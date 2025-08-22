Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Steer Wrestling, Labor Day weekend, Breeders Classic, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

School has started for most of the kids. All that good ranch and farm help are back in the classroom and the folks are struggling along without them! The summer went way too quickly.

If you’re at the South Dakota State Fair, this might sure be fun to go take in. There will be a Stockdog Clinic on Aug. 27, 10 a.m. with Tim Naasz. To register for that, call Diana Tong 605-350-0131. The stockdog trial is Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. It’s all at the Hippodrome at the fairgrounds, Huron, S.D. For more information call Dale Duxbury 605-354-2656.

The Harding Co. Matched Steer Wrestling is now SDRA approved and will be Aug. 30, 3 p.m., at Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.

The big Newell Labor Day Weekend is coming up soon! On Sat., Aug. 30, is the Ranch Rodeo and the Corgi Race. It will have a calcutta at 1:30, with the ranch rodeo at 2 p.m., followed by the Corgi race at 3:30. Call Denna for more info at 432-208-4261. Also on the Sat. is the Newell FFA Goat Roping at 6 p.m. It’s $20/team with a 60% payout. For more info on that call Rachel Stranberg 605-490-4838. On Sunday, Aug. 31, is the J.D. Mutchler Memorial Roping. Enter at 9, breakaway starts at 10, team roping to follow. On Labor Day the parade will be at 10 a.m. and the rodeo at 1 p.m. Rodeo slack is at 8. Just a note for this year, the grandstand doesn’t currently have a roof, so wear a cap if you need it. There’s an ongoing effort to add a roof onto the new grandstand, so please look into donating to that worthy cause if you can. Amidst the events at the rodeo arena, Newell is just bubbling with activities that whole weekend. Check out the lineup at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com .

The entries are open for bareback and saddle bronc riders for the 29th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale on Sept. 10. There’s $5000 added, excellent stock, PRCA pickup men, coaches and mount money. If you enter with four others they’ll even pay for your motel room! It’s at Killdeer, N.D. this year, so all weather access is assured. To enter, text 701-260-0642.

The Northeast Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Finals are on Sept. 5 at Upton, Wyo. The calcutta will be at 5:30 p.m. with the event at 6. A goat roping will follow.

Get your horse tuned up and be ready for the KPH Arena Ranch Horse Series in Gillette, Wyo. Dates are Sept. 6, Oct. 4 (AQHA approved show) and Nov. 8. Enter by 8 a.m., show starts at 9. Events are ranch reining, ranch riding, working western rail and ranch trail. Further details can be found at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com .

The last Summer Series team roping at Broadus, Mont. Will be Sept. 7. Books close at 11:30, roping starts at noon. For more information call Rod 406-672-5546 of Britt 605-580-2112.

Kramer’s Auction is having a tack and horse sale at Colman, S.D. on Sept. 7. Hay will sell at noon, tack at 12:15 and horses at around 2:30 p.m. To learn more about it call Nick 605-323-7906.

Heads up women ranch bronc riders, the Driver Open Rodeo Roughstock and Barrels is Sept. 7, 2 p.m. and will have both men’s and women’s ranch broncs, plus barrels, with $3000 added. The saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls will have $5000 added. To enter call Nancy Waagen 701-871-7474. This will be at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.

A brand spanking new event is going to be held at Stadheim Arena, north of Fruitdale, S.D. It’s a Sr. Men’s Breakaway Jackpot, which is also NRCA approved! It will be Sept. 12. If I can find out what time it starts I’ll update you.

The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals are Sept. 12-13 at Richland Co. Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont. The Friday performance is the Women’s Steer Stopping at 5 p.m. with the team roping at 7. Saturday, 9 a.m. will be the youth ranch rodeo, then women’s, and at 2 p.m. the calcutta for the ranch rodeo. A calcutta will follow that on the ranch broncs, which will follow. Free admission with vendors, food and fun for all! For more info, call Shania Whiteman 406-480-1203.

Hammerstrom Cattle Co.’s 2nd Annual Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be Sept. 13 at New Underwood, S.D. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m. with the ranch rodeo at 6. To enter, call/text Cade 605-515-1321 or Casper 605-590-9349.

Sept. 13-14 is the NVRHA-WY Patriots and Ponies Clinic and Show at Henderson Performance Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo. You can find all the details at http://www.wyomingNVRHA,com .

There will be a Weston Co. Jr. Rodeo meeting Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at the Events Center at the fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. My heart is aching for those who are dealing with fires that are threatening their ranches, homes, livestock and future. Please pray for them and the firefighters. Pray also for our country, our President and our other first responders. May God Bless America!

EVENT SERIES: August 23, 2025 >ADON RANCH SUMMER NIGHTS BARREL SERIES: Aug. 26, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo. >BARREL BLAST SERIES Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo. >BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB BARREL SERIES: Sept. 3, 10, 18; Billings, Mont. >BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB O-MAK-SEE SERIES: Aug. 24; Sept. 14; Billings, Mont. >BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Oct. 11; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. >BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB PRACTICE SORTS: Sept. 28; Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 30; Sept. 27; Oct. 18; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug. 31; Sept. 21 finals; Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: 5 p.m., Sept.13; Oct. 18 2 p.m.; Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN and ROPE BUCKLE SERIES: 3 p.m., Sept. 20, Oct. 11., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb. >KAYCEE LIONS CLUB FRIDAY NIGHT RODEOS: 7 p.m., Aug. 29; Kaycee, Wyo. >KNUCKLE BAR BULL RIDING SERIES: Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec 6 finals; Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SERIES: 8 a.m., Sept. 6, Oct. 4 (AQHA approved), Nov. 8; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > LOPIN’ N ROPIN’ TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: ROPING SERIES: 9 a.m., Aug. 24, Sept. 6, finals Sept. 7, Sheridan, Wyo. >WHITE EARTH VALLEY SADDLE CLUB BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Sept. 4; White Earth, N.D.