Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Open riding, rough stock, barrels, schools, clinics, banquets, fundraisers
I’ve sure been enjoying this rather nice January weather. I hope it holds through the Black Hills Stock Show so that folks can go and have a good time at all those events.
The Miles City Community College Ag Advancement Center is offering open ride time at the indoor Champion Arena. It will be on Sundays, 6-9 p.m., starting Jan. 15 and running through Mar. 26. The cost is $30 per person, per ride, and is limited to 10 riders at a time. It is also possible to reserve a different date to ride there, but that has to be arranged in advance. For more information, contact Laney at 406-874-6165.
Cowboy Cool Roughstock and Barrels will be at the Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D., on Jan. 21, 2 p.m. They’ll have barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs and bulls, plus 4D barrels with peewee and youth too. Roughstock entry is $75 and you’ll need to call Curtis Seequasis at 701-421-4669. Barrels, open and youth, are $35, peewees $10, and you enter those with Jackie White Calf at 701-898-7210. For all other info, call Brian Foote at 701-898-0530.
The next Youth Roughstock Rodeo School at DSU, Dickinson, N.D., will be Jan. 21-22. There will be barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls. Age for the bucking ponies is 8-18, age for the bulls 8-15. It’s $400 for the two days. To register or to get questions answered, text Kerry at 701-880-8372.
The Rocky Mountain Xtreme Bulls and Broncs will be Jan. 27-28, 7 p.m., at the Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.
88 Ranch Kids Winter Series has set the new date for their first events. It will be Jan. 28 and have barrels, poles and goats. It will be at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., and will have age divisions for kids from leadline to 18! Contact Ellen at 307-359-5437 to learn more.
The rescheduled All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bull Fighting school will be Feb. 4-5, 8 a.m., at the CamPlex Barn 3, Gillette, Wyo. The bullfighting for ages 16 and up is $350, bullriding for ages 16 and up is $300. A non-refundable $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. Call or text 307-253-8286 for more info or to get signed up.
Niehwohner Arena, Albion, Neb., is having the Toofpik Barrel Race Feb. 4-5. It’s 4DE open and 3D youth for barrels, and 3D poles. They’ll have goat tying if six or more sign up.
The 8th Annual Battle of the Scholars will be at the MCCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont., on Feb. 4-5, 9 a.m. They’ll have advanced bareback and saddle bronc practice with NFR instructors. PRCA permits will be earned as well as scholarships.You’ll need to reserve your spot early. Contact John Franzan at 307-689- 2879 to do so. Great Powder River Rodeo stock will be used.
Feb. 10-11 is the 6th Annual Bulls and Broncs at the WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. It will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights and there will be mini bull riding on Saturday. Entries open Feb. 6, 10 a.m., at 605-367-7178.
Take your sweetie out for Valentine’s Day at the Custer High School Rodeo Team’s dinner and dance at the Hermosa Community Center, Hermosa, S.D., on Feb. 10. It will all start at 6 p.m. Good food and live music will be offered.
The Gillette College Rodeo Team Banquet will be Feb. 18, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. There will be a prime rib dinner, silent and live auctions, bar and live music. For more information, call Casey Rae Sellers at 307-299-0969.
While this weather is holding this nice, this would be a likely time to get those stud colts gelded. It won’t be long before the colts minds get on things other than feed and water and if you’re running fillies and colts together, that can be a problem, especially on the older colts. Go ahead and have their wolf teeth removed and brand them while they’re off in lala land too. That way, when green grass arrives, all you have to do is turn them out and hope they don’t get into the fences.
Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, pray for moisture in the areas that need it, pray for those affected by the flooding in California, and please, pray for our nation. May God Bless America.