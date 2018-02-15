Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: Tragedy, ranch rodeo and broncs, PBR/NHSRA link, roping schools

It's a blustery, wintery day here. Yesterday it was 40 degrees, sunny and beautiful. Today, not so much. One wouldn't want to start thinking that winter was loosening it's grip on the country. I know quite a few people who are calving and lambing and I sure don't envy them. It's hard enough work without the added wind and snow. Hopefully all this snow means that we'll also have a wet spring and I know we're all in favor of that.

A terrible tragedy happened last weekend at Loveland, Colo. Justin Cunningham, 27, of Gering, Neb., was at the WSTR team roping and had won the #11. That night he went to bed in his living quarters trailer and was found dead the next morning. He had a generator running in the stock compartment of the trailer and the carbon monoxide got him. This isn't the first time this has happened, and sadly, probably won't be the last. My condolences to his family. If his death will serve a purpose and save other lives, that could at least be a positive note. Don't run a generator inside of anything. Not a garage, porch, or trailer, ever.

February 25 is the ranch rodeo and Iron Man Ranch Broncs at Miller's Horse Palace in Billings, Mont. It will start at 10:30 . There were a few spots still open in the bronc riding, so you might give them a call if you want to enter. That number is 406-861-2064. General info can be had at 307-710-3133.

The PBR and NHSRA have joined forces to get the NHSRA out in the spotlight. By increasing the marketing and broadcasting through PBR's parent company, more people can watch high school and junior high school events. They will focus on expanding both the TV and live streaming and building profiles of student athletes in both divisions. Two major rodeos will be covered this year which are the NHSRA Finals in Rock Springs, Wyo., July 15-21 and the NHSRA Junior Finals in Huron, S.D., June 24-30.

Speaking of high school rodeo, you S.D. kids had better be getting your six calendars sold and the money and stubs turned in to Donna Curr by Mar 1 or you will not be rodeoing this year. It doesn't matter who you are or think you are, that's the way it works.

The INFR hands can now renew their INFR memberships on-line. You can go to http://entry.kcrodeo.net/entry/std/EntryForm.aspx. If you are on Facebook, you can find the form on their home page.

Recommended Stories For You

Some events are being canceled or postponed due to the EHV outbreak in Wyo. And Idaho. If you are lined up for an event, double check that it's still on. The Team Sort practice for Feb. in Gillette was canceled. The next one will be at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. on March 11.

There are two Paul Tierney roping schools coming up. The first will be April 14-15 at Krantz Arena, Mitchell, S.D. The second is at Merrick County Fairgrounds at Central City, Neb. The cost is $450 for tie down and $400 for breakaway, with a $100 non-refundable deposit due at signup. For the April school, call 605-999-2334. For the Nebraska school call or text Kara Wells 308-940-0884.

The Bon Accord Buckout and Muley Roping at the Madison County Fairgrounds, Twin Bridges, Mont., will be May 13. They're taking 20 ranch bronc riders at $250/each and 40 two man muley roping teams. Entries will open in April and I will let you know when and who.

The Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Association has set the date for the Miles City Ranch Rodeo as June 15-16. There will be open, women's, youth divisions plus ranch broncs. I'll give you more info as it gets closer.

Wild West Wednesdays will be back at the Hart Ranch Rough Stock Series. This year they've added barrel racing. The dates are July 11, 18, 25; August 1, 8, 15 and 29. The Hart Ranch is near Rapid City, S.D.

Well, that's my circle for this time. It's a windy, cold, snowy booger, so I think I'll get off this ridge and call this one ridden. Have a great week and stay safe.