Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood: VSV, entry deadlines for ranch rodeos, bronc ridings, clinics, Days of 76 coming right up

It’s finally let up on the monsoonal rains around the regions. Wow. What a wet year so far. The Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, S.D. was a muddy challenge for committee and contestants alike. It was a fairly level playing field because I think it rained every single day of the run. South Dakota has bragging rights to the winners of three events. J.J. Elshere, Hereford, S.D., won the saddle broncs; Eli Lord, Piedmont, S.D. won the steer wrestling in some deep, muddy conditions; and Jessica Routier, Buffalo, S.D. pulled out the stops and won the barrels. The arena was a swimming hole, everyone was muddy, wet and cold, but a good time was had by all. Unfortunately, it was just too muddy and deep to safely hold the steer roping, but that’s the only event that was cancelled as I understand.

Vesicular Stomatitis Virus has started creeping northward. Two horses in Weld County, Colorado have been diagnosed with the stuff at two separate locations. Both are quarantined at their home pens. Insects are the cause for these cases. The disease is not fatal but is very painful and debilitating to the animal and expensive for the owner, plus puts the premises under quarantine for two weeks after the last outbreak. It affects horses, cattle, sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas and causes blistered sores on the muzzle, tongue, teats and coronary bands on the feet. Biting insects spread it, as do shared equipment, tack, buckets, feet troughs, tanks, and human interaction. It’s not a panic situation, but sure enough important to try to eliminate the flying pests and any other sources of it.

The entry deadline for the Bison Ranch Rodeo, Bison, S.D. is July 15th. It’s $400/team, limited to 10 teams, and events are branding, trailer loading, sort/pen, and wild cow milking. It will be on August 1, 6 p.m. There’s also a matched horse race for a $50 fee. Call Jed Seim for info at 605-431-1985.

Eagle Butte, S.D. will be hosting the Home Town Days Fun on July 19, 6 p.m. There will be a jackpot team roping, #9 handicap and #12 slide on the 19th. The 20th will be the Adult Playday with three person teams, one being female, horses required, 10 team limit. There will be Izzy Dizzy race, Rescue Race, Beer Drinking Race, Scoop Shovel Race, Boot Scramble, Dress Up Race and more. You must be 21 to enter. Call Michelle Antone at 307-349-3874. This great family event has a $5 admission.

The 10th Annual Murdo Ranch Rodeo and Gumbo Ridge Bronc Ride will be July 19-20. To enter the Broncs, which will be July 19, call Joe Waln at 605-515-0257. To enter the July 20 ranch rodeo, call Levi Newsam at 605-530-3115.

There will be a Bryan Neubert Colt Starting and Horsemanship Clinic on July 25027 at Chugwater, Wyo. Both are $550 and a $150 deposit is required to hold your spot, first come, first served basis. The balance is due by July 25. You can audit for $35/day. Bryan is a tremendous horseman and a good fella so this should be a really good clinic. Call Kim at 307-715-9518 or James at 307-715-9085.

The Days of 76 Rodeo is coming up at the historic, beautiful grounds at Deadwood, S.D. July 23-27. Steer roping will be July 23, slack July 24 and 25, with regular performances the 25th-27th. It’s a great rodeo every year.

The lovely James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. is the location for the AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse Competition and AQHA Ranching Heritage Challenge shows on July 26-27. It will start at 8 a.m. Both days. Call 605-355-3861 for info.

Entries are open NOW for the Stray Gathering and Eastern Wyoming Ranch Rodeo at Lusk, Wyo, on July 26 and 28, respectively. It’s a N.I.L.E. Qualifier and limited to 12 teams and you must pre-enter. For the stray gathering call Savannah at 307-920-0621 and the ranch rodeo call Lacey at 307-216-0559.

Well, that winds up my circle for another week. I can’t believe how fast this summer is zooming by. Here it is mid-July and folks are still trying to get their first cutting baled! I hope you’re having some success in that direction and that the regrowth makes up for any losses to the rains. Have a great week, be safe, and be sure and send me any news you want to share here.