’s $100 deposit to hold the spot, $375 for breakaway and goat tying, $400 for steer wrestling. Deadline is June 15. Sign up at http://www.rodeouproductions.com .

The 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days will be June 18-19 at Kaycee, Wyo.

June 18-19 is the Buckin’ On The River rodeo at Pierre, S.D. Performances are 6 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. There will be ranch broncs, bulls, mutton bustin’, and bull poker, with $10,000 added! Entry info is on the Facebook page Buckin’ On The River.

The 52nd Annual Jordan Matched Bronc Ride will be June 20 at Jordan, Mont. Calutta at 1 p.m., rodeo at 2. The Saturday Calcutta will be at the Rancher’s Bar on June 19. Forty top riders from the U.S. And Canada will be there with the top 10 back for a short go.

Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be June 19, taking 14 teams in the open for $400, $1000 added, 100% payout; eight women’s teams, $400, 100%; Youth $250 team, 100% payout. Broncs will be $150, $500 added, 100% payout.It’s an EMRRF qualifier. It will start at 10 a.m. with youth, then women’s. Open will start at 1 p.m. with ranch broncs to follow. Call Roxanne at 406-951-4735 or Elle at 406-620-7360.

The Ernest Tooke Memorial Match Bronc Ride will be June 27 in Ekalaka, Mont. Entries are due by June 21 for Ranch Broncs, by calling Michelle tooke at 406-975-6289. A two and three year old dummy futurity will be at noon. To enter your bronc teams and dummy colts, call Mac at 406-975-6288. Calcutta will be at 2 p.m. with the ranch bronc riding to follow. There will be live music downtown afterwards.

The 15th Anual Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale will be June 19 at Newcastle, Wyo. Preview at 9 a.m., sale at 2 p.m. There will be a video preview on the 18th and a BBQ as well. Go to http://www.fullhousehorsesale.com for details.

Hermosa Bit and Sput Playday series has set the dates for June 19, July 17, Aug. 21, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9. Events are barrels, poles, keyhole and two novelty events. Call Bobbie at 605-484-5650 or Darlene at 605-390-0787.

Arleee, Mont. Is the location of the 2nd Annual Sunday Best Breakaway on June 27. Entries will open on June 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 406-880-4965. You can enter there at 8 a.m., rope at 9 a.m. There’s $5000 added with a 75% payback. $200 to enter, can enter up to three times, for two rounds and a short go. It’s both WPRA approved and an American Qualifier. For more info call 406-880-4965.

Don’t forget to keep an eye on your horses for founder. With the recent rains bringing on the green grass in some areas, it’s a risk for overfat horses, ponies, mules and burros.

That winds up my circle for this week. Please pray for rain and for our nation.