Outside Circle: Clinics galore, shows, bull riding, barrels, Hell’s A Roarin’ Horse Drive

There’s been a little more rain in the region, which is very welcome. It’s still desperately dry and the fire danger is very high, so pray for rain and be careful with sparks.

The Nebraska High School Rodeo Association invites the SDHRA Reined Cowhorse contestants to enter the RCH competition at Valentine, Neb., on May 30. Entry deadline is May 10, so you’ll have to hustle up. Contact Jayme at 308-289-9662 or enter on-line.

The Faster Feet, Faster Hands Goat Tying Clinic with Timber Kelly will be May 18-19, 9 a.m., at Cass Equine, Pierre, S.D. There are two seperate one day clinics, taking 12 students each for $135/day, which is due on May 12 to hold your spot. All skill levels are accepted. To info call Timber at 307-763-2926. To sign up email fasterfeetgoattying @gmail.com. The clinic is hosted by Sherri Cass and you can call her at 605-280-2442.

The South Dakota Versatility Ranch Horse Association with be having several clinics and shows. The first one will be June 5-6, 9 a.m., with a clinic the first day, schooling show the second. Entries for this are May 14. This will be held at Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. Call Sherry Sidle at 605-380-3781 or Laurie Jeans at 970-481-1298 to get entered.

There will be two more Ranch Shows at KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. They will be May 15 and June 19. Events are open, non-pro, youth, green horse, and rookie. It’s $30/class, enter at 8 a.m., show at 9 a.m. Entries are due by Friday at 3 p.m. Call 307-680-5362 or go to http://www.kluzperformancehorses.com for entry forms.

On May 16, there will be a Ranch clinic at KPH Arena, with Marilyn Randall, the judge from the previous day’s show. It’s $150/rider with a $75 non-refundable deposit required. Call Ashley at 307-680-5362.

A Horsemanship and Barrel Racing Confidence Clinic will be May 22-23 at Rawling, Wyo. They’ll take 15 riders at $300/each. Call or text Samantha at 307-275-5378 or Melissa at 307=251-6585 to get more information.

There’s going to be an Open Bull Riding Chute Out Series at 3 Mile Arena, six miles west of Kyle, S.D. Open will take 30 entries at $110, Jr bulls will take 15 at $30, Jr. Jr. bulls will take 10 at $15. There’s $1000 added in the open, $200 in Jr., and $100 in Jr Jr. Entries open Saturday and Sunday prior to each performance. Dates are May 26, June 2, 9, 16, all at 7 p.m. Call Ted Phelps at 605-407-0000 or Dale Jessie at 605-851-1422.

June 1-2 is the Travis Tryan Team Roping Clinic at Wright, Wyo. Call Lisa Fordyce for info at 307-391-0555.

The infamous Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive is ON for 2021! It will be May 29 at Gardiner, Mont. The event is based around the driving of the Hell’s A’Roarin’ horse herd, including saddle horses, drafters, and pack mules, from Gardiner, Mont., to Jardine, Mont., and starts their summer season. There’s also a live and silent auction, dance, music by Wily and the Wild West, and a fabulous steak feed. This event is a fundraiser for the purchase of track chairs for disabled veterans and first responders. It’s a great cause and is always a fantastic time to be had by all. Beautiful country, beautiful stock and good company!

The 1st Annual Hart Ranch Memorial Weekend Bulls and Barrels will be May 29 with open 4D barrels, $500 added. Exhibitions will be 10-12:30, peewees will go at 1 p.m., kopen to follow. The top three of each division will advance to the night performance at 6 p.m., to run for the $1000 bonus money. Barrels can be entered by calling Amanda Wells at 605-490-7661 on May 27, 7 to 9 p.m. More details can be found at http://www.cloverleafbarrelracing.com .

The open bull riding at the above event will take 20 for the long to, $100 entry fee, and $2500 added. Top 6 will come back for the evening short go at 6 p.m. First 20 to enter and pay will be accepted. Call Amanda Wells to enter this as well. Bulls will be from Bothwells and Nixons. All will be held at the Hart Ranch Arena near Rapid City, S.D.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I hope you get some rain soon and lots of it. Please pray for our nation. Be careful out there and have a wonderful, blessed week.

UPCOMING EVENTS > Lisa Lockhart Barrel Clinic, May 10-11, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Lisa Lockhart Advanced Clinic, May 12, Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > World’s Richest Breakaway, May 13, Billings, Mont. > World Famous Miles City Bucking Horse Sale, May 13-16, Miles City, Mont. > Bull Riding Series, May 14, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Bothwell Beers and Barrels Bash, May 15, Bothwell Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Jordan Valley Big Loop, May 15, Jordan Valley, Ore. > Bill Campbell Cowhorse Clinic, May 15-16, Vaughn, Mont. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo.Show, May 15-16, Douglas, Wyo. > Marilyn Randall Ranch Show Clinic, May 16, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Steer Wrestling Jackpot, May 16, S Lazy H Arena, Torrington, Wyo. > Benefit Team Roping and Auction for Kevin Schmidt, May 20, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D. > 1st Ann. Spring Fling Let’s Ride Show Clinic, May 21-23, Glendive, Mont. > John Forbes Spring Rodeo School, May 21-23, Jarrard Arena, Kaycee, Wyo. > Red Lemmel Saddle Bronc/Kelly Timberman Bareback School, May 21-22, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > 11th Annual Friends of the Peckerneck Trail Ride, May 21-23, Alma, Neb. > Kenny Matt Benefit Fundraiser, May 22, Community Center, Union Center, S.D. > Spring FunDay Series, May 22, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, May 22-23, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Kick Off The Snow Open Horse Show, May 22-23, Big Piney, Wyo. > Tom Horn Days Fundraiser Roping and Auction, May 22, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo. > Buck Branneman Horsemanship and Ranch Roping Clinic,May 28-30, 7 Down Arena, Spearfish,SD > 1st Annual Hart Ranch Bulls and Barrels, May 29, Hart Ranch Arena, Rapid City, S.D. > Hell’s A’Roarin’ Horse Drive and Fundraiser, May 29, Gardiner, Mont. > Back When They Bucked WPRA Breakaway and Xtreme Broncs, May 30, Deadwood, S.D. > Dane Kissack/Jay Mattson Calf Roping/Breakaway Clinic, June 1-3, Sturgis, S.D. > Historic Saddle Club Breakaway Clinic, June 3-4, Scottsbluff, Neb. > Healing Horse Ranch Horse Sale, June 4, Parshall, N.D. > Casey Tibbs Match of Champions, June 5, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > Muley Roping and Team Sorting, June 5, 10 a.m., Custer, Mont. > CSRHA Super Slide I, June 5-6, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo > Versatility Ranch Horse Clinic and Show, June 5-6, Hall Performance Horses, Edgemont, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, June 5-6, Hardin, Mont. > Deadwood PBR ProTour, June 11-12, Deadwood, S.D. > Mossbgrusker Rodeos Bulls and Ranch Broncs, June 12, 1 p.m., St. Anthony, N.D. > Chancey Williams, June 12, downtown Hulett, Wyo. > 1st Annual Goat Roping, June 12, 6 p.m., Hulett, Wyo. > Old Settlers Ranch Rodeo and Bucking Ponies, June 12, Center, N.D. > Spring Schooling Horse Show, June 12, Pavillion, Wyo > Bull Riding Series, June 12, Knuckle Saloon, Sturgis, S.D. > Horse Nations Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, 2 p.m., Buffalo, Wyo. > 74th Annual Hulett Rodeo, June 12-13, Hulett, Wyo > America’s First Nations Indian Relays, June 12-13, 1 p.m.CST, Mobridge, S.D. > Booger Brown Horsemanship Clinic, June 12-13, Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, June 12-13, Buffalo, Wyo. > College National Finals Rodeo, June 13-19, Casper, Wyo. > SDHSRA Finals, June 15-19, Stanley Co. Fairgrounds, Ft. Pierre, S.D. > PBR, June 18-19, Bismarck, N.D. > 10th Annual Chris LeDoux Days, June 18-19, Kaycee, Wyo. > Horse and Mule Packing Clinic, June 18-20, Philipsburg, Mont. > Miles City Ranch Rodeo and Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Miles City, Mont. > Ladies Ranch Bronc Riding, June 19, Elizabeth Stampede, Elizabeth, Colo. > Sandhills Select Horse Sale, June 19, 1 p.m., McCook, Neb. > Double JJ Horse Sale, June 19, Dickinson Livestock Exchange, Dickinson, N.D. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, June 19-20, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > NHSRA Finals, June 20-26, Lincoln, Neb. > Timed Event Rodeo Bible Camp, June 22, 9 a.m., Roundup Grounds, Belle Fourche, S.D. > Buffalo Stampede PRCA Rodeo, June 24-26, Kadoka, S.D. > Black Hills Summer Circuit AQHA Show, June 24-27, Central States FG, Rapid City, S.D. > Legends Buttes Catalog Horse Sale, June 25, Crawford, Neb. > 5th Annual Sandhills Showdown Jr. American Pole Qualifier, June 25-27, Albion, Neb. > 2nd Annual Sunday Best Breakaway, June 27, Arlee, Mont. > 9th Annual TyTuff Challenge Goat Tying and Breakaway, June 27, Bowman, N.D. > Ryan Rushing Reining Clinic, July 1-2, KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. > Kick Em Up Cans Open Barrel Race, July 2-3, Buffalo, Wyo. > Brent Lewis Tie Down and Breakaway Roping Clinic, July 7-9, Cody, Wyo. > 114th Annual Wall Celebration PRCA Rodeo, July 8-10, Wall, S.D. > Taton Steer Roping/Team Tying, July 17-18, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Versatility Ranch Horse Show, July 21, 9 a.m., Minot, N.D. > Trisha Reed Working Equitation Clinic, July 23-25, Buffalo Berry Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Njr HSRA FINALS, July 20-26, Des Moines, Iowa > Bryan Neubert Clinic, July 23-26, Wibaux, Mont. > Weston Co. Mini Roughstock Rodeo, July 27, 6 p.m., Weston Co. Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyo. > Sheridan Co. Fair and PRCA Rodeo, July 27-31, Gordon, Neb. > S.D.’s Elite Horse Sale, July 31, Martin’s Arena, Sturgis, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, Aug. 6-7, Pine Ridge, S.D. > 65th Home on the Range Champions Ride, Aug. 7, Sentinel Butte, N.D. > Custer County Fair, Aug. 12-15, Hermosa, S.D. > 3rd Annual Energy Capital Jr. Rodeo, Aug. 13-15, Morningside Park/CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. > Tom Horn Days Cowboy Rendezvous, Aug. 13-15, Selle Ranch, Bosler, Wyo > Garrett Nokes Family Benefit Ranch Rodeo, Aug. 21, 4 p.m., N. Platte, Neb. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Aug. 28-29, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Nat’l Versatility Ranch Horse Assoc./Wyo. Show, Sept. 11-12, Cheyenne, Wyo. > Prairie To Pines S.D. to Mont. Wagon Train, Sept. 12-18, starts near Camp Crook, S.D. > Indian Relay Races, Sept. 18-19, Gillette, Wyo. > Championship of Champions Indian Relay Races, Sept. 24-26, Casper, Wyo.