Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sawyer wins Daddy, Ride A Horse Feed A Cowboy, Timed Event Championship, breakaway, fairs

There was some more wonderful rain in areas that needed it so desperately. The Cheyenne River ran big and wild in Wyoming, dams were filled, a few washed out, and spirits were lifted for many. The trucks hauling hay to ranchers are still going by daily, as it’s too late for hay, but hopefully will make some grass.

Congrats to Buffalo, S.D. breakaway roper, Sawyer Gilbert! She won the first Breakaway roping at the Daddy of ‘Em All, Cheyenne, Wyo. She is so amazingly consistent and focused, and rides really good horses. It’s a great combination!

The 15th Annual Ride A Horse, Feed a Cowboy weekend is fast approaching. Entries are open now for the Aug. 21 barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs, and bulls. There’s $1500 added and part of the entries will go to help bareback rider Jeffery Zdziarski, longtime supporter and contestant at the event, as he was injured in a very recent bareback wreck when a horse fell with him. To enter the rodeo events, call Taylor Snook at 307-290-2273.

The chosen beneficiary of the fundraiser this year is eight year old Quint Spaulding, son of Cody and Whitney Spaulding, Moorcroft, Wyo. Quintin had a mass remved from his brain in March and is undergoing treatments. He is doing well, but ongoing expenses make him and his family the perfect choice for recipient. There will be an auction of donated items to help with the fundraiser. There’s lots going on in Hulett, Wyo. that weekend, so, make plans to be there. It’s all for a great cause.

Entries are open now for the S.D. Timed Event Championship at Huron, S.D., Sept. 3-4, during the S.D. State Fair. It features 100 youth rodeo contestants from S.D., vying for some pretty great prizes. Contestants can choose from three of six timed events to compete in, which are calf roping,k breakaway, steer wrestling, team roping barrels and goat tying. Boys and girls will compete against each other on a point system for the coveted championship award. Entry forms can be found on http://www.sdtimedeventchampionship.webs.com .

A calf roping and breakaway jackpot series will be held at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. on Aug. 12, 19, 24; Sept. 2. It’s enter at 5:30, rope at 6. Cash only on entries. Call Tyler Thiel at 605-431-7754.

Entries for the Farm Bureay Insurance Super Horse Challenge will open Aug. 15. The Challenge will be at the Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. For more info, call Curt Westland at 605-892-3274.

The 3rd Annual Keya Sapa Co. Fair and Rodeo Rough Stock Challenge will be Aug. 20, 7 p.m., at Norden, Neb. Entries are open now through Aug. 16. It will have barebacks, saddle broncs, ranch broncs and bulls for $90 entry fee, pony broncs and steer riding for the younger set at $20 entry. To enter, call Rex at 785-201-4325.

There will be a Northern Breakaway Championships roping at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D> on Aug. 26. There’s $30,000 of cash and prizes up for this! You can enter now through Aug. 16 at http://www.EntryTool.com . Same day entries at the event will cost $50 more. There will be three divisions: WRWC Challenger, $300 entry; WRWT Open to the World, $450 entry; and an open breakaway.

Cammack Ranch Supply’s summer event will start off on Aug. 18, 9 a.m., with the 2nd Annual Range Boss Youth Rodeo. Entries are due Aug. 10 and limited to 100 contestants. The Ranch Rodeo will be at 2:30 p.m., $200/team, taking 12 teams with $5000 added. To enter, call Melissa at 605-515-0165 or go to http://www.cammackranchsupply.com .

The 105th Annual Harding County Fair will be Aug. 20-22 at Camp Crook, S.D. The 16th Annual Invitational Bronc Match will be Aug. 20, 3 p.m. It will have $7500 added and has a stellar lineup of bronc riders and great stock. Calcutta will be at 2:30. They have also added a Stray Gathering and they will take 12 two person teams. Call to enter at 605-376-3124.

The Ft. Thompson Youth Rodeo will be Aug. 20, 5 p.m., Ft. Thompson, S.D. It will have barrels, poles, flag race, barebacks, bulls, sheep riding and pony relay race. Peewees six and under stickhorse events, jr. jr. six and under horse events, junior 7-12, senior 13-18. It’s $15 to participate. Call Marcia at 605-245-2530 for info.

The Rodeo on the Rez Roughstock will be Aug. 21, 5 p.m., Ft. Thompson, S.D., with barebacks, saddle broncs, bulls. Entry fee is $65. Wil Horse Race is $100 with six team limit and $700 added. Call Hannah at 605-730-1031 to enter.

Well, that winds up my smokey circle for this week. Please pray for rain, safety for the firefighters, and our nation. God bless America!

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARP SUMMER SERIES, Aug. 24; Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, Aug.15, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BAKKEN BULL BASH, Aug. 22, Coonradt Ranch, Dickinson, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Aug. 21, Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >BELLE JACKPOT ASSOCIATION Aug. 4; Belle Fourche, S.D. >BUFFALO (WY)NIGHT RODEO Aug.11, Buffalo, Wyo > CALF ROPING AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS, Aug. 12, 19, 24; Sept. 2, Belle Fourche, S.D. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >CRUSHIN’ CANS BARREL AND BREAKAWAY Aug. 2,16; Hermosa, S.D. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS Aug.17, 31; Sept.14, 18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAY BARRELS Aug.17, 27; Sept.10,12, Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS Aug 13, 27; Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Aug.9, 23 (finals), Broadus, Mont. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, Aug.13, 27, Sept. 3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Aug. 21, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING Aug. 20, 29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Aug. 21, 28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, Aug. 13, 27; Kaycee, Wyo. >LADIES BREAKAWAY SERIES, Aug.12, 26; Buffalo, Wyo. >M+M BARRELS AND BREAKAWAY, Aug.9, 23, N.Underwood,S.D. >MT. RUSHMORE/PALMER GULCH RODEOS Aug.12, 21; Sept. 5; Hill City, S.D. >PROSPECTOR CHALLENGE BARRELS Aug. 13-15 Rapid City, S.D. >SHERIDAN VAQUERO RANCH ROPINGS Sept. 4-5, Sheridan, Wyo. > SUMMER NIGHTS BARRELS, Baker, Mont. Aug. 3, 10, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 > TATON STEER ROPING, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., Aug.10, 24, 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 >WESTON COUNTY YOUTH GYMKHANAS Aug.10, Newcastle, Wyo >WILD WEST WED.at HART RANCH Every Wednesday, July 7-Aug. 18, Rapid City, S.D.