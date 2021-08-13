Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Fires and smoke, horse sales, broncs and bulls, Newell Labor Day entries, youth rodeos

There now are, apparently, somewhat different four seasons in our country. They are Winter, Spring, Fire, and Fall. Heads should roll for the lack of real forest management and letting the Sierra Club and other anti everything groups make the decisions against logging and grazing the timbered lands. These monster fires used to happen every few years. Now they start late spring and end when the snow puts them out in nearly every western state. My heart is just broken for those going through the devastation of losing grass, hay, fences, homes and livestock in the ranch country, and grazing alotments in the mountains.

The 62nd Annual Lazy JS Ranch Production Sale will be Aug. 21, 6 p.m., at Bowman, N.D. Besides the usual excellent weanlings, due to drought, they will be selling a select group of their proven producing broodmares. Along with their own horses, there are some select consignors with exceptional horses being offered. For a catalog or info, call 701-523-5606.

There will be a benefit ranch rodeo for the Garrett Nokes family Aug. 21, 4 p.m., at the fairgrounds in North Platte, Neb. It’s $400/team, 25 team limit, with $1000 added. Contact Morgan at 308-534-8191 to enter.

The Weber and Company Performance Horse Sale will be Aug. 21 at Valentine, Neb. The preview will be at 9:30, sale at 2 p.m., central time. For info or to request a catalog, go to http://www.weberquarterhorses.com .

The Hell’s A Roarin’ Xtreme Broncs and Bulls will be Aug. 21-22, 3 p.m., at Jardine, Mont. On the 21st will be ranch broncs, $25 fee, $1500 added; bull team event and a western art and craftsman show including custom boot makers, silversmithers, artists, leather workers. On the 22nd will be the PRCA Xtreme Broncs and Bulls with $30,000 added money! For tickets, go to http://www.RodeoExcel.com .

The 21st Annual RQHBA Futurity and Sale will be Aug. 22, at Cadillac Ranch near Belle Fourche, S.D. The futurity will begin at 7:30 a.m., preview at 9 a.m., and sale at 1 p.m. For a catalog call 605-347-3294 or go to http://www.rqhba.com . There’s a tremendous lineup of weanlings, young prospects and some really good, solid broke horses.

Entries for the famous Newell Labor Day Rodeo will be open on Aug. 23, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. All events must enter on this day, sheep teepeeing included. You can enter online at http://www.newcommunityclub.com or call/text Cheyenne at 605-515-1137.

Lauing Milliron L Ranch, Sturgis, S.D., will be selling their performance bred weanlings and prospects on an online auction Aug. 25-29. To big you need to register at http://www.bertrea.com . You can go look at them in person beforehand at the ranch east of Sturgis. For info, call Denny or Doris at 605-347-6193. You can look it all all over at http://www.lauingmillironLranch.com .

Interior Roping Club’s Youth Rodeo will be Aug. 29, check-in at 9 a.m., rodeo at 11 a.m. It’s open to ages 0-18 with multiple divisions. You must be pre-entered by 8 p.m. on Aug. 27. For entry form, call Dana Livermont at 605-685-8079 or email her at dlivermont@yahoo.com . You can also contact her via messenger on Facebook.

The Taton Steer Roping Series has rescheduled it’s July B ropings to Aug. 28-29, 11 a.m., at Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. Team tying is a three head deal, $30/man to enter, can enter three times. Steer roping is a four head roping at $400/man. It’s open to anyone who wants to rope. You need to enter by Aug. 26. Call Ora Taton at 605-484-2121.

August 26 is the Xtreme Bronc Finals at the Central States Fair, Rapid City, S.D. It will be at 7 p.m., and with $101,000, it will be the richest bronc ride in history! Tickets are on sale now at http://www.centralstatesfair.com .

The 5th Annual League of Legends Invitational Horse Sale will be Aug. 27-28, at Livingston, Mont. On the 27th will be the ranch horse competition, trail challenge and Superhorse award. On the 28th, 10 a.m., will be the preview, then the sale at 3 p.m. This heavily sifted offering will be outstanding. There will also be several exceptional working stock dogs offered. Go to http://www.turnerperformancehorses.com to view the lineup and to obtain a catalog.

Well, that’s my smoky circle for the week. Please pray for all those in the fire areas, pray for rain, and please, pray for our nation.

Summer Event Series >ARP SUMMER SERIES, Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo > CALF ROPING AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS, Aug. 12, 19, 24; Sept. 2, Belle Fourche, S.D. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS Aug.17, 31; Sept.14, 18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAY BARRELS Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Aug.9, 23 (finals), Broadus, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, Aug.13, 27, Sept. 3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Aug. 21, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, Aug.9, 23, N.Underwood,S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPINGS Sept. 4-5, Sheridan, Wyo. > SUMMER NIGHTS BARRELS, Baker, Mont. Aug. 3, 10, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 > TATON STEER ROPING, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., Aug.10, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.