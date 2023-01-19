Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:Team Branding, banquets, meetings, skijooring, a variety of clinics
If the fog is any indicator, 60 or 90 days from now, depending on which old sage you believe, there will be moisture. Sixty days will be March snow, 90 days will hopefully be April rain. Either way, it looks like a very wet spring ahead!
The next Sheridan Team Branding will be Jan. 28 at the Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s enter at 11, rope at noon. It’s a 3 Man draw roping on slick horns. For more information, call Gabe Clark at 307-360-3153.
SDJrHSRA winter meeting will be Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.. They will be taking bids for stock at this meeting. The meeting is in Room 205 on the 2nd floor of the west concourse, Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.
A SDRA Judges Clinic will be Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at the Rushmore Holiday Inn, Rapid City, S.D. To learn more go to http://www.sdrodeo.com.
The Dawson Co. Jackpot Association Awards Banquet and Potluck will be Feb. 5, 2 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, Glendive, Mont.
Feb. 18 is the Sundance Winter Festival with the Skijooring event! The festival starts at 10 a.m. and there’s lots to do besides the skijooring. For a rundown of events and times, go to http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com.
MCCC Rodeo Team’s Buckaroo Bash will be Feb. 18 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There will be a dinner at 6, plus auctions, music and dancing. It will be held at the Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, Mont. For more info, contact rodeo coach Sylvan LaCrosse at 406-855-2184.
There’s going to be a Breakaway and Goat Tying School on Feb. 24 at the College Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $200/student and limited to 12. Instructors are Shaylee Wahl and Kelsey Ferguson. To sign up, text Kelsey at 406-202-1312.
The Annual NDHSRA Judges and Timers Clinic will be Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. This recertification is required for NDSHRA, NDRA and NDJrHSA personnel. Contact Michelle by Feb. 15 if you’re going to attend.
The 2nd Annual Gillette Skijooring Derby will be Feb. 25, 10 a.m., at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.
SK Productions will be holding a Barrel Race at the Scott Ranches Arena, Douglas, Wyo., on Feb. 25. $1000 added to the open, $500 to the slot race, plus open 5D, youth 2D, 2D Futurity and 2D Novice Horse races. Pre-entries are open Feb. 22 to 24 by texting Kiley at 307-359-2591.
Gillette College will be kicking off their Spring Jackpot Series on Feb. 26. Breakaway, open and youth, will start at 10 a.m. Tie Down Roping, open and youth, will follow, then Mixed Team Roping, horned cattled; #11.5 muley slide then #13.5 muley slide. It’s at the Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo, and cash only. The next two dates are Mar. 5 and 12. For more info, contact kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 or Casey Sellers 307-299-0969.
If you are or have a ranch kid graduating this year, this is of interest to you. The WRCA (Working Ranch Cowboys Association) Scholarship application deadline is Mar. 1. This fund provides scholarships for working ranch cowboys, family members to further their vocational or collegiate studies. The student will need letters of recommendations, and school transcripts along with the WRCA application. You can download the application at bit.ly/WRCA_Scholarships.
The SD 4-H Rodeo stock bid and entry forms are available on the 4-H rodeo website. Stock bids must be in by Mar. 1, as well as that of photographers. You can find the info and forms on http://www.SD4hrodeo.org.
ARP Spring Fling will be Mar. 10-12 at the Camplex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There will be open 4D barrels, futurity/derby; open poles, pole futurity, youth 3D. There’s $3000 in prizes. Entry forms are at http://www.adonranchprocutions.com/entry-forms. For more info, call 307-299-3771.
Well, that’s my circle for this week. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day here at my place. Have a great week, pray for our nation and may God bless America!