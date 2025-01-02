Outside Circle: Clabaugh passes, winter roping series, sale consignment deadline, broncs, brand reminder

Once again, I survived the wild partying that goes on on New Year’s Eve. I was in bed by 10 p.m., sure as could be that the new year would arrive whether I was asleep or awake. Sure enough, it was 2025 when I awakened in the morning. No headache, not sleep deprived, and ready to take on the new year. I’m actually pretty excited about the prospects it holds. In a few weeks it will be even better.

I was saddened to hear of the passing of Kenny Clabaugh, 78, on December 31. Kenny was, in my opinion, the greatest pickup man I ever saw work a rodeo. He was just always right where he needed to be, quietly but effectively doing his job. His horses were always exceptional as well, and he trained them all himself, first as ranch horses, then as pickup horses if they liked it. Kenny retired from the arena in 2001, and continued to ranch near Arvada, Wyo. In 2023 he was rightfully inducted into the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, only the second pickup man to ever be thus honored. Kenny was a genuinely nice guy and always had time to visit with a small boy who wanted to be a pickup man back when my son was little. He was a genuine article hero for a boy and for anyone else. My heart goes out to his family.

Broadus Winter Roping series continues with ropings Jan. 5 and 18. Breakaway jackpot will be enter at 9 a.m., rope at 10. Muley team roping jackpot will be enter at noon and rope at 1 p.m. It’s at the Powder River Co. Indoor at the fairgrounds, Broadus, Mont. For info, contact Taylor Williams at 406-853-3500 or Lane Krutzfeldt at 406-853-1194.

If you have a really good mule to sell, the Jake Clark Mule Days sale at Ralston, Wyo. in June sure might be the right fit for you. The consignment deadline is Jan. 15 to get in it. It’s heavily advertised and a great event to just go watch. You can find consignment forms on http://www.saddlemule.com . For more info, call T.J. Clark at 307-272-4563.

The Black Hills Stock Show SDCHA show dates are Jan. 21-23, starting at 8 a.m. all three days. It’s the first show of the circuit year and will be at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

The BHSS Church Service will be Feb. 2, 10 a.m., at the Soulee Building at the Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. The main speaker will be auctioneer, Christian speaker, and cowboy’s cowboy, Steve Friskup. Special music and testimony will be the very talented Tracy Buer. A special feature will be the Sexson family and their journey of faith after the loss of their son James. What a lineup! I can personally recommend all of them and am sure going to try to be there. Refreshments will be provided.

Frozen Fury on the Plains Bronc Ride will be Feb. 8, 6 p.m. at the Event Center at Archer, Cheyenne, Wyo. They are taking 15 contractor teams of broncs with $1000 entry fee, 100% payout and $4000 added. For the bronc riders, they’re taking 30 entries at $150, with 100% payout and $4000 added. For more information, contact Dave DeLancey at 307-321-5062 or Raegen DeLancey at 307-630-4821.

Here’s a reminder that S.D. brand renewals are due by May 1. If you have moved or changed names on the certificate, you need to contact the state brand office to get the forms to fill out. If you have a current brand and haven’t received a renewal, let them know that too. You can go online at http://www.sdbrandboard.sd.gov and find more information or call the office at 605-773-3324. If you need an address change email Shawn.Bowles@state.sd.us , or Cheryl.Adams@state.sd.us .

Well, I believe that’s it for my first circle of 2025. I hope we get lots of moisture this year, that the cattle market stays strong, and that the sheep market rebounds well. Please pray for our nation, the coming inauguration and its dangers, for safety for our president-elect, and for our first responders everywhere. May God Bless America.