Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: INFR congrats, scammers, 3 man stray gathering, jackpots, series, clinics

There’s been a little more moisture in the region. Of course, every drop is welcome unless you’re trying to get trucks in on dirt roads to ship cattle. Did anyone else think October went by terribly fast? It sure did for me!

The Indian National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas was well represented by our regional contestants. Congrats to Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D., on being named the World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider. Also, Miss Indian Rodeo is South Dakota’s own Miss Oglalla Lakota Nation, Tigh Livermont. Tigh is from Wanblee, S.D. and is a student at Casper College.

Online scammers are becoming more common. From hay sales to horse and pet sales, they are preying on people who buy sight unseen on social media and online sites. For example, you see a horse online that you really like, but, can’t go see in person. You watch videos, ask questions, and feeling informed, send money to hold the horse until you can go get it or send someone else to. Unfortunately, the whole horse sale ad is a hoax and was “stolen” off of a legitimate sale ad and used by a criminal to defraud you of your deposit, or worse, full payment. They’re hard to prosecute, so they keep repeating over and over. My advice, don’t buy horses or pets without looking at them yourself or sending a trusted representative.

Entries open Nov. 1 for the 3 Man Stray Gathering at Snowy Range Arena, Laramie, Wyo. The event will be Nov. 20. It’s $80 to enter, cut off at 25 teams. You can enter twice with different partners With $1000 added, and some good prizes, it will fill fast. It will be a rope and tie two down, then the short go will be rope and tie one, load one in a trailer. Entries open at 5 p.m., at 307-709-9111.

Jobman’s Lazy E7 Arena, near McGrew, Neb., will be holding Wed. night jackpot ropings for all levels, from kids and beginners and up. Entries open at 6:30, roping will start at 7 p.m. No late entries, but you can pre-enter or call in on your way. Dates are every Wednesday, weather permitting, from Nov. 3 through March 16. For info, contact Steve at 308-631-0673.

Don’t forget to watch the Breeder’s Cup races on Nov. 5-6. There are several channel options, depending on which provider you’re with. You can go to http://www.breederscup.com to see which channel and what time.

ARP online entries are open now for the Last Out Futurity and 4D barrel race on Nov. 13-14. It will be at the

East Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There’s added money both days, plus 3D pole bending. Go to http://www.adonranchproductions.com for details, or call Lexi at 307-299-3771 or Paula at 307-687-0566 for information.

There will be a Wrangler Team Roping at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. on Nov. 6. It’s enter at 8 a.m., rop at 10 both days. They guarantee $3000 added. For more information, call Travis Tryan at 940-210-9130.

If you’re in the Helena, Mont. region, there’s going to be a Gerry Cox Yearling Handling clinic at Hillsview Arena on Nov.6-7. It will focus on gentling, ground driving, desensitizing/sensitizing, preparing for the first saddling and first ride. It’s limited to five people, for $350 and two full days. A $200 non-refundable deposit is required to hold your spot. You can audit for $20/day. Tex or call Rena at 406-410-0410.

There will be a Liberty clinic Nov. 13, 9:30-4:30, at Schroeder Stables, Casper, Wyo. It’s $125 and limited to six participants. Contact Erin Schroeder at 307-259-6117.

The Thermopolis Sorting Series has set the dates and will have new classes and the usual great fun. Dates are Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar. 12 and April 9. The sorts will be at Thermopolis, Wyo. Call Kathy at 307-921-0327 or Vivian at 307-921-1078.

Hammond Roping Club Winter Series at Broadus, Mont., has set dates. Enter at noon, rope at 1 p.m. Handicap Drawpot #12 and Open. Dates are subject to change with the weather, but are as of now Nov. 13, 20; Dec. 12, 19; January 9, 16, 23; Feb. 6, 13, 20 and the finals March 6. Call Britt at 605-580-2112 or Jason at 406-853-4626.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I think I’ll get down off this windy ridge and call it a day. Please pray for our nation.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Nov. 13, 20 Dec. 4, 11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Nov. 6; Evanston, Wyo > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Nov. 20, Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Nov. 4, Dec.5, Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >FAMILY RODEO SERIES, Nov. 14, 28, 10 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Nov. 14,21,Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette,Wyo > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Nov.13,20, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9,16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Nov.13, Dec.18, Jan.8, Feb.12, March19, Apr.9, May14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20,Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >S. CAMPBELL CO.TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Nov. 20, Dec. 5, Wright, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30;Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, April.16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >YELLOW JACKET RODEO Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot Series, Nov. 6, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.