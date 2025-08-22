Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Steer Wrestling, Labor Day weekend, Breeders Classic, ranch rodeos, ranch broncs
School has started for most of the kids. All that good ranch and farm help are back in the classroom and the folks are struggling along without them! The summer went way too quickly.
If you’re at the South Dakota State Fair, this might sure be fun to go take in. There will be a Stockdog Clinic on Aug. 27, 10 a.m. with Tim Naasz. To register for that, call Diana Tong 605-350-0131. The stockdog trial is Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. It’s all at the Hippodrome at the fairgrounds, Huron, S.D. For more information call Dale Duxbury 605-354-2656.
The Harding Co. Matched Steer Wrestling is now SDRA approved and will be Aug. 30, 3 p.m., at Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.
The big Newell Labor Day Weekend is coming up soon! On Sat., Aug. 30, is the Ranch Rodeo and the Corgi Race. It will have a calcutta at 1:30, with the ranch rodeo at 2 p.m., followed by the Corgi race at 3:30. Call Denna for more info at 432-208-4261. Also on the Sat. is the Newell FFA Goat Roping at 6 p.m. It’s $20/team with a 60% payout. For more info on that call Rachel Stranberg 605-490-4838. On Sunday, Aug. 31, is the J.D. Mutchler Memorial Roping. Enter at 9, breakaway starts at 10, team roping to follow. On Labor Day the parade will be at 10 a.m. and the rodeo at 1 p.m. Rodeo slack is at 8. Just a note for this year, the grandstand doesn’t currently have a roof, so wear a cap if you need it. There’s an ongoing effort to add a roof onto the new grandstand, so please look into donating to that worthy cause if you can. Amidst the events at the rodeo arena, Newell is just bubbling with activities that whole weekend. Check out the lineup at http://www.newellcommunityclub.com.
The entries are open for bareback and saddle bronc riders for the 29th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale on Sept. 10. There’s $5000 added, excellent stock, PRCA pickup men, coaches and mount money. If you enter with four others they’ll even pay for your motel room! It’s at Killdeer, N.D. this year, so all weather access is assured. To enter, text 701-260-0642.
The Northeast Wyoming Ranch Rodeo Finals are on Sept. 5 at Upton, Wyo. The calcutta will be at 5:30 p.m. with the event at 6. A goat roping will follow.
Get your horse tuned up and be ready for the KPH Arena Ranch Horse Series in Gillette, Wyo. Dates are Sept. 6, Oct. 4 (AQHA approved show) and Nov. 8. Enter by 8 a.m., show starts at 9. Events are ranch reining, ranch riding, working western rail and ranch trail. Further details can be found at http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com.
The last Summer Series team roping at Broadus, Mont. Will be Sept. 7. Books close at 11:30, roping starts at noon. For more information call Rod 406-672-5546 of Britt 605-580-2112.
Kramer’s Auction is having a tack and horse sale at Colman, S.D. on Sept. 7. Hay will sell at noon, tack at 12:15 and horses at around 2:30 p.m. To learn more about it call Nick 605-323-7906.
Heads up women ranch bronc riders, the Driver Open Rodeo Roughstock and Barrels is Sept. 7, 2 p.m. and will have both men’s and women’s ranch broncs, plus barrels, with $3000 added. The saddle broncs, barebacks and bulls will have $5000 added. To enter call Nancy Waagen 701-871-7474. This will be at Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
A brand spanking new event is going to be held at Stadheim Arena, north of Fruitdale, S.D. It’s a Sr. Men’s Breakaway Jackpot, which is also NRCA approved! It will be Sept. 12. If I can find out what time it starts I’ll update you.
The Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals are Sept. 12-13 at Richland Co. Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont. The Friday performance is the Women’s Steer Stopping at 5 p.m. with the team roping at 7. Saturday, 9 a.m. will be the youth ranch rodeo, then women’s, and at 2 p.m. the calcutta for the ranch rodeo. A calcutta will follow that on the ranch broncs, which will follow. Free admission with vendors, food and fun for all! For more info, call Shania Whiteman 406-480-1203.
Hammerstrom Cattle Co.’s 2nd Annual Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs will be Sept. 13 at New Underwood, S.D. The calcutta will be at 6 p.m. with the ranch rodeo at 6. To enter, call/text Cade 605-515-1321 or Casper 605-590-9349.
Sept. 13-14 is the NVRHA-WY Patriots and Ponies Clinic and Show at Henderson Performance Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo. You can find all the details at http://www.wyomingNVRHA,com.
There will be a Weston Co. Jr. Rodeo meeting Sept. 15, 6 p.m., at the Events Center at the fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo.
Well, that’s my circle for this week. My heart is aching for those who are dealing with fires that are threatening their ranches, homes, livestock and future. Please pray for them and the firefighters. Pray also for our country, our President and our other first responders. May God Bless America!
>ADON RANCH SUMMER NIGHTS BARREL SERIES: Aug. 26, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.
>BARREL BLAST SERIES Aug. 30-Sept. 1; Goshen Co. Fairgrounds, Torrington, Wyo.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB BARREL SERIES: Sept. 3, 10, 18; Billings, Mont.
>BILLINGS SADDLE CLUB O-MAK-SEE SERIES: Aug. 24; Sept. 14; Billings, Mont.
>BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: 10 a.m., Sept. 13, Oct. 11; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>BLACK HILLS SORTING AND CUTTING CLUB PRACTICE SORTS: Sept. 28; Tiltrum’s Arena, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA BITS AND SPURS PLAYDAY SERIES: Aug. 30; Sept. 27; Oct. 18; Custer Co. Fairgrounds, Hermosa, S.D.
>HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING SERIES: Aug. 31; Sept. 21 finals; Hermosa, S.D.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB GYMKHANA SERIES: 5 p.m., Sept.13; Oct. 18 2 p.m.; Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN and ROPE BUCKLE SERIES: 3 p.m., Sept. 20, Oct. 11., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
>KAYCEE LIONS CLUB FRIDAY NIGHT RODEOS: 7 p.m., Aug. 29; Kaycee, Wyo.
>KNUCKLE BAR BULL RIDING SERIES: Sept. 27, Oct. 25, Nov. 15, Dec 6 finals; Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D.
>KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SERIES: 8 a.m., Sept. 6, Oct. 4 (AQHA approved), Nov. 8; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> LOPIN’ N ROPIN’ TEAM ROPING JACKPOTS: ROPING SERIES: 9 a.m., Aug. 24, Sept. 6, finals Sept. 7, Sheridan, Wyo.
>WHITE EARTH VALLEY SADDLE CLUB BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Sept. 4; White Earth, N.D.
> County Line Youth and Open Rodeos, Aug. 23, 9 a.m., County Line Arena, Saco, Mont.
> Recluse Goat Roping and community event, Aug. 23, 6:30 p.m., Recluse, Wyo.
> Youth and Open Bull Riding, Aug. 23-24, Strasburg, N.D.
> Marilyn Peters Ranch Horse Clinic, Aug. 23-24, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo.
> Justin Henderson Reining Clinic, Aug. 23-24, The Soaring H, Casper, Wyo.
> Bud Tillard Memorial Steer Roping, Aug. 23-24, Troy Tillard Arena, Douglas, Wyo.
> Get The Green Barrel Race, Aug. 23-24, Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc School, Aug. 23-24, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Interior Frontier Days, Aug. 23-24, Interior, S.D.
> 25th RQHBA Futurity and Sale, Aug. 24, Besler’s Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.
> Sgt. Derr Foundation Jackpot, Aug. 24, New Underwood, S.D.
> MJ Productions Energy Capital Warmup Jackpot, Aug. 29, Morningside Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Romey Gunville Final Memorial Bronc Ride, Aug. 29, 6 p.m., CRST Arena, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Bobbi Jo Heald Memorial Barrel Race, Aug. 29, Morningside Arena, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Sundance Select Horse Sale, Aug. 29-30, Crook Co. Fairgrounds, Sundance, Wyo.
> 2nd Annual Breakaway Roping, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> Ranch Sort Clinic, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> James Hicks Memori>al Bull Riding, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Sonny Taylor Memorial Steer Roping, Aug. 30, Buffalo, Wyo.
> First Responder Bucking Bulls and Mutton Bustin’, Aug. 30, 5 p.m., Winner, S.D.
> Harding Co. Matched Steer Wrestling, Aug. 30, 3 p.m., Tipperary Arena, Buffalo, S.D.
> Four Directions Stand Alone INFR Bull Riding, Aug. 30, 2 p.m., 3 Mile Creek Arena, Kyle, S.D.
> Newell Ranch Rodeo and Corgi Races, Aug. 30, 1:30 p.m., Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> Newell FFA Goat Roping, Aug. 30, Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> J.D. Mutchler Memorial Breakaway and Team Roping, Aug. 31, 9 a.m., Newell, S.D.
> 8th Ann. Invitational Bronc Match, Aug. 31, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> 37th Annual Don King Days, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo.
> South Dakota Timed Event Championship, Aug. 30-31, S.D. State Fairgrounds, Huron, S.D.
> Energy Capital Junior Rodeo, Aug. 30-31, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
> Historic Saddle Club Arena Ranch Sorting Clinic/Sort, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> Don King Days Steer Roping, Aug. 31-Sept. 1, Big Horn, Wyo.
> Newell Labor Day Rodeo, Sept. 1, 1 p.m., Newell Arena, Newell, S.D.
> N.E. Wyo. Ranch Rodeo Finals, Sept. 5, 5:30 p.m., Upton Arena, Upton, Wyo.
> Kyle Evans Memorial Wagon Train, Sept. 5-6, Crow Lake Campsite, Wessington Springs, S.D.
> TPBR Finals Big River Bull Riding and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 5-6, Florence, S.D.
> Bad River Youth Roughstock, Sept. 6, 6 p.m., Wessington Springs, S.D.
> County Line Youth and Open Rodeo, Sept. 6, 9 a.m., County Line Arena, Saco, Mont.
>Big Horn Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 6, Buffalo, Wyo.
> Tom Reeves Saddle Bronc School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Mark Garrett Bareback School, Sept. 6-7, Eagle Butte, S.D.
> Kramer’s Auction Tack and Horse Sale, Sept. 7, Colman, S.D.
> Driver Open Rodeo, Ranch Broncs and Barrels, Sept. 7, 2 p.m., Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
> 29th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse Sale, Sept. 10, Killdeer, N.D.
> Sr. Men’s Breakaway Jackpot, Sept. 12, Stadheim Arena, Fruitdale, S.D.
> 26th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale, Sept. 12, 6 p.m. CDT, Mobridge, S.D.
> Big Sky Ranch Rodeo Finals, Sept. 12-113, Richland Co. Fairgrounds, Sidney, Mont.
> Dillon Ducheneaux Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 13, 6 p.m., Mobridge, S.D.
> 32nd Ann. Hunt’s Open Box Rafter Horse Sale, Sept. 13, Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> Buckin’ On The River, Sept. 13, 5:30 p.m. CDT, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Hammerstrom Cattle Co. Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Broncs, Sept. 13, 5 p.m., New Underwood, S.D.
> NVRHA-WY Patriots and Ponies Show, Sept. 13-14, Henderson Perf. Horses, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> Weston Co. Jr. Rodeo Meeting, Sept. 15, 6 p.m., Events Center, Newcastle, Wyo.
> West Fest Barrel Race, Sept. 17-21, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.
> Horse Nations Indian Relays Championship of Champions, Sept. 19-21, Casper, Wyo.
> SDRA Finals, Sept. 19-21, The Dex, Huron, S.D.
> Bad River Youth Roughstock Series Finals, Sept. 20, Philip, S.D.
> Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale, Sept. 20, 1 p.m., Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D.
> 55th Annual Froelich Legacy Quarter Horse Production Sale, Sept. 20, Selfridge, N.D.
> 37th Anniversary Sugar Bars Legacy Fut. and Sale, Sept. 20-21, Sheridan, Wyo.
> Steve Sward Trail Clinic, Sept. 26-27, Historic Saddle Club Arena, Scottsbluff, Neb.
> WRBC Women’s Only Ranch Bronc School, Oct. 3-5, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D.
> Ft. Pierre Horse Racing, Oct. 4-5, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D.
> Carole Hollers Adult Ladies Breakaway Clinic, Oct. 11-12, Zell, S.D.
> Connie Combs No Excuses Barrel Clinic, Oct. 11-12, Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyo.
> INFR, Oct. 14-18, South Point Hotel, Las Vegas, Nev.