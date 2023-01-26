Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Skijoring, Ranch Wife Roundup show, schools, clinics, fundraisers

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > BHSS Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 1, 8 a.m., ranch broncs 10 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > SDRA Judges Clinic, Feb. 4, 10 a.m, Rushmore Holiday Inn, Rapid City, S.D. > Rescheduled All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bullfighting School, Feb. 4-5, CamPlex, Gillette,Wyo > Dawson Co. Jackpot Assoc., Awards Banquet and Potluck, Moose Lodge, Glendive, Mont. > 6th Annual Bulls & Broncs, Feb. 10-11, 6:30 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > Prescho Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Feb. 11, Presho, S.D. > SDRA Annual Banquet and Meeting, Feb. 11, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo Skijoring, Feb. 18, 9 a.m., Fairgrounds, Sheridan, Wyo. > Ranch Wife Roundup Ranch Horse Show, Feb. 18, Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo. > Sundance Winter Festival Skijooring, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo. > MCCC Rodeo Team's Buckaroo Bash., Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m., Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, MT > Gillette College Rodeo Team Banquet, Feb. 18, 5 p.m., CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Gillette Skijoor Derby, Feb. 25,10 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > SK Productions Barrel Race, Feb. 25, Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > World Class Bareback and Saddle Bronc Riding School, Mar. 3-5, MCCC, Miles City, Mont. > ARP Spring Fling Barrels and Poles, Mar. 10-12, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > 5th Annual Extreme PRCA Bares and Broncs, Mar. 25, McKenzie Co. FG Indoor, Watford City, N.D. > Free Cowhorse Clinic for SDHRA Contestants, April 15, Lazy Heart L Arena, Edgemont, S.D. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D. > Jake Clark's Mule Days, June 13-18, Ralston, Wyo. EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Feb. 4, 11, 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway and tie down roping series: Feb. 26, Mar. 5, 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > THORNTON ARENA TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 26; Mar. 5, 18, 26; April 8, Sidney, Mont. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D.

It’s a blustery day here like you might expect in January. The Black Hills Stock Show kicks off this week so it would follow that the weather would get more active.

Presho Livestock, Presho, S.D. will not be having a February horse sale. They’ll resume in March.

Due to the huge response to the Trula Churchill clinic in March, she’s decided to add a clinic day on March 3. It will be at Albion, Neb., same as the one on the 4th. This clinic will focus more on competition than training. Call Trula at 402-376-6637 to get signed up. It’s $300 with $150 non-refundable deposit due by Feb. 1.

The Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo Skijoring will be Feb. 18, 9 a.m., at the Fairgrounds. It’s free to the public! Pre-registration opens this week, but all racers must register in person on Feb. 17 at the Black Tooth Brewery from noon to 7 p.m. To learn more and to pre-enter, go to http://www.wyowinterrodeo.org .

The NVRHA-Wyo. Affiliate will be having a Ranch Wife Roundup Show on Feb. 18. The “Just Ranchin’” on is ladies only. You must be 18 and there will be multiple events including penning and steer stopping. Entry fee is $140 and you must pre-enter by Feb. 10. For the “Check My Cinches” show, which is four couple teams only, it’s $25 entry, 100% payback and you enter there that day. To enter, text Millie at 704-308-7492. The shows will be at the Rafter MB Arena, Wheatland, Wyo.

The consignments are open now for the Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show that will be March 17-19 at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. It’s $300 consignment fee and you can get the form from http://www.cowboycountryhorsesale.com . For more info, contact Garrett at 307-660-7303 or Tom at 307-257-3447.

As promised, here’s the info about the divisions for the Sundance Winter Festival Skijoring on Feb. 18, 10 a.m. They are Snowboard only, $100/team, 18 and up; Powder Puff, 18 and up,woman only on snowboard or skis, $100/team; Young Guns, skier must be 34 or younger, $100/team; Classic, skier must be 35 and up, $100/team; and the Open, 18 and up, $200/team. Each division will have long and short rounds with a calcutta before the short round. All teams must be entered the night before, 6-8 p.m., at the Longhorn Saloon downtown Sundance, Wyo., or day of, 7-9 a.m., at the event headquarters. For details and other events, go to http://www.SundanceWinterFestival.com .

Entries will open Feb. 24 for the World Class Bareback and Saddle Bronc School on Mar. 3-5 at Miles City Community College, Miles City, Mont. Bareback instructore are Caleb Bennett and Richmond Champion, saddle broncs is Shorty Garrett. There’s a $50 non-refundable deposit required by Feb. 25, $150 total fee. To enter, email marlene.dreeson@gmail.com or call/text Marlene at 406-939-3889. For more info, call Sparky Dreesen at 406-939-3313 or Sylvan LaCrosse at 406-855-2184.

The Thornton Arena Team Roping Series will start Feb. 26. Enter at 11, rope at noon. Other dates are March 5, 18, 26; April 8. All at Sidney, Mont. Call 406-697-0614 for details.

There’s going to be a free Justin Lawrence Cowhorse Clinic on April 15, for SDHSRA competitors at the Lazy Heart L Arena, near Edgemont, S.D. It’s for SDHSRA members only. Get signed up now by calling Lori Allen at 605-877-0965.

Bobby Harris has a bunch of roping schools lined up this spring. The first one will be March 10-11 at Springfield, S.D.; March 17-19 at Wright, Wyo.; April 8-9 at Gettysburg, S.D. (breakaway on Friday, team roping on Saturday); and April 15-16 at Sheridan, Wyo. Call Colleen Harris for more info or to get signed up at 605-871-9737.

The Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team fundraiser will be March 17, 6 p.m., at the Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. They are needing donations to the silent auction and you can call this number to learn more: 307-334-3320. There will be a dinner, rifle raffle, silent auction. Tickets are on sale now at the high school office or through a rodeo club member.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. Maybe I’ll see some of you at the BHSS and get to have a visit in person! Have a great week, pray for our nation and may God Bless America!