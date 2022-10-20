Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Roping, roping, roping, barrels, poles, membership deadlines, fundraisers

UPCOMING EVENTS: October 22, 2022 > Sturgis Rodeo Booster Club Smoker, Oct. 28, Loud American Roadhouse, Sturgis, S.D. > EWC Rodeo Breakaway Jackpot, Oct. 30, Goshen Co. Fairgrounds Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo. > Stronger Than Cancer Team Roping, Oct. 30, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Chase The Ace Fall Jackpot Barrels, Nov. 1, 8, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > WSRRA Finals, Nov. 3-5, Winnemucca Event Center, Winnemucca, Nev. > ARP Fall Fling Barrels and Poles, Nov. 4-6, CamPlex E. Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. > Women Only Bronc Riding School, Nov. 4-6, DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > SDRCHA Annual Meeting, Nov. 5, 5 p.m., Deadwood Lodge, Deadwood, S.D. > Casey Tibbs Tribute Dinner, Nov. 5, Casey Tibbs S.D. Rodeo Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Black Hills Fall Classic Wrangler Team Roping, Nov. 5-6, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > 27th WRCA World's Championship Ranch Rodeo Finals, Nov. 10-13, Amarillo, Texas > Sandhills Fire Relief Benefit Dinner/Auction, Nov. 11 5 p.m., Fairgrounds, Thedford, Neb. > NFR Sendoff Celebration, Nov. 12, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Gordon Livestock Market Fall Catalog Horse Sale, Nov. 13, 2 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > 4th Annual NFR Sendoff Party and Calcutta, Nov. 18, 5:30 p.m. Loud American, Sturgis, S.D. > Roy Henwood Benefit Auction, Nov. 18, 5 p.m., Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. > NRCA Finals, Nov. 18-20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 6th Annual Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Rough Stock Bible Camp, Nov.18-19, MCC, Miles City, Mont. > NRCA Finals Breakaway and #12 Muley Slide Team Roping, Nov. 19, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Rapid City Boots and Saddles Club Annual Awards Banquet/Meeting,Nov.19, C.S.F.G., Rapid City > Broncs In The Black Hills, Nov. 19, 6 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Sugar Valley Buckers Bull Riding Clinic, Nov. 19-20, Lyman, Neb. > First Out and Dash For Cash Dot Com Guy Barrels, Nov. 19-20, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. > NRCA Jackpot Barrel Race, Nov. 20, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > One Man Doctoring, Dec. 3, 10 a.m., Kiplinger Arena, McCook, Neb. > He' Sapa INFR Tour Rodeo, Dec. 15-17, 7 p.m., James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. October 22, 2022 EVENT SERIES >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Nov. 5, Dec.3, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > BHSU BARREL JACKPOTS: Oct. 28, Nov. 11, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BHSU FALL JACKPOT SERIES: Barrels Oct. 28, Nov. 11; Goats, breakaway, tie down and team roping Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Nov. 20, Dec. 18, Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Nov. 18-20, Dec. 15-18, Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Oct. 30, Nov. 6, 20, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >GILLETTE COLLEGE FALL JACKPOT SERIES: breakaway, tie down roping, team roping;10 a.m., Oct. 30, Nov. 13, 17, Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >GOLLIHER ARENA FALL JACKPOTS: Oct. 29 Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D. >KPH ARENA FALL FUNDAY SERIES: Nov. 12, Dec. 3, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH SHOW SERIES: 8 a.m., Nov. 5, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >MILES CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE FALL JACKPOTS: Barrels Oct. 29, Nov. 12; Breakaway and tie down roping Oct. 22, Nov. 5; team roping Oct. 23, Nov. 6; Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. >NVRHA/WyHSRA FALL CLINIC/SHOWS: Oct. 29-30, Nov. 12-13, Dec. 10-11, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D.

There are lots of calves being shipped, cows being worked and weaning taking place these days. I miss getting into the middle of that on those beautiful 70 degree days, but 28 degrees and windy, I kind of like my desk job. Fall works are at the busiest.

The SDHSRA Finals rodeo will continue to be held at the Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. through 2025. The decision was made by the board this past week.

Jim and Pam Tiltrum at Triple T Arena, Hermosa, S.D., have announced that they will be holding roping practices two times per month. They will cost $40/person with up to two horses, $10/horse for more. Price is negotiable for families, high school kids and beginner kids. It you want to practice breakaway you can, but it will be on the roping steers. For more info, call 605-209-8064.

BHSU Rodeo Team will be holding Barrel Jackpots on Oct. 28 and Nov. 11. The open 4D will be at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. Call 605-381-9531 to learn more.

The EWC Rodeo Breakaway Jackpot will be Oct. 30 at the Pavillion, Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. Enter at 11, rope at noon, you’re guaranteed two head for $100, top 10 back for the short go. You can enter on multiple horses. Call Whit Peterson at 307-575-0314 if you have questions.

SDHSRA memberships have to be completed by Nov. 1 to avoid a late fee. Make sure you have uploaded all three documents and that all the signatures are at the right spots, and that all three names listed sign before a notary.

The Chase The Ace Tour Fall Jackpots will be Nov. 1 and 8. It’s an open 4D with futurity showcaswe, 2D futurity sidepot, and 3D youth sidepot. It will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. For more details, go to the Chase The Ace Facebook page.

WSRRA National Finals will be Nov. 3-5 at Winnemucca, Nev. There will be ranch broncs, women’s steer stopping and ranch rodeo events, plus an excellent trade show. Tickets are available at http://www.wsrra.org .

The First Out 5D and Dash For Cash with Dot Com Guy barrel race will be Nov. 19-20 at Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. There $250 added to the 5D, $50 entry fee. Youth 2D side pots is $25 with 8-10, 11-13 age groups. Pre-entries must be postmarked by Nov. 4 or emailed by Nov. 9. For entry info go to 5stateentryoffice@gmail.com , or call 605-431-9480.

SDRCHA Annual Meeting is going to be Nov. 5 at Deadwood Lodge, Deadwood, S.D. Meeting will be 5 p.m., then the stallions stakes meeting followed by the board member meeting. There are rooms blocked out for members who don’t care to drive home that night.

ARP Fall Fling Barrels and Poles will be Nov. 4-6 at the CamPlex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There will be 3D open poles Friday evening,$2000 added open 4D barrels, youth 3D, and Peewee barrels on Saturday. For details, call Lexi at 307-299-3771, or Paula at 307-687-6566.

The Black Hills Fall Classic Wrangler Roping will be Nov. 5-6 at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. Contact Travis Tryan 940-210-9130 for more info.

There’s going to be a Sandhills Fire Relief Benefit Dinner with a band and live auction on Nov. 11, starts at 5 p.m. It will be at the Thomas Co. Fairgrounds Event Center, Thedford, Neb. The funds raised will benefit the ranchers and fire departments involved in the Bovee Fire.

Nov. 12 will be the NFR Sendoff Celebration at the Branding Iron Steakhouse, Belle Fourche, S.D. It will start at 5 p.m. and you’ll get to meet the contestants, get some autographs and dance to a live band.

Now that we’ve had a “killing” frost, be getting your horses wormed with a good botacide dewormer. Those bots raise havoc on their insides and its much better to stop them before they can. A good wormer will take care of those other nasty internal parasites and make your horses winter considerably easier as well.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. I hope your fall work is going well. Be getting studied up on all the issues on the ballot and make informed, well though out decisions when you vote. That’s coming right up. Please pray for those needing moisture, pray for our nation, and may God Bless America.