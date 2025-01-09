Outside Circle: Endurance ride, breakaway clinics, BHSS show events, college rodeo banquets, Timed Event Challenge

As I’m writing this the highways are coated with ice from a lovely rain last night at just below freezing, making the morning commute a nightmare for folks that have to be out. I’d still rather be dealing with this than the fires in California. My heart aches for those who have lost loved ones and homes.

This is a long ways off according to the calendar but I understand that entries are already filling up for it. The Ft. Meade Endurance Ride will be July 4-6 and is limited to 50 entries this year. If you seriously want to do it, you need to sign up now. You can do it by email at blackhillsendurancerides@gmail or call/text 512-297-0521. A deposit is required to ensure your spot. I know some ranch folks that had a blast on this on their good ranch horses, plus did very well, so just know that it’s open to anyone.

Also a ways off but filling fast are the spring Hollers-Golliher Breakaway clinics. The dates are Apr. 4-6, Apr. 17-19, and May 16-18. It’s $550/person and will be at Golliher Arena, Belle Fourche, S.D., with coaches Carole Hollers, Jerry Golliher, and Zeann Golliher. To register, contact 605-391-9702.

The Black Hills Stock Show is peeking over the horizon, so I’ll share the equine related stuff that’s happening in January. The AQHA Winter Class and NRCHA Shows are Jan. 24-30, all starting at 8 a.m., at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

January 26-28 is the Best of the West Roping Futurity and Team Roping at the Event Center, Rapid City, S.D.

Rodeo Rapid City Xtreme Bulls will be Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m., at Monument Summit Arena, Rapid City, S.D.

The Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale is Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Looking at the catalog that is sure a nice lineup of everything from yearlings, to stallions, ranch horses and performance horses. The preview is at 8 a.m. both days, and the sale at 1 p.m. It is all at the James Kjerstad Event Center, Rapid City, S.D. Don’t forget that the Stallion Alley is open at the same time, same place, with an extraordinary set of stallions to look over.

Also on Jan. 31-Feb. 1 is the Cowboy Mounted Shooting competition at the Monument Summit Arena. It will start at 10 a.m. both days.

The 20X High School Rodeo Showcase will be Feb. 2, 1 p.m., at the Monument Summit Arena. It’s a showcase of the top SDHSRA contestants and a fine event. Get your tickets at the Monument Box Office at http://www.blackhillsstockshow.com .

There will be a practice pen of bucking horses and bulls at Riverton, Wyo., on Feb. 14-15. It’s $100 to get on and will have good stock. For more info, go to the website http://www.Dambuckinghorses.com .

The Gillette College Rodeo Banquet is Feb. 15, 5 p.m., at the CamPlex Energy Hall, Gillette, Wyo. For more details, contact Casey Rae Sellers at 307-299-0969. Be sure and let them know you plan to attend.

Also on Feb. 15 is the MCCC Buckaroo Bash at the Custer Co. Event Center, Miles City, Mont. Tickets are on sale now.

This is an event that has been on my bucket list for years. I’ve heard it is an amazing event to see. The “Iron Man” Cinch Timed Event Challenge is Feb. 27-Mar. 1, at the Lazy E Arena, Guthrie, Okla. It challenges PRCA timed event cowboys to compete in five events in five rounds over a three day period. The events are tie down roping, team roping with both heading and heeling, steer roping and steer wrestling. With a purse of over $200,000, the winner walks away with a check for $100,000. Returning to compete are previous winners Jess Tierney and Paul David Tierney, both S.D. born and raised. Their Dad, Paul Tierney is a past champion as well. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.lazye.com .

Well, that’s my windy, icy circle for this week. I think I’ll slide down off this ridge and call it ridden. Please pray for California, for the folks still suffering and dealing with Hurricane Helene horrors, our first responders, our nation, the upcoming inauguration, and for our president-elect. May God Bless America!