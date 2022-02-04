Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Sundance Winter Festival cancelled, Back Country Horsemen, entry deadlines, clinics, jackpots

There’s just enough snow to make the ground white and a keen northeasterly wind. It’s still winter. Groundhog supposedly said there will be six more weeks of winter. There usually is this far north, sometimes a lot more than that! I remember it lasting clear into May a few times.

The Sundance Winter Festival has been canceled for 2022. There just is not enough snow for the skijooring and other activities. That’s sure too bad as I believe it was the same situation last year. It’s a wonderful event and I hope it returns with the snows.

The Back Country Horsemen are a group that works hard at maintaining the trails and amenities that they enjoy as riders in the beautiful Black Hills. They are advocates for grazing, forest management, plus maintain trails, horse camps, purchase and install gates, and other structures in the area. New members to the group to not only ride and enjoy the trails, but to do the work to keep them nice, are always welcome. You can attend a meeting to learn more on Feb. 9, 6 p.m., at the Moose Lodge in Rapid City, S.D. The next meeting will be March 9, same time and place. If you want more information about the Back Country Horsemen, please call Jim or Alice Allen at 605-517-1728.

Entries are open until Feb. 10, 8 p.m., for the Bustin’ Mini Broncs and Bulls on Feb. 13 at DSU Arena, Dickinson, N.D. For ponies text Kerry at 701-880-8372, for bulls text Hunter at 612-223-0759.

Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo., will be holding a Team Roping on Feb. 12. It’s $40/person with #7, 9,11 and All Girl. It Starts at noon and you must pre-enter. It’s cash only at check in. For entry link, go to the Arthun Equine Services on Facebook. For information, call 406-861-2154.

The Blue Hawk Breakaway and Tie Down Roping Jackpot will be Feb. 12 at the DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. It’s an American Qualifier with American sidepots. Breakaway is open, 18 and under, boys 14 and under. Tie Down Roping is open, and 18 and under. NIRA and NHSRA rules, 60/40 payout. Enter at 9, breakaway starts at 10. Cash only. Tie Down will start a half hour after breakaway is done. Contact Jade Baate at 701-789-9593 for info.

The next sort with the Black Hills Sorting and Cutting Club will be Feb. 20, number at 9, sort at 10. It will be at the Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. A potluck lunch will be held.

There will be a Bobby Harris Roping Clinic on March 26-27 at Reinert Arena, Wall, S.D. Call Cole at 605-515-3576 or Jill at 605-515-3376 to get signed up.

J Bar J and Miles City Community College Pioneer Rodeo will hold the World Class Bareback and Saddle Bronc school on Mar. 11-13 at MCC, Miles City, Mont. Bareback instructor will be Richmond Champion, saddle bronc will be Jess Martin. You must be entered by March 1. It’s $150 total entry with $50 deposit to hold your spot. To enter, email marlene.dreesen@gmail.com or call/text her at 406-939-3889. For questions about it call Sparky Dreesen at 406-939-3313 or Sylvan LaCross at 406-855-2184.

The 9th Annual Cloverleaf Classic will be March 4-6 at Miller’s Horse Palace, Billings, Mont. Pre-ntries are due Feb. 23. Entry forms can be found Big Sky Barrels on Facebook. Stalls are available. Call 406-672-3265 for them.

Johnson County Ski-jor Wars will be Mar. 5, 10 a.m., at Buffalo, Wyo. Entries are $50/team. Register Friday, March 4, 6 p.m. There are seven divisions so something for every level. For info, call Claudia Todd at 307-620-1123 or Anne Kottman at 406-570-8799.

The 1st Annual Rodeo Riches Gala is a fundraiser for the Wall High School Rodeo Team. It will be at the Wall Community Center, Wall, S.D., on March 5. A 5 p.m. social hour will start it, then a 6 p.m. dinner followed by an auction at 7 p.m. They will sell “people” and donated items at the auction. Good time to get some young folks lined up for spring work! A dance will follow the auction. It’s $20 per ticket in advance or $25 at the door.

Well, that winds up my cold, breezy circle for another week. I hope your hay is holding out, waterlines are flowing, and that you’re having a good winter so far. Please pray for our nation. God bless America!, land that I love.

WINTER EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER BARREL AND POLE SERIES: Feb. 13, Gillette, Wyo. > BITS AND SPURS WINTER SERIES; Feb.12, Mar.12, Apr 16, May 15, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >BUST’N MINI BRONCS AND BULLS, Feb. 27, Mar.13, Dickinson, ND > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB shows, Feb. 18-20; Mar. 17-19 Thermopolis, Wyo > COWBOY COOL ROUGH STOCK SERIES: Feb. 20, Mar. 12, Apr 16, Healing Horse Ranch, Parshall, N.D. >CRUSHIN’ CANS AND ROPIN’ CALVES barrel and breakaway jackpots; Feb. 19, March 13, Circle T Arena, Hermosa, S.D. >IT’S FREEZING DOUBLE HEADER BARREL JACKPOTS: Feb. 12, 26, March 5, 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 15, 29 and 30, May 7, Graham Arena, Baker, Mont. >ENERGY DOWNS HORSE RACING MEET: May 21-22, 28-30, June 4-5,10-12, 17-19, 24-26, Morningside Park, Gillette, Wyo. > GILLETTE COLLEGE WINTER AND SPRING ROPING JACKPOTS: Feb. 13, 20, Mar. 6, 13, Gillette, Wyo. > HAMMOND ROPING CLUB, Feb. 13, 20, finals Mar. 6, Broadus, Mont. >HUSTLE HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Barrel Series: Feb.12, March19, Apr.9, May 14, Lazy 3S Arena, Parker, S.D. >JOBMAN’S Lazy E7 Arena WED. NIGHTS TEAM ROPINGS Nov. 3 through Mar 16, McGrew, Neb. >KPH ARENA TRAIL CHALLENGE SERIES; Feb. 12, Mar. 12, Gillette, Wyo >MT. RUSHMORE RODEO AT PALMER GULCH: June 11, 25; Aug. 4, 20, 27, 6 p.m., Hill City, S.D. >POKES JACKPOT SERIES, March 5, 12; Hansen Arena, Laramie, Wyo >SK PRODUCTIONS Barrel Races, Feb. 26; Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo >THERMOPOLIS SORTING SERIES Feb. 12, Mar 12, April 9, Thermopolis, Wyo >TILTRUM’S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice, Friday nights, Hermosa, S.D. >TOOFPIK Barrels, Breakaway, Goats, Feb. 19-20; Mar. 12-13, 26-27; finals April 8-10 Niehworner Arena, Albion, Neb. >TRIPLE T ARENA Barrels and Breakaway Jackpots, Feb. 19, Mar. 13, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES TEAM PENNING/RANCH SORTING Series Feb.19; Mar. 5, 19; April 2, 16, Volin, S.D. >WINTER PLAYDAY SERIES, Feb. 12, Mar.12, Apri.16, May 21, Tiltrums Arena, Hermosa, S.D.