Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Lots of rodeos, youth events galore, celebrations, and more!

It’s so good to see some hay being put up around the region. Even the hail damaged hay is still feed and this whole area is woefully short of that. Most people’s stack yards were about empty. I drove to Rapid City yesterday and the country looked beautiful all the way.

The Butte County 4-H rodeo will be July 17, 9 a.m., at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. Entries need to be in by July 6 or you’ll have to pay a late fee. This is a great rodeo to go watch folks. Great facilities and fun competitors.

Hometown Days at Eagle Butte, S.D. will include Bull Riding on July 15, 6 p.m. Bothwell and Farlee bulls will be therre at the CRST Arena. Entries are open now and fee is $100. To enter, contact Thad Bothwell at 605-381-9166 or Enoch Farlee 605-484-7558.

WC Youth Mini Roughstock Rodeo, High School Broncs and Bulls jackpot, and Girl’s Ranch Bronc Riding jackpot, will be July 26, 6 p.m. at the Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. Entries opened July 1 and will close right away, so get the call made. For that or more info, call 307-629-0739.

Buffalo Gap, S.D. is having the Buffalo Gap Blowout July 8-9. On July 8, there will be a Ranch Rodeo at 6 p.m., plus youth stray gathering and mutton bustin’, $2000 added to the ranch rodeo. Pre-entry is required and it’s $400/team. Call 605-890-1533 to enter. On July 9, there will be a parade at 11 a.m., youth rodeo at 1 p.m., a buffalo feed at 5-7 p.m. and a street dance. Sounds like a great time to be had.

The Bob Queen Memorial WJRA youth rodeo will be July 9-10 at Sundance, Wyo. There will be three divisions and is sure fun to go watch. I’ll probably be there rooting on some great nieces and nephew.

The Lazy Heart L Arena near Edgemont, S.D. will be hosting two excellent clinics in July. The first one will be a working cow horse clinic on July 9-10 with Dallie Lawrence. The 9th will be reining, the 10th cow work. It’s $250/day or $400 for both days, audict for $25/day. There’s a 50% deposit to hold a spot in the clinic. Taking 10 riders.

On July 30-31, same place, will be a cutting clinic with Gordy Bray, two time top 10 NCHA finalist. It’s $300/day, $500 for both days, $50 to audit. The 50% deposit applies to this one too. Taking 15 riders. Concessions and camping on site, as well as stalls, Call Lori at 605-877-0965 for info and to reserve your spot.

KPH Arena Open Horse Show will be July 9-10, 9 a.m., at Gillette, Wyo. All ages and levels welcome. Go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com or call 307-680-5362 for more informaton.

The Lil Spurs Rode is a one day timed event rodeo for ages 0-14 on July 10, 9 a.m. It will be at Four Winds Arena, Bowman, N.D. There will also be open breakaway.

The North Dakota State Fair Championship Bull Riding and Ranch Broncs will be July 25-26, in Minot, N.D. Entries will be open July 11, noon to 6 p.m., at Central Entry, 701-674-3214. They’re taking 30 bull riders with $6000 added, and 15 ranch bronc riders with $5000 added. The Ranch Broncs are WSRRA approved as well.

Entries are open NOW for the Ekalaka Youth Rodeo July 16, 10 a.m. in Ekalaka, Mont. Entries will close at noon on July 12. To enter, go to http://www.ekalakatrackandarena.com For ages 0-18, plus team roping to follow. At 4 p.m., there will be a Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs too. Sounds like a fun day.

The Ekalaka Ranch Rodeo on July 16 entry is $400/team. Events are Pony Express Race, Wild Cow Milking, Trifecta, and Branding. They’ll take 12 teams. Text team name and member names to 307-399-6775.

The Jess Starr Memorial Bronc Match will be July 14, 6:30 p.m., at Eagle Butte, S.D. Entry fee is $125 and there’s $2000 added money. Call Jay Longbrake at 605-786-5077 to get entered.

There’s going to be racing at Ft. Pierre, S.D. on Oct. 1-2. Fees are due July 15 for the 1889 Futurity to be run then.

The Whiskey Bent Bucking Horse Futurity will be at Harlowtown, Mont., July 16. There will be open classes will UBHA options, co-sanctioned as well. Each class has $1000 added. For more information, call Patricia at 406-733-5163.

Upton Fun Days Youth Rodeo will be July 16 at Upton, Wyo., for ages 0-18 with lots of fun events. You can enter there after the parade and the rodeo will start at noon. There’s no entry fee but donations are welcome.

Well, that winds up my long circle this week. I hope you had a wonderful 4th of July and remembered why we celebrate. Pray for rain and our nation and God Bless America!

EVENT SERIES: >BELLE NIGHT RODEO SERIES: Every Tuesday in May, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION: July 13, 27, Aug.3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BIG SKY RODEO SERIES: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., June 7-Sept. 13, Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. >BREAKAWAY AND MULEY SLIDE: July 17, 31, Aug. 14, 21, Lander, Wyo. >BROOMSTICK 4D BARREL/POLE SERIES: July 27; Aug. 3, Winner, S.D. >BUFFALO GAP YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 9, 15, 29, Buffalo Gap, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 6, 20, 27 Buffalo, S.D. >CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO Youth Playdays: June 30, July 7, 14,21, Alliance, Neb. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: July 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > CRUSHIN’ CANS ROPIN’ CALVES series: July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 15, Oelrichs, S.D. > DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: July 10, 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >DUBOIS NIGHT RODEOS: July 8, 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, Dubois, Wyo. > FLANDREAU BARREL SERIES: July 8, 15, 29, Aug. 5, 14,Flandreau, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1; Open Horse Shows July 16, Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: July 8, 15, Aug.19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 12, 17, 29, Aug. 5, 19, finals Aug. 28, Hermosa, S.D. >HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 20, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Hettinger, N.D. > JOHNSON COUNTY COWGIRLS SERIES: July 5, 19, 26, Buffalo, Wyo. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO: July 15, 29, Aug. 19, 26, Kaycee, Wyo. >LAZY E-G PLAYDAY SERIES: July 7, 12, 21, 28, Aug. 4, Dupree, S.D. >LONGMIRE NIGHT RODEO: June 29, July 20, Aug. 10, 17, 21, Buffalo, Wyo. > MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS: finals Aug. 11, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. > MURDO PLAY DAY SERIES: July 5, 20, Murdo, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAY SERIES: July 5, 12, New Underwood, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: July 11, 18, 5 p.m., Newell, S.D. >OELRICHS YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 2 finals, Oelrichs, S.D. >PITCHIN’ TWIN AT THE STATELINE ROPING SERIES: July 12, 26, Aug. 9, 23(finals), Sidney, Mont. >PRCA RODEO ACADEMY ROUGHSTOCK SCHOOL: June 1-July 30, Cody, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: July 12, 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. > SADDLE UP RODEO SERIES: July 30, Aug. 13, finals Sept. 17, Wagner, S.D. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES:July 13, 17, Aug. 3, Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. >SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOC. RODEO series: July 21, 28, Aug. 11, Sheridan, Wyo. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPING SERIES: July 9, Aug.20, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo., finals Sept. 3, Buffalo, Wyo. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES: July 12, Sundance, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: July 14, Aug. 9, Newcastle, Wyo.