Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: S.D. Brand law changes, various series, clinics, bucking horses, trail challenge

st McNess Appreciation and Gerald Kirk Mem. Roping, May 24, Martin Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Stetson Lawrence Bull Riding Clinic, May 24-26, Twin Buttes Fairgrounds, Twin Buttes, N.D. > Working Cow Horse Clinic, May 24-26, Hall Performance Horses, Torrington, Wyo. > John Hovde Horsemanship and Cattle Prep Clinics, May 25, Rafter H Ranch, Epping, N.D. > Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sort Clinic, May 25, Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Summer Kick Off Rodeo, May 25, 6 p.m., Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > 3rd Annual Open Ladies Breakaway Jackpot, May 25, 10 a.m., Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Roundup Open Horse Show, May 25, Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont. > Hart Ranch Broncs and Bulls, May 25, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > 2nd Annual Trish Hall Memorial Ranch Bronc Riding, May 25, 6 p.m., Potter, Neb. > Kaycee Playday, May 25, 9 a.m., Harrold Jarrard Park, Kaycee, Wyo. > Goat Tying Clinic #2, May. 25, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. > 15th Annual Full House Horse Sale, May 25, Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Live Horse Racing, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Indian Relay Races, May 25-27, Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo. > Celebrity Open Bull Riding, May 26, Brush Creek Ranch, Saratoga, Wyo. > DaleRay Vocu, Jr's Birthday Spurs & Furs Special, May 26, Three Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D. > Back When They Bucked All Day Rodeos, May 26, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Creator's Game FREE Bronc,Ladies R.Bronc,Wild Horse Racing Clinics,May26-27, Poplar, Mont. > Pruitt Arena Memorial Day Barrel Race, May 27, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > Bowman Livestock Horse Sale, May 27, Bowman, N.D. > 17th Annual Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Roping Clinics, May 27-30, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Bares, Broncs, Bulls and Bibles Camp, May 28-29, Faith, S.D. > Jacy Milligan GoatTying/BreakawayClinics,May28-29,Historica SaddleClub Arena,Scottsbluff, Neb. > Special Horse Sale, May 29, 1 p.m., Sheridan Livestock Auction, Rushville, Neb. > Clint Humble Pickup Man School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D. > Bull Riding School, May 29-30, Eagle Butte, S.D. > Rank On The River Ranch Rodeo,Ranch Broncs, Bulls and Barrels, May 31, Chamberlain, S.D. > All Grit No Quit Youth Bull Riding, June 1, Sheridan, Wyo. > 4th Annual Bulls and Broncs, June 1, 5 p.m., St. Anthony, N.D. > 30th Annual Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 1, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > PRCA Rdeo Academy Roughstock Schools, June 1-July 27, Cody Nite Rodeo, Cody, Wyo. > Horse Nations Indian Relays, June 1-2, 2 p.m., Miles City, Mont. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Club Show, June 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > 5th Annual Indian Relay Races, June 1-2, Mobridge, S.D. > Silks and Spurs Xtreme Bronc Match, June 2, 5 p.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > 3 Event Roping/Goat Tying Clinic, June 3-4, Sperry Ranch, Trotter, N.D. > 25th Annual Becoming Champions Rodeo Bible Camp, June 3-6, Meteetsee, Wyo. > Montana High School Rodeo Finals, June 3-8, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont. > Johnson County Cowgirls Rodeo, June 4, Buffalo, Wyo. > Corsica Horse Sale, June 6, Corsica, S.D. > Under The Neon Lights Breakaway and Tie Down Roping, June 6, Pahlke Arena, Mandan, N.D. > Deadwood PBR, June 7-8, Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. > Buck Brannaman Colt and Horsemanship 2 Clinics, June 7-9, Hoolihan Ranch, Sheridan, Wyo. > Presho Livestock Horse Sale, June 8, 11 a.m., Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D. > Bucking On The Yellowstone Bucking Horse Futurity, June 8, Forsyth, Mont. > Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge, June 8, 9 a.m., Agri-Park Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > Philip Bronc Match, June 8, Philip, S.D. > Jane Melby Barrel and Horsemanship Clinic, June 8-9, Powell, Wyo. > CNFR, June 9-15, Casper, Wyo. > 27th Annual Jake Clark Mule Days, June 10-16, Ralston, Wyo. > Bison Gala Days 3rd Annual Bronc Match, June 14, 6 p.m., Perkins Col Fairgrounds, Bison, S.D. > 15th Anniversary Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, June 15, Miles City, Mont. > Women's Ranch Bronc Riding, June 15-16, Bottineau, N.D. > Broadus Little Levi Rodeo, June 16, Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. > Squirt's Bridle and Bible Camp, June 17-18, Reva Gap, Reva, S.D. > Legend Buttes Horse Sale, June 21, 2 p.m., Crawford Livestock, Crawford, Neb. > Three Pines Youth Clinic/Open Bull Riding, June 21-22, Ennis, Mont. > Youth Bull Riding Clinic and Rodeo, June 21-22, Ennis Rodeo Grounds, Ennis, Mont. > Black Hills Summer Circuit Rancher All Around Jackpot, June 21-22, Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. > St. Francis Indian Days Rodeos, June 21-22, St. Francis, S.D. > Brandon Delzer/Pedro DennisMemorial Bull Riding, June 22,7 p.m.,Bothwell Arena,Rapid City, S.D. > Little Big Horn Bucking Battle Futurity, June 22, Big Horn Co. Fairgrounds, Hardin, Mont. > Jordyn Buettner Barrel Racing Clinic, June 23, Historic Saddle Club Arena,, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Team Sorting Practice, June 23, Tiltrum's Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > NJHSRA Finals, June 23-29, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines, Iowa > 4th Annual Hadly McCormick Memorial Roping, June 29, Torrington Pavillion, Torrington, Wyo. > Sheridan County Ranch Rodeo, June 29, Plentywood, Mont. > Ranch Horse Show/Top Hand Challenge, June 29-30, Hartford, S.D. > Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 5-7, Powell, Wyo. > Ft. Meade Endurance Ride, July 6-7, Barry Stadium, Ft. Meade, S.D. > Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 8-12, Cody, Wyo. > Prospector Challenge Black Hills Championship Pole Bending, July12-13, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum's Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sort Clinic, July 19, Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Rookie Day Show,July 26, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Club Show, July 27, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > NRHA Show, July 28, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-11, Huron, S.D. Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sort Clinic, Aug. 31, Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. Meade, S.D. > Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, July 8-12, Cody, Wyo. > Prospector Challenge Black Hills Championship Pole Bending, July12-13, CSFG, Rapid City, S.D. > Team Sorting Practice, July 14, Tiltrum's Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. > Historic Saddle Club Ranch Sort Clinic, July 19, Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Rookie Day Show,July 26, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Cowboy States Reining Horse Association Club Show, July 27, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > NRHA Show, July 28, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Cody Custer Bull Riding Clinic, Aug. 9-11, Huron, S.D. I got a fantastic 2.1″ of rain this week! I think it was pretty widespread over the region, too. It was welcome. After that 10 days of wind, the top soil was sure dried out.

The South Dakota Brand Board has brand law changes that will take effect starting July 1. First, local horse inspections are good for 30 days now. Second, five head or less of livestock may be inspected while loaded on a trailer if light and visibility is adequate. The key here is to have a readable brand to begin with, folks. In other news, the brand board is considering increasing the lifetime brand inspections from $20 to $40. If you plan on crossing state lines or the Missouri River in-state, the $20 is a nice fee for less headaches, so it would be a good time to get them done in case they change it. I’ve found that most things any agency is “considering” becomes something they do, so that and $2.50 can buy you a cup of coffee.

Pruitt Arena will be having a Thursday Night Barrel Series from May 16 to the finals August 18. Dates will be weather permitting, so call before you haul if it’s rainy. The exhibitions will start at 6 p.m. You can get updates on the Pruitt Arena Facebook page, or call Martee Pruitt at 308-641-8821.

Since Belle Jackpot was rained out on May 9, the June 18 makeup date will be utilized. The next BJA is May 22, at Belle Fourche, S.D.

There will be a Women’s Ranch Bronc Riding June 14-15 at Bottineau, N.D. It’s a WRBC International approved event. Entries opened May 18, and you can text 940-255-7676 to enter. The June 14 perf is at 6 p.m., the 15th at 1 p.m.

The Dog Days of Summer 4D Barrel Series at Johnstown, Neb., will be May 21, June 11, 25; July 9, 30; Aug. 13 and a rain date of Aug. 27. Office opens at 5 p.m. CST. For more info, call Cheyenne Rathe at 402-981-5886.

Sitting Bull College, Ft. Yates, N.D., will be hosting a Britt Luger Saddle Bronc Clinic on May 23-24. It’s free to all ages and levels. To sign up, call Joe at 701-854-8068 or Sophie at 701-455-1161.

The John Hovde Rafter H Ranch Horsemanship and Cattle Prep Clinics will be May 25, near Epping, N.D. Horsemanship is at 9 a.m., Cattle Prep at 2 p.m., each clinic is $150 with $75 non-refundable deposit to hold your spot. Spots will be held at time of payment with check, venmo or paypal. Contact Tabitha at 701-641-0521 to sign up.

There will be Ranch Sort Clinics at the Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb., or May 25, July 19, and Aug. 31. Instructors are Keith Hall and Shawn Elliott. Beiginner and advanced clinics. Pre-entry is required and it is $50/clinic. Entries close the day of the event. Call 970-371-4799 to enter.

The Roundup Open Horse Show at the Roundup Ridge Riders Arena, Roundup, Mont., will be May 25. Registration at 8 a.m., event starts at 9. Judges are Kathy Barr and Melody Belden. There is an event and division for everyone, so a great family event. You can get event and age division details at the Roundup Ridge Riders Facebook page or by contacting Susan at 406-855-1953 or goffenas@midrivers.com .

Indian Relays will be run in conjunction with the horse races at Energy Downs, Gillette, Wyo., on May 25-27. It will be regular horse races first, then the relays. It sounds like a great time to me!

Entries are open now for the Sheridan WYO Wranglers Extreme Trail Challenge on June 8. Check in will be at 8 a.m., with a 9 a.m. start at Agri-Park, Sheridan, Wyo. It will have Jr.Youth, Sr. Youth, Adult, and Green Horse divisions. Entry fees for each is $30. An optional trail practice will be June 7, 7:30 p.m. At the event, each horse must complete the trail course and then do a reining pattern. Entry forms can be downloaded from the Facebook page, or by emailing Lexie at lexklatt@gmail.com . Patterns are also on the Facebook page.

Back When They Bucked is an all day rodeo May 26 at the Days of 76 Arena, Deadwood, S.D. At 10 a.m. there will be WPRA Breakaway, 2 p.m. is the S.D. High School Rodeo Invitational Match, then at 3 p.m., the PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match, plus live music and vendors. Tickets can be gotten at http://www.backwhentheybucked.org .

The Lazy 3S Arena Pick Your Team Penning Series at Parker, S.D. dates are May 26, June 6, July 14, Aug. 4, Sept. 15, Oct. 9 and the finals Nov. 10. Go to their Facebook page for details and sign up info.

Well, that’s my green grassy circle for the week. Please keep praying for our country, our troops, the border crisis, and may God bless America.