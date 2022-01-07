Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Jackpots, bronc riding series, rescheduled events, benefit, clinics

That cold spell sure nipped at things. I actually heard some complaining from natives northerners over it. It’s like their memories fail them when it comes to cold. This is not the first time it’s been below zero.

January 15-16 will be team roping and breakaway at Bowman, N.D. On Friday will be practice at 5:30 p.m. Saturday will be enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Saturday, team roping will be first and breakaway will not start before 4 p.m. There’s an American qualifier sidepot on this too. For info, call Austin Visser ar 701-659-0172 or Brittanie Jorgenson at 320-420-7935.

There will be a Barrel Racing jackpot on Jan. 15, at Schomer Barn, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.First runs will start at 1 p.m., 4D with half second splits. Open riding will start at 10 a.m., exhibitions at 11:30.

The Arrowhead Ranch Bronc Riding Series at Ree Ranch, Garrison, N.D. Will be Jan. 15, 22, and 29. Enter at noon, ride at 1 p.m. Open and Jr. levels in both barebacks and saddle broncs. The open jackpots will have $250 added, the Jr. $100. Entry fees are open $50, Jr. $40. Text entries to Reba Foote Shearer at 701-471-6979.

Don’t forget the Trail Challenge Series at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. Practice runs will be from 9 a.m. to 2:00. The Challenge Runs will be at 2 p.m. Dates are Jan. 15, Feb. 12, and March 12. More info can be found at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

The Red Owl Poker Club is having a Benefit Texas Hold ‘Em Tournament on Jan. 16 at the Red Owl Hall, Red Owl, S.D. Signup is at 1 p.m., play at 1:30. Proceeds will go toward the Brad Mackaben Medical fund. Chili and snacks will be available.

A Winter Team Roping Jackpot will be at the Southern Campbell County Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., on Jan. 16. Enter at 9:30, 13.5 slide starts at 10:30. Cash or card only. Contact Clay or Lisa Fordyce at 307-391-0555.

The consignment deadline is Jan. 20 for the Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Tradeshow at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. The event will run March 18-20. Consignment sheets can be found at http://www.cowboycountryhorsesale.com . For general information, call Tom Ford at 307-299-4144.

The Gordon Livestock Horse Sale has been rescheduled to Friday, Jan. 21 at noon.For more information on consignments, call 308-282-9998.

A Hooey Jr. Patriot Qualifier will be Jan. 22, 11 a.m., at the Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo. It will have breakaway, goat tying, tie down roping, and open and #10 team roping. Two rounds and a short go. For info and entries, text 307-316-3180.

There will be four seperate Robinson Horsemanship Sessions at Beard Arena, Menoken, N.D., on Feb. 26-27. They’ll be 8:30 to 1:30 and 1:30 to 6:30., $175 per session with a $50 non-refundable deposit required to hold your spot. For more information, contact Katie Oakland at 701-367-6136.

The Bust’n Mini Broncs and Bulls that was scheduled for Jan. 8 has been rescheduled for Feb. 27. It will still be at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

This is a ways out, but I’m sure it will fill fast, so, I’ll tell you about it. Paul and Paul David Tierney breakaway and calf roping clinics will be April 9-10 at Alcester, S.D. It’s $400 for breakaway, $450 for calf roping. A $200 deposit is required. Call John Sackett at 605-214-3965 to learn more.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Keep praying for our nation, and may God bless America.

