Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Spring!, steer roping, Omaksee, barrels, clinics, steer wrestling and roping schools, grass founder alert

It's finally spring. I know it is when it's sunny, rainy, windy, muddy and dry, all on the same day. The grass is sure trying to grow and the cows are chasing it like crazy. I see lots of calves and lambs out and about with their mothers as I drive around the country and that's always a good scene.

The 10th Annual National Circuit Finals Steer Roping will be April 27 and 28, noon both days, at the Goshen County Pavillion in Torrington, Wyo. Steer Roping is a fun event to watch and this will be the best of the best from across the country. I'd love to go myself but it's a little tricky since it's during calving.

The Billings Saddle Club will be having an Omoksee on April 28, 1 p.m. Under 8 age group is free, members pay $10 per horse per day, non-members $15 per horse, per day. Other dates are May 12, 24; June 7, 21, 22; July 1, 22; August 2, 12, 25 and Sept. 15. You can learn more on the Billings Saddle Club Facebook page or call 406-252-8272.

If you'd like to make a new best friend with the secretary of Belle Jackpot Association, plus save $5 on your dues, download the membership and entry forms on-line off their Facebook link and be ready to go when the series begins.

The 72nd Annual Hulett Rodeo will be June 8 and 9, at beautiful Hulett, Wyo. The reason I'm telling you this now is that you can get entered from now until the Wed. before the rodeo. You can enter steer riding, mutton bustin', rookie broncs, rookie bulls and ranch broncs at this time. There are also more kid's events being added this year so find out more by calling Karen at 307-467-5929.

May 3-5 is the date for the Poison Spider Spring Race at Wright, Wyo. There's $1000 added in the 4D, plus money added in all the other divisions. Check it all out at Poison Spider Barrel Racing on Facebook.

Recommended Stories For You

The Jake and Clay Roping School will be May 3-5 at Riata Ranch Arena, Cheyenne, Wyo. The 7 times World Champion Team Ropers will be taking 15 headers/ 15 heelers. The Ground School is $300 w/$200 deposit, and is on May 3. It will involve dummies, heel-0-matic and horsemanship. The roping school is $600 w/$200 deposit. Call Carol at 307-316-3180.

Todd Suhn and Jake Rinehart, WNFR steer wrestlers, will be holding a school at Fulton Ranch near Valentine, Neb. It's May 9-10 and is $300/student with a $100 deposit. Call Matt at 605-968-4636 to get signed up.

Don't forget the Southwest Select Broke Horse Sale Sunday, May 12, at Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, N.D. The preview is at 9 a.m., sale at 1 p.m. See the consignments on the Facebook page. Call 701-523-5922 for a catalog.

There's a 4D Open Double Header Barrel Race at Philip, S.D. on Friday, May 17, after the practice rodeo. Exhibitions will be at 3 p.m., open barrels at 3:30. It's put on by the Philip High School Rodeo Club. Call 605-685-5063 to get details.

The Lodgepole Valley Saddle Club will be hosting a horsemanship clinic with Andrea Pennock on May 25, 9 a.m. To 5 p.m. at Sidney, Neb. It's open to all ages and levels of riders. Cost is $200/horse and rider team, $40 to audit and a discount for 4-H and club members. You must pre-register. Call Shelly Sutherland at 970-520-4675.

3LD Roping Productions Wednesday Jackpot series at Stadheim's Arena east of Belle Fourche, S.D. will kick off in May. Dates are May 22, 29; June 5, 19, 26; July 10, 17, 31; August 7, 14, 21, 28; September 4, 11, 18, 25. You'll enter at 6 p.m., rope at 7. Call Lynn Stadheim at 605-430-1543 or Levi O'Keeffe at 701-721-9248.

There will be a Western Work Clinic with Cody Harrison June 9, at Sundog Stables and Arenas, Spearfish, S.D. It's $175/rider, lunch included; auditor $15/$20, lunch included. Call Joan Waters at 605-641-7636 for info.

Now that the green grass is popping up, be watching your horses for grass founder, especially any that have foundered before or are overweight. Ponies, draft horses, Arabs and BLM horses are most prone to founder, but it can happen to any horse of any breed. I keep a tube of Bute on hand just in case, as I have a nice speed bred gelding that foundered mildly a few years ago and I have to be careful of him with this cool season grass.

Well, that's my circle for another week. Enjoy the sunshine, bird song and melting snowbanks.