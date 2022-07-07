Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Ranch rodeos, clinics, shows, mini broncs and bulls, ranch broncs, and county fairs

I made it through the 4th without getting lit on fire, losing any appendages, or fighting fire, so I’d call it a success! It sounded like the Alamo for four or five nights, but, I’m finally getting to sleep at the right time again.

The Bowman Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 15, 6 p.m., at Dakota Winds Outdoor Arena, Bowman, N.D. They’re taking three man teams for the ranch rodeo, with a short go for the top six teams. New this year is mutton bustin’ and WSRRA Ranch Bronc riding too. For more info, call Beth at 701- 206-0042 or Austin at 701-659-0172.

If you’re planning on going to the Championship of Champions Indian Relays in Ft. Pierre, S.D. you probably need to be getting your reservations made. Dates are Sept. 23-25.

The Cowboy State Stock Horse Associaiton Heart Mountain Rendezvous AQHA/CSSHA Ranch Horsew Versatility Show will be July 15-17 at Powell, Wyo. For more info, call Rives White at 307=231-3505.

Giddyup Open Horse Show will be July 16, 9 a.m., at Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid city, S.D. You can learn more and get directions at http://www.giddyupopenhorseclub.com .

The National High School Rodeo Finals will be in Gillette, Wyo., July 17-23 at the Cam-Plex Multi-Event facilities. For more info and tickets, go to http://www.cam-plex.com/events/2022 .

Buffalo Livestock Market, Buffalo, Wyo., announced it’s Full House Big Horn Edition Horse sale for Sept. 9. They are taking consignments until July 18. Paperwork can be printed off of the site http://www.fullhousehorsesale.com .

A Ty Tuff Goat Tying clinic will be July 18-19 at Faith, S.D. Kayla Nelson Spickelmeir is the instructor and it’s $300 to get in, with $100 deposit required. She’s only taking 15 students. Contact Mindy Heidler on Facebook to get on the list.

The Wyoming Ranch Bronc Challenge will pit the top 15 Women’s ranch bronc riders against 15 of the men’s. It will be at Douglas, Wyo., on July 21. Go to http://www.WomensRanchBronc.com to learn more.

The Laramie Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo will be July 23, high noon, at Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. It’s $400/team, $3000 added with 100% payout. Call Cindy to enter at 307-331-2115.

Jr. Championship Bull Riding will be July 23-24, 10 a.m. both days, at the Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. It’s open to all youth bull riders ages 6-18. For more info, call 307-253-8286.

West Cost Traditions Hackamore, Two Rein, and Bridle Horse Clinic will be July 23-24 at the Prairie Co. Fairgrounds, Terry, Mont. The clinic is $450/riders, $40 to audit. Contact Mallory Dougherty at 913-787-1572 to get signed up.

July 23-24 is the Cowhorse Extravaganza at the Niobrara Co. Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. It’s affiliated with the National Versatility Ranch Horse Association. Ranch trail clinic will be July 23 with Kim Lance, cattle clinic with Matt Kelly. Sunday will be the show with judge Matt Kelly. There are multiple divisions in Ranch cutting, ranch riding, working ranch horse, ranch trail and ranch conformation. For registration forms, text or email Heather Hart at 307-277-1419 or Heather.Gabbard@yahoo.com .

The Badlands Rodeo Bible Camp will be July 25-28 at Kadoka, S.D. Forms can be downloaded at http://www.badlandsrodeobiblecamp.com .

Girl’s Ranch Bronc Riding has been added to the Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Rodeo on July 26 at Newcastle, Wyo. If you’re a bronc riding girl, find the Facebook page and the link.

The 8th Annual Kelby George Indergard Memorial team roping will be July 30 at Bar One Bar Arena, Sidney, Mont. Enter by 10 for the #11 and by 1 p.m. for the #9. Cash only. For more info, call Ian Pennington at 406-489-0611.

The Butte-Lawrence Co. Fair will be Aug. 1-6 at Nisland, S.D. Lots of activities, youth playday and more.

Aug. 22-23 is the All Girls Breakaway and Team Roping at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. There’s $35,000 added between the two events. Enter at http://www.entrytool.com , Aug. 1-12.

The Perkins Co. Fair Ranch Rodeo, Bison, S.D., is aug. 4, 6 p.m. Entry fee is $400/team. Ranch Broncs are $100. Contact Jed Seim to enter at 605-431-1985.

Make your plans now to attend the 66th Annual Champions Ride Saddle Bronc Match at Home On The Range, Sentinel Butte, N.D. It’s Aug. 6, starts at noon. Calcutta will be epic.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. It’s a little warm today and thunderstorms are brewing. It’s amazing to me the recovery this area made after the big hail storm in June. It has to encourage those who got hammered this past week in the region. Pray for rain for those who have had little, pray for our nation and may God bless America.

EVENT SERIES: >BELLE NIGHT RODEO SERIES: Every Tuesday in May, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION: July 13, 27, Aug.3 rain date, Belle Fourche, S.D. >BIG SKY RODEO SERIES: Tuesdays, 6 p.m., June 7-Sept. 13, Lone Mountain Ranch, Big Sky, Mont. >BREAKAWAY AND MULEY SLIDE: July 17, 31, Aug. 14, 21, Lander, Wyo. >BROOMSTICK 4D BARREL/POLE SERIES: July 27; Aug. 3, Winner, S.D. >BUFFALO GAP YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July15, 29, Buffalo Gap, S.D. > BUFFALO YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 20, 27 Buffalo, S.D. >CATTLE CAPITAL RODEO Youth Playdays: July 14,21, Alliance, Neb. >CHASE THE ACE barrel/breakaway series: July 31; Aug. 6, Sept. 5 (finals) New Underwood, S.D. > CRUSHIN’ CANS ROPIN’ CALVES series: July 11, 18, 25, Aug. 15, Oelrichs, S.D. > DOBLAR’S ARENA ROPINGS: July 24, Aug. 14, Madison, S.D. >DUBOIS NIGHT RODEOS: July 22, 29, Aug. 5, 12, 19, Dubois, Wyo. > FLANDREAU BARREL SERIES: July 15, 29, Aug. 5, 14,Flandreau, S.D. > GIDDY UP OPEN HORSE CLUB:Western Dressage show Oct. 1; Open Horse Shows July 16, Sept. 10, Thunder Horse Stables, Rapid City, S.D. > HELL ON WHEELS CHUCKWAGON DINNER AND RODEO: July 15, Aug.19, 26, Archer Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: July 12, 17, 29, Aug. 5, 19, finals Aug. 28, Hermosa, S.D. >HETTINGER YOUTH RODEO SERIES: July 20, Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Hettinger, N.D. > JOHNSON COUNTY COWGIRLS SERIES: July 19, 26, Buffalo, Wyo. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO: July 15, 29, Aug. 19, 26, Kaycee, Wyo. >LAZY E-G PLAYDAY SERIES: July 12, 21, 28, Aug. 4, Dupree, S.D. >LONGMIRE NIGHT RODEO: July 20, Aug. 10, 17, 21, Buffalo, Wyo. > MJ PRODUCTIONS SUMMER RODEO NIGHTS: finals Aug. 11, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. > MURDO PLAY DAY SERIES: July 20, Murdo, S.D. >NEW UNDERWOOD PLAYDAY SERIES: July 12, New Underwood, S.D. >NEWELL FAMILY SUMMER PLAYDAYS: July 18, 5 p.m., Newell, S.D. >PITCHIN’ TWINE AT THE STATELINE ROPING SERIES: July 12, 26, Aug. 9, 23(finals), Sidney, Mont. >PRCA RODEO ACADEMY ROUGHSTOCK SCHOOL: June 1-July 30, Cody, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > PRUITT ARENA THURSDAY NIGHT BARRELS: June 2 through Aug. 25, Gering, Neb. >BOOTS AND SADDLE CLUB: July 12, 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 11, Rapid City, S.D. > SADDLE UP RODEO SERIES: July 30, Aug. 13, finals Sept. 17, Wagner, S.D. >SANDHILLS SUMMER SERIES:July 13, 17, Aug. 3, Haythorn Arena, Arthur, Neb. >SHERIDAN COWGIRLS ASSOC. RODEO series: July 21, 28, Aug. 11, Sheridan, Wyo. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPING SERIES: Aug.20, Mefford Arena, Sheridan, Wyo., finals Sept. 3, Buffalo, Wyo. >SUNDANCE SUMMER RODEO SERIES: July 12, Sundance, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice: Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >WESTON COUNTY GYMKHANA SERIES: July 14, Aug. 9, Newcastle, Wyo.