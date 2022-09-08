Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jackpots and series, clinic, horse sale, trail ride, ranch shows, ranch rodeos

Labor Day and it’s festivities are behind us now, so we must be on the count down toward fall. It’s been hot enough that it has us looking forward to cool weather, that’s for sure.

Gillette College Rodeo Back to School Jackpots are beginning. These are goat tying, tie down roping and breakaway. The dates are Sept. 13, 20 and Oct. 11. You can enter by 5 p.m. and the goat tying starts at 5:30, then tie down and breakaway. The youth 14 and under will run in the open but with no stock charge. Entries for the events are $75 and all have two rounds and a short go. It’s all at the Gillette College Arena, and is cash entries only. Call or text Casey Rae at 307-299-0969 for info.

The Stubble Field Team Roping Jackpot at Rinehart’s Pompadour Hills Ranch, Highmore, S.D. will be Sept. 17. You’ll enter at 10:30 and rope at 11. Call or text Jake Rinehart at 605-870-2031 for info and directions.

The Ranch Riding Pillars Clinic with Heather Korneman and Celeste Lazaris will be Sept. 16-18 at Big Timber, Mont. For more information and to get signed up, message Jennie Barr Anderson on Facebook or call 707-738-0957. These horse women can help you become a better horseman and make you function as an extension of your horse.

Kennebec, S.D. is the location for the Laddy Christensen Memorial Team Roping on Sept. 24. You will enter at 10 and rope at 11 a.m. There’s $3,000 added and a calcutta of the top 10. It’s #10.5 Roping pick 1, draw 2. $150 cash only entry, capped at #5.5 heeler.

The Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale will be Sept. 24, 1 p.m., at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. For more info or to get a catalog, go to http://www.rusza.com or call 605-848-0887.

KPH Arena Ranch Show dates are set for Sept. 24, Oct. 15 and Nov. 5. Entries open at 8 a.m., the shows start at 9 a.m. All classes are jackpot and entry for each is $30. Divisions are open, non-pro, youth, green horse and rookie. They’ll be held at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. For more info, go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com or call 307-680-5362.

The Mon-Dak Quarter Horse Association Trail Ride will be Sept. 25, 9 a.m., at the Don Maston Ranch near Watford City, N.D. To sign up email djfmaston@ruggedwest.com or call 701-842-3150. That’s a beautiful piece of country to go ride so should be fun.

The 3 Mile Creek Rodeo Company Fall Finale Buckout will be Sept. 30, at 3 Mile Creek Arena, near Kyle, S.D. Entries will open Sept. 26 at noon, 605-890-1935 or 605-407-1618. Mini bulls will be $25 entry/10 riders; Jr. bulls $50/10 riders; Open bulls $100/25 riders; Jr. Jr. barebacks $30/10 riders, Jr. babebacks $40/10 riders.

A Bucking Cancer Fundraiser for Chad Cordell will be Oct. 1 at the Sturgis Armory in downtown Sturgis, S.D. Halloween fun and silent auction will kick it off at 6 p.m., then a live auction at 7:30. You’re encouraged to wear a costume too! To donate items for the auctions, please contact one of these people: Amanda Karrels 605-490-2105, Tacy Snyder 402-366-8467, or Forrest Sainsbury at 605-641-1440.

Arthun Arena and Turbeville Roping Cattle Fall/Winter Team Roping series dates are set. They’ll all start at noon and will be Oct. 1, 22; Nov. 5; Dec. 3; Jan. 14; Feb. 11, 16; Mar. 4, 25; and April 1. It’s a #7.5, 9.5, 11.5 and All Girl, $40/person entry, must pre-enter and cash only. It will have 25 team heats, progressive after 1 head with a 3 head average. It will be at Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Call 406-861-2154 for info or go to http://www.arthunenterprisesllc.com .

They’re taking entries now for the 3 Rivers Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs on Oct. 1, at Timber Lake, S.D. There will also be mini bareback and wild pony races for 7-14 year olds, sign up there that day, at 1 p.m. The mini barebacks will buck at 1:30, then the Ranch Rodeo will be at 2:30, with ranch bronc riding to follow. Events for the ranch rodeo will be trailer loading, sorting/branding, stray gather, sort and doctor, and sled race. Entry is $400 and they’ll take 12 teams. There will be a calcutta. To enter or for more info, call Roy Veit at 605-848-1484.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Pray for rain, for the firefighters out west, and for our nation. May God bless America.

UPCOMING EVENTS: > AK Horse Sale, Sept. 12, Belle Fourche, SD > 26th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 13-14, 1 p.m., Grassy Butte, N.D. > Stubble Field Team Roping Jackpot, Pompadour Hills Ranch, Highmore, S.D. > 25th Annual Stirling Family Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 17, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Sugar Bars Legacy Futurity and Sale, Sept. 17-18, Sheridan, Wyo. > Gordon Livestock Catalog Horse Sale, Sept. 18, Gordon, Neb. > Championship of Champion Indian Relays, Sept. 23-25, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Laddy Christensen Memorial Team Roping, Sept. 24, 10 a.m., Kennebec Arena, Kennebec, S.D. > Rapid City Boots and Saddle Club makeup show, Sept. 24, Rapid City, S.D. > Traci Routier Cancer Benefit, Sept. 24, Harding Co. Rec. Center, Buffalo, S.D. > Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 24, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > MonDak Quarter Horse Association Trail Ride, Don Maston Ranch, Watford City, N.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, Sept. 25, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > 3 Mile Creek Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, 3 Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D. > Sitting Bull College Bronc Match, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., Prairie Knights Casino, Ft. Yates, N.D. > Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > 17th Annual ProRodeo Hall & Wall of Fame Banquet, Billings, Mont. > Bucking Cancer Chad Cordell Fundraiser, Oct. 1, 6 p.m., Sturgis Armory, Sturgis, S.D. > 3 Rivers Ranch Rodeo, Ranch Broncs, Oct. 1, Timber Lake, S.D. > Horse Racing, Oct. 1-2, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Badlands NHSRA Challenge, Oct. 7-9, Bowman Indoor, Bowman, N.D. > Sawyer Gilbert Breakaway School, Oct. 15-16, Gilbert Angus Ranch, Buffalo, S.D. > Hollers-Golliher Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 15-16, Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practice, Oct. 19, Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Women Only Bronc Riding School, Nov. 4-6, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.