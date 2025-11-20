Outside Circle: EHV horse information, steer roping winners, gear swap and shop

The fine fall weather is predicted to be over by the time you read this. It’s sure been a nice one. The soil moisture in my area is set up to give the grass a good start in the spring and that will be the first time in a long time. But, winter always comes and I guess I’m as ready as I’ll ever be. I’m thankful for the year we’ve had here, and for all that I’ve been blessed with every day.

I suppose the tidal wave of EHV (equine herpes virus) has hit you already before reading this. It is a serious situation, especially in view of all of the major equine events set to happen in the next few weeks, such as the NFR. I see so much posted about it on social media that my head is swimming. It is serious, even if it’s the EHV-1 variety, as it is very debilitating for the horses and can have long term effects. The neurologic variety of it is positively terrible and often leads to permanent damage or death. I think that the scariest part of all of this is the not knowing which variety a horse may get if they get it. The broad reaching infection possibilities with all of the interconnected horse events in Texas and Oklahoma linked to the outbreak will be shaking out in the next few weeks too, as exposed horses are in the thousands.

Upcoming events are on the ropes. I sure wouldn’t want to be the person having to make the decision to go on with an event or to cancel. It’s a hard situation. In my personal opinion, the staying home for two to three weeks to let this settle down and to break the chain of the infection is a good idea. I sure don’t have a dog in the hunt however as I don’t haul horses and compete. That said, if you are planning on going to an event and haven’t seen anything about it, do check with the event host to be sure it is still being held.

I’m sure there’s a longer list than this by the time you read this, but these are some regional facilities that have closed down to try to prevent the spread to their barns. Seven Down Arena, Spearfish, S.D. is closed and no events will be held until further notice; Central States Fairgrounds, Rapid City, S.D. is not allowing any horses on the premises, including Bray, Rounds, grandstand outdoor arenas and the Kjerstad Event Center; KPH Arena, Gillette, Wyo. is closed and not holding any events; Red Valley Genetics, Piedmont, S.D. is not allowing any outside horse on the premises; Riata Ranch Event Center, Cheyenne, Wyoming is closed and not holding any events; C5 Equestrian Center, Decorah, Iowa is closed; Besler Horse Board and Arena (Cadillac Ranch), Belle Fourche, S.D. is closed and not allowing any horse onto the premises; Arthun Equine Services, Gillette, Wyo. are not holding any practices at their barn. If you have horses boarding at any of these facilities, it follows that if you haul your horse off the property it won’t be allowed back in until they reopen, so choose wisely and respect their wishes.

On to brighter, happier news. The National Finals Steer Roping was recently held at Mulvane, Kansas. Former South Dakota cowboy Jess Tierney, now of Oklahoma, won the average for the first time in his 113 trips there. His “day job” is rodeo coach at Western Oklahoma State University, Altus, Okla.

The Senior Steer Ropers Association also held their finals and Rapid City, S.D. cowboy Ora Taton won the world finals with 97.00 on six head. He’s justifiably proud of his horse Spur for being names Steer Roping Horse of the Year too. Congrats Ora!

Congratulations to Casey Rae Sellers on being named head coach at Gillette College Rodeo, Gillette, Wyo. She’s experienced and familiar with the program as she is moving up from the assistant coach position.

The Faith Stock Show and Rodeo NFR Calcutta will be Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at the Lone Tree, Faith, S.D.

Chili and finger food will be provided.

Kadoka, S.D. will be the place to be on Nov. 29 for the Buffalo Stampede NFR Calcutta. It will be at the Discount Lounge, Kadoka, S.D., and their will be food at 5:30 p.m., then the calcutta at 6:30.

The Rodear Cowboy Gear Shop and Swap will be Dec. 6, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Petroleum Co. Community Center, Winnett, Mont. You can rent booth space their for your cowboy gear by calling Spurr Watson 406-696-3916. If you’re not the booth type of person, you can bring you trade bag and swap with others that way. It sounds like a good time in some pretty country.

Consignments are open for the Dec. 16 Gordon Livestock Horse Sale. They do a great job advertising the consigned horses on social media so get some good pics and get on the list. The consigned horses will sell at 2 p.m. with the loose horses to follow. Consignment forms can be found at http://www.gordonlivestock.com/glmhorsesale . For more information call Patsy Tines 605-441-8544.

That’s my circle for this week. I hope your Thanksgiving is a thankful one and you have a blessed week. Pray for our nation and those trying to hard to get it back on its feet. May God Bless America!