Outside Circle by Jan Swan Wood:Team Branding, banquets, meetings, skijooring, a variety of clinics

EVENT SERIES: >ARP WINTER SERIES TEAM ROPING: noon, Feb. 11, 16, Mar.4, 24, Apr. 1, Arthun Arena, Gillette, Wyo. >BUZZARD BAIT BUCKING PONIES FALL/WINTER SERIES: Feb. 19, March 19, Jan 21-22 roughstock school; DSU Indoor Arena, Dickinson, N.D. > CENTRAL WYOMING CUTTING CLUB SHOWS: Feb. 17-19, March 16-18; Hot Springs Co. Fairgrounds, Thermopolis, Wyo. >DOUGLAS WINTER TEAM ROPING SERIES: Feb. 4, 18; Mar. 4, 18; Ford Pavillion, Wyo State Fairgrounds, Douglas, Wyo. >88 RANCH WINTER KIDS RODEO: Feb. 18, March 26; barrels, poles and goat tying; Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. >FAMILY RODEO SERIES: Feb. 5, 19, March 5, 19, April 2, Agri Park, Sheridan, Wyo. >4D WINTER BARREL SERIES: Jan.28; Feb. 4, 11, 18; Mar. 4, 11; April 8, 15-16 (finals), Custer Co. Indoor Arena, Broken Bow, Neb. >GILLETTE COLLEGE SPRING JACKPOT breakaway and tie down roping series: Feb. 26, Mar. 5, 12; Gillette College Indoor, Gillette, Wyo. > PRUITT ARENA BREAKAWAY AND TIE DOWN ROPING: every other Tuesday starting June 7, Pruitt Arena, Gering, Neb. > SHERIDAN TEAM BRANDING WINTER SERIES: 11 a.m., Jan. 28; Feb. 11, 25, Hoolihan Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. >TILTRUM'S CIRCLE T ARENA Team Roping Practice Every 2 weeks, starting Oct. 22, Hermosa, S.D. >WEBB RANCHES Barrels,Poles,Breakaway Series: Feb. 4, 19; Mar.4,19; April 1 (finals),Volin, SD >WEBB RANCHES team penning, team sorting, 1 p.m., Jan. 28; Feb.11, 25; March 11, 25, April 8, 11 (finals), Volin, S.D. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS: > BHSS Mini Bronc Busting, Jan. 27, 7 p.m., J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Rocky Mountain Xtreme Broncs and Bulls, Jan. 27-28, Majestic Valley Arena, Kalispell, Mont. > BHSS Horse Sale, Preview 8 a.m., sale 1 p.m., Jan. 27-28,J. Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > SDJrHSRA meeting, Jan. 28, 5 p.m., Rm 205, W. concourse Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Sheridan Team Branding, Jan. 28, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > BHSS Merck Stray Gathering, Jan. 28, 7 p.m., Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > 20X High School Rodeo Showcase, Jan. 29, 1 p.m., Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > BHSS Broncs To Breakfast, Feb. 1, 8 a.m., ranch broncs 10 a.m.,Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > SDRA Judges Clinic, Feb. 4, 10 a.m, Rushmore Holiday Inn, Rapid City, S.D. > Rescheduled All Grit No Quit Bull Riding and Bullfighting School, Feb. 4-5, CamPlex, Gillette,Wyo > Dawson Co. Jackpot Assoc., Awards Banquet and Potluck, Moose Lodge, Glendive, Mont. > 6th Annual Bulls & Broncs, Feb. 10-11, 6:30 p.m., WH Lyons Fairgrounds, Sioux Falls, S.D. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 11, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > Prescho Livestock Monthly Horse Sale, Feb. 11, Presho, S.D. > SDRA Annual Banquet and Meeting, Feb. 11, Casey Tibbs Center, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Tom Reeves Building Champions Bronc Riding School, Feb. 14-15, Rapid City, S.D. > Sundance Winter Festival Skijooring, Feb. 18, 10 a.m., Sundance, Wyo. > MCCC Rodeo Team's Buckaroo Bash., Feb. 18, 5:30 p.m., Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, MT > Gillette College Rodeo Team Banquet, Feb. 18, 5 p.m., CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. > 2nd Annual Gillette Skijoor Derby, Feb. 25,10 a.m., CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Sheridan Team Branding, Feb. 25, 11 a.m., Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. > SK Productions Barrel Race, Feb. 25, Scott Ranch Arena, Douglas, Wyo. > NDHSRA 70th Anniversary Alumni and Friends Reunion, Feb. 25, Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. > ARP Spring Fling Barrels and Poles, Mar. 10-12, E. Pavillion, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Niobrara Co. High School Rodeo Team Fundraiser, Mar. 17,6 p.m., Fairgrounds, Lusk, Wyo. > Cowboy Country Horse Sale and Trade Show, Mar. 17-19, CamPlex Central Pav., Gillette, Wyo. > Bobby Harris Team Roping School, Mar. 17-19, Ag Complex, Wright, Wyo. > Goods Bulldogging Schools and Jackpots, April 28-29, Good Ranch, Long Valley, S.D. > EMHSC Hairy Horse Show, April 29-30, Fallon Co. Fairgrounds, Fallon, Mont. > 26th Annual Larry Larson Equine Photography Clinic, May 12-13, Highview Ranch, Rapid City, S.D.

If the fog is any indicator, 60 or 90 days from now, depending on which old sage you believe, there will be moisture. Sixty days will be March snow, 90 days will hopefully be April rain. Either way, it looks like a very wet spring ahead!

The next Sheridan Team Branding will be Jan. 28 at the Houlihan Ranch Arena, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s enter at 11, rope at noon. It’s a 3 Man draw roping on slick horns. For more information, call Gabe Clark at 307-360-3153.

SDJrHSRA winter meeting will be Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.. They will be taking bids for stock at this meeting. The meeting is in Room 205 on the 2nd floor of the west concourse, Civic Center, Rapid City, S.D.

A SDRA Judges Clinic will be Feb. 4, 10 a.m., at the Rushmore Holiday Inn, Rapid City, S.D. To learn more go to http://www.sdrodeo.com .

The Dawson Co. Jackpot Association Awards Banquet and Potluck will be Feb. 5, 2 p.m., at the Moose Lodge, Glendive, Mont.

Feb. 18 is the Sundance Winter Festival with the Skijooring event! The festival starts at 10 a.m. and there’s lots to do besides the skijooring. For a rundown of events and times, go to http://www.sundancewinterfestival.com .

MCCC Rodeo Team’s Buckaroo Bash will be Feb. 18 with the doors opening at 5:30 p.m. There will be a dinner at 6, plus auctions, music and dancing. It will be held at the Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, Mont. For more info, contact rodeo coach Sylvan LaCrosse at 406-855-2184.

There’s going to be a Breakaway and Goat Tying School on Feb. 24 at the College Agripark, Sheridan, Wyo. It’s $200/student and limited to 12. Instructors are Shaylee Wahl and Kelsey Ferguson. To sign up, text Kelsey at 406-202-1312.

The Annual NDHSRA Judges and Timers Clinic will be Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Baymont Inn, Mandan, N.D. This recertification is required for NDSHRA, NDRA and NDJrHSA personnel. Contact Michelle by Feb. 15 if you’re going to attend.

The 2nd Annual Gillette Skijooring Derby will be Feb. 25, 10 a.m., at the CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo.

SK Productions will be holding a Barrel Race at the Scott Ranches Arena, Douglas, Wyo., on Feb. 25. $1000 added to the open, $500 to the slot race, plus open 5D, youth 2D, 2D Futurity and 2D Novice Horse races. Pre-entries are open Feb. 22 to 24 by texting Kiley at 307-359-2591.

Gillette College will be kicking off their Spring Jackpot Series on Feb. 26. Breakaway, open and youth, will start at 10 a.m. Tie Down Roping, open and youth, will follow, then Mixed Team Roping, horned cattled; #11.5 muley slide then #13.5 muley slide. It’s at the Gillette College Arena, Gillette, Wyo, and cash only. The next two dates are Mar. 5 and 12. For more info, contact kayla Hutchinson at 307-756-2755 or Casey Sellers 307-299-0969.

If you are or have a ranch kid graduating this year, this is of interest to you. The WRCA (Working Ranch Cowboys Association) Scholarship application deadline is Mar. 1. This fund provides scholarships for working ranch cowboys, family members to further their vocational or collegiate studies. The student will need letters of recommendations, and school transcripts along with the WRCA application. You can download the application at bit.ly/WRCA_Scholarships.

The SD 4-H Rodeo stock bid and entry forms are available on the 4-H rodeo website. Stock bids must be in by Mar. 1, as well as that of photographers. You can find the info and forms on http://www.SD4hrodeo.org .

ARP Spring Fling will be Mar. 10-12 at the Camplex East Pavillion, Gillette, Wyo. There will be open 4D barrels, futurity/derby; open poles, pole futurity, youth 3D. There’s $3000 in prizes. Entry forms are at http://www.adonranchprocutions.com/entry-forms . For more info, call 307-299-3771.

Well, that’s my circle for this week. The sun is shining and it’s a beautiful day here at my place. Have a great week, pray for our nation and may God bless America!