Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Some Wyoming brands renewals are due, schools, clinics, series

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > Gordon Livestock Market Horse Sale, Dec. 20, 1 p.m., Gordon, Neb. > Burch Rodeo Bucking Horse Futurity & Sale, Dec. 30, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo > New Year's Eve Buck and Ball, Dec. 31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > WSRRA Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding Bash, Dec. 31, Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. > SDQHA Annual Meetings and Banquet, Jan. 13-15, Pierre, S.D. > Thar's Ranch Sorting at the BHSS, Jan. 13-15, J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Mon Dak Quarter Horse Association Annual Meeting, Jan. 15, E. French Center, Williston, N.D. > EMRRF Annual Meeting, Jan. 21, 1 p.m., Yellowstone Tavern, Miles City, Mont. > 3 Man Doctoring and Muley Roping, Jan. 21, Ag Advancement Center, Miles City, Mont. EVENT SERIES: >ALL AMERICAN CUTTER/CHARIOT RACES: 1 p.m., Dec. 31; Jan. 7, 14, 21, Afton, Wyo. >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Jan. 14, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > BARRELS AND POLES: Jan. 8, Feb. 12, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Jan. 13-15, Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Jan. 7, 21: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Jan. 14, Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Jan. 8, 22, Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Dec. 31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Jan. 8, 22; Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Dec.31; Jan. 14, 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. >WINTER BREAKAWAY SERIES: 9 a.m., Dec. 4, 11, 18; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds Barn, Broadus, Mont. >WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: noon, Dec. 4, 11, 18, Jan. 8, 15, 22; Powder River Co. Fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont.

Well, it’s been a woolly booger the past couple of weeks. First a four day blizzard, then a week of arctic cold. I hope everyone has gotten progress made on cleaning up the mess the snow created. It’s dry snow, so it won’t amount to much except aggravation and inconvenience. The question is where to put the snow so that it’s out of the way for the next time you have to move snow. There aren’t any really good answers for that. On the bright side, it sure settled the dust in the pens in the areas that were so dry.

Wyoming brand renewals for some of us are due Dec. 31. If you’re not sure, check your brand card. If you’ve moved, the renewal may not have reached you. Whichever state you live in, be sure your mailing address is correct on your brand certificates. It’s a shame to lose one because the renewal didn’t reach you.

The first event for the Sheridan Team Branding Winter Series will be Dec. 31. The first one was canceled due to snow. It’s for three person teams, all drawpot, slick horns only, $50/roper. Cash only. Signup is at 11 a.m., roping starts at noon. It’s at the Houlihan Arena (Brannaman’s) near Sheridan, Wyo. For info, call Gabe Clark at 307-360-3153.

Webb Ranch Barrels, Poles and Breakaway series will be kicking off soon at Volin, S.D. Exhibitions 11 a.m. to 12:30, entries close at 12:40 sharp, starts at 1p.m. Order will be barrels (peewee, first open, youth, second open), poles, and breakaway. Breakaway open is four head progressive, 14 and under three head, novice two head. Dates are Jan.8,22;Feb. 4, 19; March 4, 19; April 1 finals. You can learn more and pre-enter by calling Bogie Webb at 605-659-5630.

The All Grit No Quit Bullriding and Bullfighting school will be Jan. 14-15 at Barn 3, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. There will be a practice at 5 p.m. on Jan. 13. The bullriding school is $300, bullfighting $350. Both have a $200 non-refundable deposit required at signup, balance at check-in. Text 307-253-8286 to get entered. Top notch instructors in both.

A Youth Roughstock Rodeo School will be Jan. 21-22 at the DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. They’ll have saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls. Age brackets for ponies is 8-18, bull 8-15. It’s $400 for two days. To learn more or to get signed up, text Kerry at 701-880-8372.

You’ll want to get your name on the roster right away to get into this one! Joe Beaver Tie Down and Breakaway Clinics will be in Bowman, N.D. Tie Down will be March 16-17, breakaway March 18-19. To learn more and to get signed up, call 701-648-8211.

Due to a conflict, the date has been changed for the NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion. It is going to Feb. 25, at the Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D.

The New Year is just around the corner. It seems like the years pass more quickly all the time. My Uncle Keith told me it would be like that as I got older. I’m older and it sure did. I don’t make New Year’s resolutions. I don’t see many folks succeeding who do, but if it works for you, great. I’m going to continue to live every day to it’s fullest and enjoy life. It’s still good, even if some things in our world are really bad. Each day, when I get frustrated by the events unfolding or being proven, I remind myself that a mighty God is still in control. Nothing is happening that He’s not aware of. Our job is to keep “repping for the brand” and helping others to accept His saving grace.

That’s my circle for the week. It’s a cold one as I write this, so I think I’ll get off this old ridge and put up my horse. Have a great “Last Week of 2022” Please pray for our nation and may God bless America.