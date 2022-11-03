Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Open riding, arena closed, ranch sorting, ropings, clinic, series

>ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

> BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> BHSU BARREL JACKPOTS: Nov. 11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>BHSU FALL JACKPOT SERIES: Barrels Nov. 11; Goats, breakaway, tie down and team roping Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

>BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D.

> CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo.

>FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo.

>GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Nov. 13, 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.

>MILES CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Barrels Nov. 12; Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont.

>NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

> PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb.

>TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

>WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Nov. 19, 26; Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

> Chase The Ace Fall Jackpot Barrels, Nov. 8, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> 27 th WRCA World's Championship Ranch Rodeo Finals, Nov. 10-13, Amarillo, Texas

> Barrel and Team Roping Jackpots, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, Bowman, N.D.

> NFR Sendoff Celebration, Nov. 12, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D.

> Thar's Ranch Sorting and RSNC Wyoming Finals, Nov. 12-13, 8 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> Gordon Livestock Market Fall Catalog Horse Sale, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb.

> 4 th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Loud American, Sturgis, S.D.

> NRCA Finals, Nov. 18-20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 6 th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rough Stock Bible Camp, Nov.18-19, MCC, Miles City, Mont.

> Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Annual Awards Banquet/Meeting,Nov.19, C.S.F.G., Rapid City

> Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> Sugar Valley Buckers Bull Riding Clinic, Nov. 19-20, Lyman, Neb.

> First Out and Dash For Cash Dot Com Guy Barrels, Nov. 19-20, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D.

> Thanksgiving Team Roping, Nov. 20, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo.

> NRCA Jackpot Barrel Race, Nov. 20, 9 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

> 4 th Annual Toys for Tots Team Roping, Nov. 27, Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo.

> He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

> WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.

> 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES

Last night I sat outside until it got dark, just watching the night falling, the wildlife, and the sunset. It was a balmy evening and the wind had gone down and the stillness was amazing. I savored every moment as the forecast said it would be cold, windy and a possibility of snow today. The forecast wasn’t wrong. Light on the snow department right here, but darned sure cold and windy.

Open riding has started at the Pepsi Equine Center, Douglas, Wyo. It will be the first Friday of the month through April, from 4-8 p.m.

The New Underwood Roping Club has locked up the arena for the winter. Here’s why: last year the sand blew out of it and was a nuisance to the neighbors. That is bad for neighborhoods and bad for the ground in the arena. So, they watered it down really well and will let it freeze up in that saturated state. It won’t blow that way and it will be opened up again in the spring when folks want to start riding outside again. By the way, the New Underwood Roping Club annual meeting will be Nov. 10.

Thar’s Ranch Sorting is hosting the RSNC Wyoming State Finals along with the regular sorting on Nov. 12-13. It’s open to all and will be in the East Pavilion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. Entries will open at 8 a.m., close at 8:30 and the sort will begin at 9.

There’s going to be a horse training clinic with Mitch Shelhamer and Meredith Zajac on Nov. 12-13 at the Big Horn Co. Fairgrounds, Basin, Wyo. The focus of the clinic is preparing and transitioning your horse from the bosal to the bridle. It is $200/person, and that is due by Nov. 8 to hold your spot. The registration form can be found on the webpage http://www.bighornfair.com .

Don’t forget the fundraiser on Nov. 18 for little Roy Henwood. Roy was injured this past summer and has come a long way back, but his therapy and medical appointments will continue for some time. That becomes such a hardship for a young family, thus the fundraiser. The dinner and silent auction will be at 5 p.m., the live auction at 7 p.m. at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. They’re still taking donations and you can line that up by calling Zannie at 307-746-8916 or Tami at 605-210-1465. See you there!

Webb Ranches, Volin, S.D., will be holding a team penning/ranch sorting series. Each will start at 1 p.m., and you can enter up to four times in each event for $15 per run. Dates are Nov. 19, 26; Dec. 10, 17, 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25; Mar. 11, 25; April 8 and 11 (finals). Pre-entries are encouraged. Call Bogie Webb at 605-659-5630 for details.

There will be the Thanksgiving Team Roping on Nov. 20 at the Southern Campbell Co. Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. There’s #12.5 slide, #10.5 slide, and #9.5 handicap. Enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Cash only.

The 4th Annual Toys for Tots Team Roping will be Nov. 27 at the Goshen Co. Pavilion, Torrington, Wyo. It’s a #12.5 handicap drawpot and #10.5 roping. Please bring a toy donation for a 3-7 year old child. Over 500 kids have received toys through this event in the past three years. For more info, call Cory Clark at 307-351-9556 or Michael McNamee at 307-534-5156.

Here’s reminder #569 that this is a good time of year here on the northern plains to deworm your horses with a good quality botacide. Bots are a terrible parasite to allow to live it’s life cycle in your horse’s delicate gut and they’re not hard to be rid of with a timely wormer. Right now they’re small and just getting started, so kill them now before they start messing up the wall of the gut.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I think I’ll get off of this windy ridge and go put another layer on. It’s that time of year, for sure. Don’t for any reason fail to go vote people. Our country is at stake and this is the beginning of getting it back. I won’t tell you how to vote as that isn’t my job. But, you have to know that what’s in there now isn’t working for any of us common folks. So, be careful out there, pray for moisture where they need it, pray for our nation and may God bless America.