Outside Circle: Gillette College Jackpots, Newell ranch rodeo and ranch broncs, Labor Day events, ropings

It’s cooled off again as I write this. I’ve sure enjoyed the crisp mornings and mid-80s afternoon temps. The smoke comes and goes with the wind. The temperature makes one think that summer is about at it’s end, though we all know it can be 100 degrees and then two days later, snow, in this country.

Gillette College, Gillette, Wyo., is hold Back to School Jackpots in Sept. The first is Sept. 1 with a tie down roping, enter at 5, rope at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 is open 4D barrels, exhibitions at 4, event at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 is breakaway and goat tying, enter at 5, starts at 6 p.m. Sept. 9 is team roping , enter at 5, rope at 6 p.m. All are cash only entries. For ropings, text 307-756-2775, for barrels 307-680-8975.

The Killdeer Classic Breakaway Roping will be Sept. 1, enter at 4, rope at 5 p.m., MST, at Killdeer, N.D. There’s $3000 added, $150 cash entry, can enter twice for two full rounds. Average is paid out on twohead. Top 16 will be back for the shootout round. Call or text to pre-enter to Brittney Gartner at 605-871-3828.

At Newell, S.D. over the Labor Day weekend, there will be a Ranch Rodeo, family style, starting at 1 p.m. It has fun events involving all ages of competitors and is a ball to watch. After that is the all new Ranch Bronc Riding with $1200 added! It’s $125 entry fee with an 80% payout. To enter the ranch broncs, call Matt Mangis at 605-415-3462. For more info on all the great events at Newell that weekend, go to http://www.newellcommunityclub.com or the Facebook page Newell Labor Day Rodeo.

Also at the Newell Labor Day Rodeo on Sept. 6, Miss Rodeo America, Jordyn Tierney, will be there! This is pretty big stuff for my little hometown, open to the world, rodeo. I’m sure she’s coming to see the World’s Championship Sheep Teepeeing, and will be there to meet and greet everyone.

The Merlyn Heidemann Tribute Ranch Bronc Riding is Sept. 4, 1 p.m., at the Good Times Rodeo Arena, Potter, Neb., in conjunction with the Potter Days festivities. Gate admission is $15/carload.

Sept. 4 is the date for the Sgt. Levi Colton Derr Foundation Fundraiser at New Underwood, S.D. There will be barrels, poles, breakaway and team roping events with added money and a growing 75% payout. This foundation raises money for returning military who are struggling with PTSD and need the help that the counseling can offer. It’s a great cause, and will be a fun event. Call Theresa at 605-391-8733 for more information. She can tell you all about the foundation too.

The 5th Annual Thunder Hawk Youth Rodeo will be Sept. 5, noon, at Thunder Hawk, S.D. Besides the youth rodeo, there will be a dummy roping showdown that will have 10 loops for $10 entry, winner takes all! It will start at 11:30 a.m. with the youth rodeo to follow at 12 noon.

The 4th Annual Invitational Bronc Match will be Sept. 5 at New Underwood, S.D. The calcutta will start at 6 p.m., match at 7 p.m. There’s $7500 added to entice the good ones!

If you’re in the Sheridan, Wyo., area, don’t forget the 33rd Annual Don King Days on Sept. 5-6 at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, Big Horn, Wyo. There will be polo matches, steer roping and old time bronc riding all done on an open field. The crowd is the fence, so it can make the bronc riding even more exciting. They snub the broncs like the old days, and get on them out in the open instead of in a chute. It’s a grand time to be had, good vendors, fun crowd and spectacular view of the Big Horns as well. It starts at 11 a.m. both days.

The 25th Annual Breeders Classic Bucking Horse and Bull Sale is coming up Sept. 16-17 at Kling Ranch, Grassy Butte, N.D. There will be lots of horses for bareback and saddle bronc riders to get on, entry fees are FREE, and there’s been $3500 added! Can’t beat that! The horses are young but very good, coming from the top breeders in the country. Call Dale Kling to enter at 701-260-9880.

The Rope, Ride and Slide at Dupree, S.D., will be Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m. They’ve added the Ropin’ On The Rez open ladies breakaway to the event as well. It will start at 1:30, entry fees is $400 for 3 head, top 12 go to short go during the evening event. To enter, call or text 605-200-1658, limited to 50 breakaway ropers.

Well, that’s my circle for another week. I’m glad some of the fires are knocked down, but the aftermath now has to be dealt with for the ranchers and folks who lost so much. Prayers for them, for rain everywhere, and for our nation are needed desperately. God is still in control!

SUMMER EVENT SERIES: >ARP SUMMER SERIES, Sept. 21, CamPlex, Gillette, Wyo. >BADLANDS RANCH RODEO SERIES, Sept.12, Medora, N.D. >BEAR RIVER PLAYDAYS Sept. 18, Nov.6; Evanston, Wyo >CALF ROPING AND BREAKAWAY JACKPOTS, Sept. 2, Belle Fourche, S.D. >COUNTRY PHIT TRAIL-RANCH RIDING Sept. 10, Casper, Wyo. >DOUBLE B JACKPOTS Aug.17,31; Sept.14,18, Kilgore, Neb. >FLANDREAY BARRELS Aug.27;Sept.10,12,Flandreau, S.D. >FREEDOM FRIDAYS BARRELS Aug 27;Sept.10, 24; Dickinson, N.D >GRAND RIVER RODEO AND RANCH BRONCS, Aug. 28, Timber Lake, S.D. >HELL ON WHEELS RODEOS, Aug.13,27,Sept.3, Cheyenne, Wyo. >HERMOSA BIT AND SPUR PLAYDAYS, Sept.18; Oct.9, Hermosa, S.D. >HERMOSA ROPING CLUB TEAM ROPING Aug.29, Hermosa, S.D. >HISTORIC SADDLE CLUB RUN & ROPE JACKPOTS Aug.28 Scottsbluff, Neb. >KAYCEE NIGHT RODEO, Aug.27; Kaycee, Wyo. >KPH ARENA RANCH HORSE SHOWS, Sept. 25, Oct. 16, Nov. 6: Gillette, Wyo. >SUMMER NIGHTS BARRELS, Baker, Mont. Aug. 31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28 >TATON STEER ROPING, Mattson Arena, Sturgis, S.D., Aug.31; Sept. 7, 14, 21, 28