Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Louie, Presho horse sale, ropings, dogging, event series, clinic

Fall is streaking by so fast! It seems that I’ve got weeks of work to get done before the middle of the month and not enough weeks to do it. Every fall seems to be this way.

I’m tickled to see that Lisa Lockhart’s great gelding Louis has been named WNFR Barrel Horse of the Decade. He’s an amazing individual, piloted by an outstanding horse woman. When not on the road, he and Lisa reside at their ranch near Oelrichs, S.D.

Speaking of the WNFR, I wonder what the PRCA is going to do about the mask mandate that the governor of Nevada has declared for the Finals? It’s the biggest money making event in Nevada so I would think that it would be in the best interest of the Silver State to hold the finals without any mandates. It will be interesting to see what decision the PRCA has on it and whether Texas will once again be the first alternate to Las Vegas. They pulled it off last year with short notice, and probably could again.

Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D. will be holding their monthly horse sale on Nov. 13. There looks to be a good lineup of consigned horses, both riders and teams, so if you’re on Facebook, find them there. If you aren’t, you can call Zach at 605-999-3334 for more information.

Arthun Arena Fall Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpots will be Nov. 13 and 20, and Dec. 4 and 11. Enter there, entries close at 11 a.m. Roping will start at 11:30. Breakaway is Open (bell collar), high school, Jr. high and Youth 5th grade and under, and 3D. Goats are open, high school, Jr. high, and youth 5th grade and under. If you have questions, call 406-861-2154.

There will be a Family Roping Day Nov. 13, noon, at the Crook Co. Fairgrounds Indoor Arena. You can pre-enter to lock in your time, or enter there. Breakaway is $40 and has ladies, old man, youth 14 and under, and open divisions. Team Roping, also $40, is #7, #9, and #11. The two will run concurrantly in heats of 10. All three head progressive after one run. For more informaton, call Heath Turbiville at 307-290-0248.

Graham Arena, Baker, Mont., will be holding it’s It’s Freezin’ Double Header Barrel Jackpot Series again. Dates are Nov, 13; Dec. 5, 11, 18; Jan. 8, 15, 22; Feb. 12, 26; March. 5, 12, 19, 26; April 2, 9, 16, 29 and 30; and May 7. Be sure and call before you haul if the weather is iffy. Also, there’s little to no cell service at the barn, so call ahead of time. You can contact Brittanie at 320-420-7935 or Chris at 320-345-0888.

The Lazy Heart L Arena, formerly Kirk Hall Performance Horses, outside of Edgemont, S.D. is hosting a Dallie Laawrence clinic on Nov. 13 and 14. Dallie is NRCHA’s 2021 Lmtd Open Hackamore Champion, and Reserve Champion, as well as 2020 Lmtd Open Hackamore Champion. Day one will be focused on reining, day two on Cow work. It’s $250/day, $400 for both days, with a 50% deposit required to hold your spot. It’s limited to 10 riders. Auditors can watch for $25/day. Text or call Lori Allen at 605-877-0965 to reserve your spot and to reserve a stall in the barn.

There’s going to be a Driving Clinic at Sheridan, Wyo., on Nov. 13-14. It will be for beginners and intermediate drivers, and will cover basic techniques, including harnessing , hitching and line handling for both single and double. The clinic is with Tracy Shaw, who has over 30 years of experience and has handled the big hitches for the Coors wagons. Contact CHAPS Equine Assisted Services on Facebook.

Adon Ranch Productions is holding the Last Out Futurity and 4D on Nov. 13-14 at the East Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There’s money added in all divisions. There wll also be 3D open poles on Saturday. All of the pre-entry forms are on the website at http://www.adonranchproductions.com . For more info, call Lexi at 307-299-3771 or Paula at 307-687-0566.

Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club practices at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. will be Nov. 14, Dec. 5, Jan. 9, Feb. 20 and March 13. They’ll number cattle at 9 a.m. and sort at 10.

Gillette College Fall Jackpots have begun. The next three are Nov. 14, 20 and Dec. 12. Breakaway will be at 10 a.m., open and youth 14 and up followed by 11.5 and 13.5 muley slide team roping. All at the Gillette College indoor arena, 5660 E Box Elder Rd, Gillette, Wyo. Call Will at 307-689-5806 for details.

That winds up my circle for another week. I hope this lovely weather hangs on for a while yet. It would make fall work easier to accomplish. Have a great week, and please pray for our nation. God bless America.

FALL/WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP FALL BREAKAWAY/GOAT TYING JACKPOTS: Nov. 13, 20 Dec. 4, 11, Arthun Arena, Gillette >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Dec. 12, Jan 16, Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Nov.20, Dec.18, Feb.12, Mar. 12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BH SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB Practice: Dec.5, Jan 9, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Nov. 14, Dec. 19, Jan. 9, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Nov. 19-21; Dec. 17-19; Jan 14-16; Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo >FAMILY RODEO SERIES, Nov. 14, 28, 10 a.m., Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Nov. 14,21,Dec.12, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wy >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Nov. 13, Dec. 5, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22, Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Nov.13, 20, Dec. 12, 19; Jan.9, 16, 23, Feb. 6, 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Nov.13, Dec. 18, Jan. 8, Feb.12, March19, Apr. 9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAYS SERIES Nov. 20, Dec. 4, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >S. CAMPBELL CO.TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: Nov. 20, Dec. 5, Wright, Wyo. >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Nov. 13, Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Nov. 26-28; Dec. 18; Jan. 2, 29-30; Feb. 5-6, 19-20; Mar. 12- 13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Nov.20, Dec. 18, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Apri.16, May21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >YELLOW JACKET RODEO Breakaway and Goat Tying Jackpot Series, Nov. 6, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.