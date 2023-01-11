Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Open riding, rough stock, barrels, schools, clinics, banquets, fundraisers

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > SDCHA BHSS Cutting, Jan. 16, 8 a.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, Jan. 17, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > Buffalo Livestock Market Monthly Horse Sale, Jan. 18, Buffalo, Wyo. > AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge Show, Jan. 19-20, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > New Salem Saddle Club Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 2 p.m., Auditorium, New Salem, N.D. > EMRRF Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. > Cowboy Cool Rough Stock and Barrels, Jan. 21, 2 pm., Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D. > Roughstock Rodeo School, Jan. 21-22, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > BHSS Mini Bronc Busting, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Rocky Mountain Xtreme Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 27-28, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont. > BHSS Horse Sale, Preview 8 a.m., sale 1 p.m., Jan. 27-28,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Merck Stray Gathering, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 1, 8 a.m., ranch broncs 10 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Rescheduled All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bullfighting School, Feb. 4-5, CamPlex, Gillette,Wyo > 6th Annual Bulls & Broncs, Feb. 10-11, 6:30 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Prescho Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Feb. 11, Presho, S.D. > SDRA Annual Banquet and Meeting, Feb. 11, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > MCCC Rodeo Team's Buckaroo Bash., Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m., Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, MT > Billette College Rodeo Team Banquet, Feb. 18, 5 p.m., CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Gillette Skijoor Derby, Feb. 25,10 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > SK Productions Barrel Race, Feb. 25, Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. January 14, 2023 >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Jan. 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Jan. 21, 28; Feb. 4, 11, 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Jan. 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Jan. 22; Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Jan. 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Jan. 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

I’ve sure been enjoying this rather nice January weather. I hope it holds through the Black Hills Stock Show so that folks can go and have a good time at all those events.

The Miles City Community College Ag Advancement Center is offering open ride time at the indoor Champion Arena. It will be on Sundays, 6-9 p.m., starting Jan. 15 and running through Mar. 26. The cost is $30 per person, per ride, and is limited to 10 riders at a time. It is also possible to reserve a different date to ride there, but that has to be arranged in advance. For more information, contact Laney at 406-874-6165.

Cowboy Cool Roughstock and Barrels will be at the Ree Ranch, White Shield, N.D., on Jan. 21, 2 p.m. They’ll have barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs and bulls, plus 4D barrels with peewee and youth too. Roughstock entry is $75 and you’ll need to call Curtis Seequasis at 701-421-4669. Barrels, open and youth, are $35, peewees $10, and you enter those with Jackie White Calf at 701-898-7210. For all other info, call Brian Foote at 701-898-0530.

The next Youth Roughstock Rodeo School at DSU, Dickinson, N.D., will be Jan. 21-22. There will be barebacks, saddle broncs and bulls. Age for the bucking ponies is 8-18, age for the bulls 8-15. It’s $400 for the two days. To register or to get questions answered, text Kerry at 701-880-8372.

The Rocky Mountain Xtreme Bulls and Broncs will be Jan. 27-28, 7 p.m., at the Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont.

88 Ranch Kids Winter Series has set the new date for their first events. It will be Jan. 28 and have barrels, poles and goats. It will be at the Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo., and will have age divisions for kids from leadline to 18! Contact Ellen at 307-359-5437 to learn more.

The rescheduled All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bull Fighting school will be Feb. 4-5, 8 a.m., at the CamPlex Barn 3, Gillette, Wyo. The bullfighting for ages 16 and up is $350, bullriding for ages 16 and up is $300. A non-refundable $200 deposit is required to hold your spot. Call or text 307-253-8286 for more info or to get signed up.

Niehwohner Arena, Albion, Neb., is having the Toofpik Barrel Race Feb. 4-5. It’s 4DE open and 3D youth for barrels, and 3D poles. They’ll have goat tying if six or more sign up.

The 8th Annual Battle of the Scholars will be at the MCCC Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont., on Feb. 4-5, 9 a.m. They’ll have advanced bareback and saddle bronc practice with NFR instructors. PRCA permits will be earned as well as scholarships.You’ll need to reserve your spot early. Contact John Franzan at 307-689- 2879 to do so. Great Powder River Rodeo stock will be used.

Feb. 10-11 is the 6th Annual Bulls and Broncs at the WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. It will be at 7:30 p.m. both nights and there will be mini bull riding on Saturday. Entries open Feb. 6, 10 a.m., at 605-367-7178.

Take your sweetie out for Valentine’s Day at the Custer High School Rodeo Team’s dinner and dance at the Hermosa Community Center, Hermosa, S.D., on Feb. 10. It will all start at 6 p.m. Good food and live music will be offered.

The Gillette College Rodeo Team Banquet will be Feb. 18, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. There will be a prime rib dinner, silent and live auctions, bar and live music. For more information, call Casey Rae Sellers at 307-299-0969.

While this weather is holding this nice, this would be a likely time to get those stud colts gelded. It won’t be long before the colts minds get on things other than feed and water and if you’re running fillies and colts together, that can be a problem, especially on the older colts. Go ahead and have their wolf teeth removed and brand them while they’re off in lala land too. That way, when green grass arrives, all you have to do is turn them out and hope they don’t get into the fences.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. Have a great week, pray for moisture in the areas that need it, pray for those affected by the flooding in California, and please, pray for our nation. May God Bless America.