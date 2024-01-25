Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Horse sales, Iron Man, slot race, fundraisers, rough stock schools

It’s about 70 degrees warmer today than two weeks ago. I’m sure liking the trend. The snow is melting and settling. Hopefully the ice can dissipate before the next round of winter arrives. It will be back. Nothing new. Just like the very cold weather, it’s not a new thing. But, I sure do enjoy the chinooks that warm things up.

On January 31, Sheridan Livestock at Rushville, Neb., will be holding an open horse sale. If you need more info, call 308-327-2406.

I’ve always wanted to go to this event. The 40th Cinch Timed Event Iron Man will be Feb. 29-Mar.2 at the Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla. A select group of cowboys will compete in calf roping, steer wrestling, steer roping and team roping to see who the all around hand is. Tickets are on sale now through the Lazy E website http://www.lazye.com .

The Annual Teresa Jorgenson Memorial Barrel Race and 3D Slot Race will be April 27. However, if you want in the slot race, the entries will go on sale on Feb. 1! It always sells out with a waiting list, so get right on it if you want in. They will only take 100 entries and it’s $250 to enter. Text Brittanie at 320-420-7935 to enter. The whole event will be in Bowman, N.D.

The second go-around of the Triple R Tack Dummy Roping will be Feb. 2 and 3. There are four age groups for the wee wolves with ropes. They are 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-13. Those little kids can really rope and it’s fun to watch. Entry fee is $5. It will be at Triple R Tack in Rapid City, S.D.

Don’t forget the Arthun Arena Breakaway Roping jackpots that are going on. Remaining dates are Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 9,20. There’s open and high school (bell collar), Jr. high (6, 7, 8th grades) and youth (5th and under) divisions, plus a 3D. It’s cash only. Enter at 11 a.m., roping starts at 11:30. For more info, call 406-861-2154. All at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

The Rapid City Quarter Horse Association will have the first meeting of the year on Feb. 6, 6 p.m., at the Elks, Rapid City, S.D.

The 7th Annual Bulls and Broncs will be Feb. 9-10, 7 p.m., at the W.H. Lyons Fairgrounds Expo Center, Sioux Falls, S.D. There will also be a Kids Boot Scramble both nights and Mini Bulls on Saturday night.

A fundraiser to put a new sound system at the grounds is being held by the White River Rodeo Committee on Feb. 10. They’ll have a free will donation soup and sandwich supper and a silent auction. It will be at the Don Barnhart Gymnasium, with the auction preview starting at 4:30, supper 5-7, and the bidding will close at 7 p.m. They can sure use more auction items if you would like to help. Call 605-530-0989 to learn more.

I promised to let you know when Presho Livestock rescheduled their horse sale, so I will! It’s going to be Mar. 16 and it will be even better as they are doing a color printed catalog and will award a buckle for the high selling horse. The catalog deadline is Feb. 20, 7 p.m. Consignment forms can be found on the Facebook page Presho Livestock Horse Sale or on http://www.presholivestock.com . For other info, call or text 605-413-6924.

The Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc and Bareback school that is being held in Rapid City, S.D. on Feb. 26-27, has added a Pickup Man school to the curriculum. The coach will be PRCA pickup man, Clint Humble. To sign up for the school, call Tom at 605-218-1954.

The World Class Bareback and Saddle Bronc School will be Mar. 22-24 at the Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. You have to be signed up by Mar. 9, with the deposit in by Mar. 15. It’s $250 with $100 deposit. Instructors are Caleb Bennett, Richmond Champion, and Cole Reiner. J Bar J will have the excellent stock. Text or email Marlene Dreesen at 406-939-3889, marlene.dreesen@gmail.com .

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have fun at the BHSS if you can go and enjoy this nice weather while it lasts. Please pray for our nation, Israel, our troops, and May God Bless America!

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

January 27, 2024

> Runnings Team Roping Jackpot, Jan. 28, 9 a.m., J.Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 20X Showcase High School Rodeo, Jan. 28, 1 p.m., Summit Arena,Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> High Plains Farrier Association Day, Jan. 30, 10 a.m., Barnett Field House, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D.

> Broncs For Breakfast, Jan. 31,8 a.m., calcutta 9, broncs 10,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> All Grit No Quit Bullriding/Bullfighting School, Feb. 2-4, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> 3rd Annual Branding Trap Trade Show, Feb. 3, 10 a.m., American Legion, Big Timber, Mont

> 9th Annual Battle of the Scholars Bareback & Saddle Broncs, Feb. 3-4, MCC, Miles City, Mont.

> WYO Winter Rodeo Skijoring, Feb. 10, 10 a.m., Sheridan Co. Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo.

> Mon-Dak QH Association Stick Pony Rodeo, Feb. 10, 1 p.m.,McKenzie Co Expo,Watford City, N.D.

> Frozen Fury On The Plains Bronc Futurity Match, Feb. 10, 6 p.m., Archer Event Center, Chey., Wyo.

> 8th Annual Winter Festival Skijoring, Feb. 17, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo.

> Gillette College Rodeo Banquet, Feb. 17, 5 p.m., Energy Hall, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Women Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 1-3, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

> Outside The Turn Barrel Clinic, Mar. 1-3, All Seasons Arena, Bowman, N.D.

> Belle Fourche High School Rodeo Dinner/Auction, Mar. 2, 5p.m. Branding Iron, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding School, Mar. 8-10, Bozeman, Mont.

> Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 15-17, CamPlex,, Gillette, Wyo.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 15-17, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Ladies Only Ranch Bronc School, Mar. 16-17, Bar Star Arena, Lincoln, Neb.

> Gillette College Rodeo Muley Slide/Breakaway Jackpot, Mar. 17, College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> PRCA Extreme Bares and Broncs, Mar. 17, 7 p.m.,McKenzie Co. Ag Expo, Watford City, N.D.

> 14th Annual Abrahamson Rodeo Co. Bullriding,Bullfighting, Clown school,Mar.22-24, Stanley, N.D.

> New Under Rodeo Team Steak Feed and Auction, Mar. 23, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.

> Faster Feet,FasterHands Goat Tying Clinic, Mar. 23, Hippodrome, SD State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D

> Thar’s Ranch Sorting resch. Jan. sort, Mar. 23-24,. J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Badlands Little Britches Rodeo, Mar. 29-30, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Gary Cooper Horsemanship Clinic, Mar. 30-31, Thermopolis, Wyo.

> Good Bull Dogging School, Apr. 26-27, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D.

> Good Ranch Open and Ote Berry Jr. BullDogging Jackpots, April 28, Long Valley, S.D.

> 27th Annual Larry Larson Photography Clinic, May 11-12, High View Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

January 27, 2024

EVENT SERIES:

>ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: Feb. 10-11; Afton, Wyo.

>ARP BREAKAWAY ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 9, 23; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP/TURBIVILLE ROPING STEERS TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 10, 24; March 16, 30; Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>ARP WINTER SERIES Barrels, poles, breakaway, team roping; Feb. 11; CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo

>BOND RANCH COW HORSE SERIES: Feb. 10, Mar. 9 and 30(resch. from January), April 13; Worden, Mont.

>COWBOY STATE STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION PRACTICES: 1-4 p.m.,Feb. 11, 25; Mar. 10, 24; LOTRA Arena, Lander, Wyo.

>CUTTING JACKPOTS: Feb. 10, Frank Kenzy’s, Iona, S.D.; Mar. 16, April 13, Emma’s Barn, Zell, S.D.

>DOUGLAS WINTER SERIES GYMKHANA AND ROPING: gymkhana 9 a.m., breakaway 3:30 p.m., team roping 6 p.m.; Feb. 3, 17; Mar. 2, 16, 30; Ford Pavillion, Douglas, Wyo.

>DSU BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES SERIES: Feb. 25, March 17 and April 14, DSU Indoor, Dickinson, N.D.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE RODEO SPRING EVENT JACKPOT SERIES: 1 p.m., Goat tying, breakaway, tie down roping, team roping; Feb. 25, Mar. 3, 10; Gillette College Indoor Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>JACKSON YOUTH RODEO SERIES: April 14, 21, 28, rain date May 26; Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

>JOBMAN’S LAZY E7 ARENA TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Enter at 6/rope at 7 p.m.; Jan.31; Feb. 7, 14, 21, 28; Bayard, Neb.

>NORTH COUNTRY STOCK HORSE ASSOCIATION VRH WINTER SERIES: 8:30 a.m. start, Feb. 23-24, Mar.22-23, April 27-28; 406 Arena, Vaughn, Mont.

>LAZY 3S ROPING JACKPOT SERIES: noon, MST, Feb. 3, Mar. 2, Apr. 6; Wagner, S.D.

>TRI-STATE O MOK SEE WINTER SERIES: Feb. 11; Mar. 16; April 20 finals; Lazy S3 Arena, Parker, S.D.